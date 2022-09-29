The Best Men’s Baseball Caps for Topping Off Any Outfit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The baseball cap occupies a rare, coveted space in the fashion accessory game; it’s both utilitarian and stylish, all at once. Sure, it can lean one way or the other, but hats serve the function of keeping the sun out of your eyes, covering up a bad hair day, or, in some cases, hiding from the paparazzi (looking at you, Leo).

The baseball cap is a broad term that encompasses everything from moisture-wicking running hats to relaxed dad hats, and the kind you choose will depend on your needs, head shape and your sense of style. The right hat is a surefire way to elevate the rest of your ensemble. Just pop it on for a splash of color, a brand-name statement or a fun, novelty conversation starter. Hang a couple on your coat rack for morning coffee runs when your hair just won’t cooperate or wear them on hikes to keep the sun out of your face.

The baseball cap is a pretty simple item on its surface, but there’s a surprising amount of variety and terminology to tackle. We’re going to skip the 101 seminar and go straight to the Spark Notes version.

A snapback usually has a flatter brim with a tall crown and is so named for the plastic strap on the back that snaps into place. A strap-back is typically what would be called a dad hat; these are softer and more unstructured and have an adjustable fabric strap. Fitted hats are not adjustable, so you’ll have to know your hat size.

Trucker hats have a six-panel design with mesh on the back panels, which makes them more breathable. Many traditional baseball caps have green under the brim; this originally served the purpose of cutting out glare. There are other hat styles, such as running hats, whose function is pretty self-explanatory.

To help you find the best hats for men, we’ve rounded up over 20 options, including team hats and logo caps, as well as logoless options. These caps include structured snapbacks, soft strap-backs and sporty running caps. Read on for our favorite men’s baseball caps to buy in 2022. Just remember to keep your hat clean.

1. Patagonia P-6 Label Trad Cap

BEST OVERALL

True to Patagonia’s reputation as a premium outdoors brand with a focus on protecting mother nature, the P-6 Label Trad Cap features a brim made entirely from discarded fishing nets, which (as you might imagine) contribute tons of dangerous waste to the world’s oceans. The hat sports an unstructured fit that’s perfect for long days on the trail or boat.

Courtesy of Patagonia

2. ’47 UO Exclusive MLB Dodgers Cord Cleanup Baseball Hat

RUNNER UP

’47 Brand is one of the most popular brands for baseball caps, but this is a pretty unique spin on the style. It features the LA Dodgers logo and is finished in corduroy, giving it a fall-ready look. The cap is made from 100% cotton.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

3. New Era Royal 59FIFTY Performance Fitted Hat

BEST FITTED

We’ve been into dad hats here at SPY, but New Era caps are still a classic option and are recognizable by their tall crown and flat brim. The caps are fitted, so you’ll have to know your size before you buy. The LA cap is a classic logo, but you can find fitted caps for every team from the MLB shop.

Courtesy of MLB Shop

4. Ebbets Field Flannels Brooklyn Bushwicks 1949 Vintage Ballcap

BEST THROWBACK

Ebbets Field makes a ton of awesome vintage baseball threads, from classic baseball flannels to wool caps like this one. Many of them come from niche teams like the Bushwicks, which makes it even more of a fashion statement and conversation starter. In fact, Ebbets focuses on teams that are now defunct, meaning they’re great for the baseball history buffs.

Courtesy of Ebbets Field Flannels

5. Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Sport Baseball Hat

MOST PREPPY

We don’t blame you if Ralph Lauren gives you preppy dad polo vibes. But the brand itself is a historic menswear staple, and this baseball hat adds some contemporary flair to that legacy, largely thanks to the hot pink color. Like most Ralph Lauren products, it’s impeccably crafted, with simple iconic logos on the front and back. Snag this for your remaining 2021 beach days.

Courtesy of Zappos

6. The North Face Mudder Trucker Hat

BEST TRUCKER

Trucker hats originated as the cap of choice for farmers and —yes — actual truckers, and still maintains that role today. But trucker hats have crept into the mainstream, particularly in skate, surf and other outdoor sports brands. Enter North Face, which supplies a great by-the-books trucker hat, complete with the mandatory mesh venting at the back. This really comes in handy on long hikes and camping trips when you need that ventilation to keep you cool.

Courtesy of North Face

7. Ben Davis Cap

BEST VALUE

Could Ben Davis be the next Carhartt? Unlike Carhartt and Dickies, Ben Davis hasn’t leaned into streetwear yet. That’s why this authentic workwear brand is a more low-key flex. Plus, the brand’s styles are highly affordable. This baseball cap features the brand’s monkey logo and is available in various colors. The unstructured design, soft-washed fabric and adjustable strap on the back make it feel like the kind of hat you’ve had for decades.

Courtesy of Ben Davis

8. Ciele Athletics ALZ Cap

BEST RUNNING HAT

Even if you’re not a runner, this cap from Ciele will make you feel like one. Like Rapha did for cycling, Ciele made running gear look stylish, and this cap combines technical features with retro flair. The hat is made from moisture-wicking polyester that’ll keep you cool on hot days, and the adjustable strap on the back ensures a secure fit.

Courtesy of END

9. Adidas Relaxed Strap Back Hat

MOST SPORTY

Keep it simple with this basic baseball cap from Adidas. It has a curved brim with a strap-back and is made from 100% cotton with a soft, washed feeling. It features the brand’s trefoil logo on the front, and the cap comes in a wide range of colors.

Courtesy of Adidas

10. Bass Pro Shops Mesh Trucker Cap

MOST AFFORDABLE

We covered the Bass Pro Shops hat a few months back, and though it’s not at peak popularity anymore, this cap is still a pretty trendy item. Plus, it’s actually in stock on Bass Pro Shop’s site, which is one benefit of the trend waning slightly. The cap is available in a wide range of colors.

Courtesy of Bass Pro Shops

11. Corridor New York New York Cap

MADE IN NY

Corridor makes some of the coolest knitwear and shirts we’ve seen, and they also make this very stylish “New York New York” baseball cap. The hat has a classic 6-panel dad hat shape with a strap on the back for adjusting the fit. The cap is made from 100% cotton and is made in New York City.

Courtesy of Corridor

12. J Crew Corduroy Baseball Cap

BEST FOR FALL

Because of their sun protection, baseball caps are generally pretty summer friendly. But if you want a hat that was built for fall, consider this corduroy option from J Crew, which comes in autumnal colors like deep purple and green. It has a wide wale design and is made in the US from 100% cotton.

Courtesy of J Crew

13. Uniqlo UV Protection Twill Cap

BEST LOGOLESS

If you’re looking for a logoless basic that’s well made and affordable, Uniqlo should probably be high on the list of places you check. They make great accessories, like this basic baseball cap which has a genuine leather strap-back design. It comes in basic colors like beige, olive green and black. The fabric is made from a mix of cotton and polyester, and it has built-in UV protection.

Courtesy of Uniqlo

14. Topo Designs Global Hat

MOST BREATHABLE

If breathability is high on your list of priorities, then Topo Designs’ Global Hat will do the trick. The cap has a mesh design that’s similar to a trucker cap, but it has a low crown and adjustable strap on the back, making it more spiritually similar to a five-panel hat. It’s great for a warm weather run or just a casual walk around the block.

Courtesy of Zappos

15. Parks Project Happy Flower Sherpa Fleece Hat

MOST UNIQUE

This cap from Parks Project is too funky to pass up. It’s made from a fuzzy fleece in olive green, giving the cap a look that seems inspired by moss. The brim of the cap has a suede-like finish, adding even more textural appeal. The cap is made by Parks Project, a fashion brand that donates a portion of its proceeds toward the preservation of National Parks.

Courtesy of REI

16. Champion Ameritage Dad Adjustable Cap

ON TREND BRAND

To call Champion trendy is a little unfair. The brand has been around for over a century and makes some of the best basic sweatpants and hoodies. But we definitely are seeing a lot of Champion right now, and this simple and affordable cap is a great option for everyday wear.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Mitchell & Ness Bulls Snapback

BEST FOR BASKETBALL FANS

Unsurprisingly, baseball caps often feature baseball teams. But if you’re more of a basketball fan, Mitchell & Ness has a great selection of basketball team baseball hats, which are available from Hat Club. The hat is made from a blend of acrylic and wool and features a snapback design. If you’re obsessed with your hats, Hat Club also sells tons of hat maintenance accessories.

Courtesy of Hat Club

18. Madewell Wool-Blend Baseball Cap

MOST CLASSY

This cap from Madewell is a sophisticated upgrade to the basic baseball cap. It features a strap-back design and is made from a blend of wool and viscose, keeping your head warm in cooler weather. It comes in heather gray and dark green. Some reviewers found that this cap ran large, so bear that in mind.

Courtesy of Madewell

19. King and Fifth Mens Baseball Cap

BEST FIT

King and Fifth is an innovative brand because they tailor the crown of the baseball cap to the circumference, helping to reduce the problem of hats that fit well around the head but stick up too much. Each cap comes in either S/M or L/XL, and the caps have a streamlined and simple look.

Courtesy of King and Fifth

20. Amazon Essentials Men’s Baseball Cap

SIMPLE CHOICE

There’s perhaps no more iconic baseball cap fashion choice than the incognito celebrity look. All you need is a blank baseball hat and dark shades to go full DiCaprio. For a budget-friendly way to tackle this approach, we suggest Amazon’s men’s baseball cap, which comes in a variety of colors, including a no-frills black. That $14 price tag makes it easy to snag a few of these, just to make sure your hat always matches the rest of your outfit.

Courtesy of Amazon

21. Carhartt Canvas Cap

MOST RUGGED

Who knew a construction workwear brand would become a household name, racking up all kinds of dope collabs across the fashion game? Yes, Carhartt is here to stay. And to keep you branded until it’s cold enough to bust out everyone’s favorite Carhartt logo beanie, you can sport this logo canvas cap instead. It’s available in a handful of different rugged colors, all of which prominently display that now-classic square leather logo patch.

Courtesy of Carhartt

22. Coca-Cola Corduroy Baseball Hat

BEST FABRIC

Corduroy on your head? You bet. Urban Outfitters delivers once again with this bright red hat paying homage to the most popular beverage on the planet. The six-panel construction and snapback adjustable closure offers a structured, casual feel that should match nicely with your favorite pair of jeans. Extra points if you literally drink a Coca-Cola bottle while sporting this.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

