The Best Men’s Belts, Ranked from Least To Most Expensive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Most guys tend to not think too hard about their belt, picking one solely for its ability to keep pants from falling down. But like any accessory, the best men’s belts have the potential to enhance your everyday outfits. The truth is that different belts that work in different settings, so it’s a good idea to invest in a few different options. Thin leather belts are great for dress pants, while nylon webbing belts are ideal to wear with a pair of utilitarian cargo pants.

After all, a belt sits right in the middle of your outfit. Picking the wrong one can throw your whole look off. There are a few old-school rules you can use to help you pick a belt. One way is to match your belt to your shoes. This mostly applies to business attire, but it’s useful in other situations, too. If you’re wearing jeans with brown suede boots, finding a belt in a similar shade can help tie your look together. Likewise, it’s a good idea to match the buckle material to the other metals you’re wearing, such as jewelry and watches. Of course, these old-school rules don’t always apply in the anything-goes era of style we’re in, and you’ll see that fact reflected in our picks below, which include webbing belts with dancing bears and belts inspired by roller coaster buckles.

Like other accessories, belts can vary pretty widely in price. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best belts for men, ranked from least to most expensive. That means that whether you want a utilitarian belt to keep your pants up, or a designer flex, we’ve got you covered.

1. Steve Madden Men’s Dress Belt

Every man needs a brown belt or two, and this affordable accessory from Steve Madden is the perfect option. Unfortunately, it’s not a great option for big and tall men, but it also comes in a range of colors and materials if you want options.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Gap Webbed Belt

This belt is comfortable, affordable and simple. There’s not much more you need from a belt than that. It has a woven fabric that allows you to buckle the belt in many different places, making for a more comfortable and versatile option.

Courtesy of GAP

3. Columbia Men’s Leather Belt

You don’t need to pay $50-$100 for a work-appropriate leather belt. Just head to Amazon where you can buy this Columbia leather belt for as little as $17.98. This belt has thousands of 5-star reviews from satisfied Amazon customers and comes in two shades of brown or black. And at this point, why not order all three?

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Bison Designs Elliptagon Belt

Bison Design’s Elliptagon belt is available in a range of patterns and colors, but personally, I’m partial to these dancing bears. The sliding buckle makes it easy to adjust the fit. The belt is made in the USA from sturdy nylon, while the buckle is made out of plastic. That means you (probably) won’t have to take it off when heading through airport security.

Courtesy of REI

5. Levi’s Utility Web Belt

Keep your 501s up with this rugged belt from Levi’s. It has a utilitarian look owing to its webbing fabric and metal carabiner buckle. The buckle hooks onto loops that are stitched along the outside of the belt. It comes in black, but if you want something more eye-catching, you can also pick it up in bright yellow.

Courtesy of Levis

6. Uniqlo Braided Leather Belt

Braided belts might not be everyone’s personal favorite, but they make for a great second or even third option if you already have a variety of options in your rotation. We really love how the caramel color pairs with the buckle on this Uniqlo selection, creating a really sleek option.

Courtesy of Uniqlo

5

7. Bonobos Striped Webbing Belt

Like all the best preppy clothes, this belt from Bonobos is equal parts dressy and playful. It has an eye-catching striped fabric, combined with a traditional brown leather buckle. The elastic of this belt means that it’ll be comfortable the first time you put it on, without the need for a lengthy break-in period.

Courtesy of Bonobos

8. Banana Republic Distressed Leather Belt

This belt from Banana Republic combines the formality of a leather belt with the comfort and versatility of a D-ring belt. The problem with most belts is that the holes are never exactly where you want them. This belt is infinitely adjustable, making it a more comfortable option. Plus, the burnished gold-tone buckle and distressed leather adds a rugged appeal.

Courtesy of Banana Republic

9. J. Crew Classic Leather Belt

J. Crew’s classic-style leather belt feels vintage-y while still being brand new. The slide-style buckle pairs well with everything and ensures you’ll be able to hold to and wear it for a long, long time.

Courtesy of J. Crew

10. Tiger of Sweden Brown Bute Belt

This belt is as simple and stylish as they come. It’s finished in a versatile cognac color and is made in Italy by Tiger of Sweden, a clothing brand founded in 1903. The belt has neutral, silver-tone hardware that wears well with any other accessories, and it comes in a range of different sizes.

Courtesy of Ssense

11. Western Silver Belt Toffee Brown

Westernwear has been a surprisingly big trend for the past few years, but if you’re unsure of how to incorporate it into your everyday wardrobe, it’s a good idea to start small. This belt from Nudie Jeans has a western-inspired buckle and is made from premium vegetable-tanned full-grain leather.

Courtesy of Nudie Jeans

12. Polo Ralph Lauren Distressed Leather Belt

There’s something about a suede belt that adds a rugged touch to any outfit, despite the fact that suede is a delicate material. In any case, this stylish belt has a slight western edge while being understated enough for dressier outfits. The D-ring design makes it easy to adjust without worrying about finding the right belt hole.

Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

13. Maximum Henry Wide Oval Belt

The beauty of Maximum Henry is variety. Sizes run from XS-XL, and you can choose everything from belt width to color to buckle material. This belt is 1.5″ wide and has an oval-shaped buckle that sets it apart from the average belt buckle. The belts are made in New York from premium vegetable-tanned leather.

Courtesy of Maximum Henry

14. Anderson’s Leather-Trimmed Woven Elastic Belt

Woven belts are some of the most comfortable options, and fabric woven belts are even more comfortable than leather belts. This belt from Anderson’s is made from a stretch elastic material with leather detailing and a silver buckle.

Courtesy of Mr Porter

15. Magnanni Carbon Leather Belt

Magnanni’s Carbon Leather Belt is taking your look to a whole new level. Seriously, guys, it doesn’t get more dapper than this. This striking hand-burnished belt has a timeless look to surely become a family hand-me-down to all the dudes in younger generations. It’s made for the kind of guy that knows his sense of style like the back of his hand. Look like the biggest stud at the bar or wear it to work for glances from everyone in the office.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

16. Shinola Reversible Leather Belt

REVERSIBLE

Shinola is a leather goods company based in Detroit, Michigan, and we’re huge fans of the brand’s watches, accessories and overall ethos. The Shinola 1.5″ leather belt also has a unique feature. One side of this finely crafted leather belt is tan while the other is black. And because the metal buckle can be reversed, this durable and finely made belt is a true 2-in-1.

Courtesy of Shinola

17. 1017 ALYX 9SM Black Classic Rollercoaster Belt

1017 ALYX 9SM makes streetwear including shirts, pants and jackets, but they’re arguably best known for their accessories. Specifically, this belt, which takes its inspiration from utilitarian functions like safety belts. The belt clips in the middle and features a strap for adjusting it, making it a more comfortable option than traditional leather belts.

Courtesy of Ssense

18. Gucci 4cm Full-Grain Leather Belt

Many designer belts are frankly pretty tacky, but Gucci’s simple leather belt incorporates the logo right into the buckle, making for a surprisingly low-key alternative to repeating monograms seen on many belts. This belt is made from full-grain leather, while the buckle is made from burnished gold.

Courtesy of Mr Porter

19. Salvatore Ferragamo Reversible Leather Belt

So many of Salvatore Ferragamo’s designs simply exude quality. The same can be said of this leather belt; the black leather and silver accents feel opulent while providing some sleek textures to show off. Pair it with black jeans and a killer moto jacket to really show off your badass side. Or, flip it around for a brown-belted look since this puppy is completely reversible.

Read More: The Best Designer Belts for Men of 2022

Courtesy of Nordstrom

The Best Pants To Wear This Summer