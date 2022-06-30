The 20 Best Affordable Sunglasses That Look Surprisingly Expensive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Not too long ago, cheap sunglasses for men might have looked cool, but they’d break if you as much as looked at them funny. These days, affordable sunglasses have all the essentials that you’d expect from a pair of premium-priced sunglasses. Inexpensive sunglass manufacturers now have the same features as the higher-priced ones — except maybe Bluetooth. You can now get affordable sunglasses for men with UV protection, while others are polarized. Many come with a sunglass case, cleaning cloth and even mini screwdrivers so you can tighten the glasses if the arms feel loose.

SPY did the heavy lifting and found 20 pairs of affordable sunglasses that rock. A few pairs resemble designer shades; some are great for outdoor activities, and there are a bunch of great-looking affordable sunglasses whose main job is to help you look good while protecting your eyes. We even found cheap Oakley sunglasses, affordable aviator sunglasses and lots of very cool polarized sunglasses too.

These are all the best cheap sunglasses that are more affordable than a takeaway lunch special.

1. Luenx Aviator Sunglasses

Luenx Aviator Sunglasses seem to be the best bang for your buck when buying affordable sunglasses. Not only is this aviator style great for every face shape, but these unisex aviator sunglasses are polarized and shatterproof with engineered spring-loaded hinges and adjustable nose pads for a perfect fit. Don’t want basic black? You’re in luck as there are 18 different colorways; you can choose mirrored and non-mirrored lenses too. Each pair comes with two sunglasses cases — one hard and one soft — and a lens cleaning cloth. Luenx offers a refund within 30 days if you don’t like them.

2. SoJos Small Cat Eye Sunglasses

Remarkably similar to Burberry’s Logo Detail Rectangular sunglasses, these micro-sunnies are on-trend for the summer. The lenses have a UV coating and come with a case, repair kit and cleaning cloth.

3. Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses

These trendy rectangular sunglasses come in more than eight color combinations, so you can buy one to wear every day of the week. They provide 100% UVA and UVB protection; however, they aren’t polarized. The sunglasses come with a mini screwdriver, case and cleaning cloth.

4. Oakley Apparition Square Sunglasses

Oakley sunnies are probably one of the best brands for polarized sports sunglasses. They’re always stylish and durable. While technically these aren’t cheap sunglasses, they are cheap for Oakleys. This classic square pair of sunglasses has been reduced, so don’t hesitate to grab them, because the price can always go back up. They have polarized lenses and a plastic frame.

5. PacSun Small Metal 50Fifty Sunglasses

Looking as suave as Club Master sunnies, but for way fewer dollars, these vintage-inspired sunglasses are lightweight and have reflective lenses. The front of the lenses has a purplish tint, while the back is amber-colored.

6. Monsanna Trendy Sunglasses

These tortoiseshell sunglasses mine two trends: rectangular and retro, as these look like Versace sunglasses from the ’90s. The lenses have an anti-glare coating and protect the eyes against UV rays. The sunnies come with two sunglass covers and a cleaning cloth.

7. J+S Premium Aviator Glasses

J+S Premium Aviator sunglasses are under $25, which puts them squarely in the affordable sunglasses range, and come with a risk-free guarantee. These affordable sunglasses have similar details to what you’d expect from a higher-priced brand. The scratch-resistant, polarized lenses block 99.96% glare, offer 100% UVA and UVB protection, and come with a case. The aviators come in three colorways: black frames and lenses, ash gray frames with black lenses and gold frames with black lenses.

8. Ray-Ban Rb4170 Brad Round Sunglasses

Yes! Finally, a pair of cheap Ray-Bans that look awesome. The Brad has gradient lenses sitting in a black rubberized frame. The lenses are not polarized, are UV400 UV coated. And they come with the classic Ray-Ban case.

9. Yimosro Oversized Square Sunglasses

These unisex Yimosro sunglasses shown here with a gold frame and green lenses also come with black, blue and even two-toned lenses. The lightweight style has integrated nose pads for comfort and lenses coated with UV400 protection.

10. Payne Glasses Richmond Square Green Sunglasses

Not only do they have polarized lenses, but they’re also anti-scratch, and have UV protection too. The glasses come with a hard case and a cleaning cloth. Not crazy about green, they do come in lots of other colors. If you’re also looking for cheap prescription glasses, you’ll find great deals for them on this site too.

11. Denway Polarized Sunglasses

Looking for something different? These mirrored polarized sunglasses have bamboo arms connected to the frames at the temple. These cheap polarized sunglasses also offer 100 % UAV/UVB protection too. They come with a cleaning cloth and pouch to hold your glasses.

12. Cotton On Apollo Polarized Sunglasses

Not completely round or square-shaped, these sunglasses are polarized and have an adjustable nose pad to sit comfortably on the face. The gold frame and arms are finished with tortoiseshell rubberized tips that protect the ear.

13. Faguma Sports Polarized Sunglasses

Reviewers rave about the fit, clarity of the polarized lenses and how great they are for everything from motorcycle riding to yard work. They have everything you’d expect in a higher-priced pair of sunglasses, like UV400 protection, anti-glare and true color vision, and the lenses eliminate scattered and reflected light. These sunglasses come in nine shades and arrive with a case and cleaning cloth. Don’t like them? Send them back within 30 days and get your money back.

14. Torege Polarized Sports Sunglasses

Sunglasses for cycling, riding and other outdoor sports are notoriously expensive. Another great option is Torege, one of the best cheap sunglasses for any outdoor activity. You get three interchangeable lenses: Revo (red), yellow (night vision) and black (driving). The three easy to snap-into-the-frames lenses have 100% UVA and UVB coating and come with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a lifetime breakage warranty.

15. Discount Sunglasses Westend Worthington Sunglasses

Suppose you’ve been thinking about purchasing a pair of iconic Wayfarers but were iffy about spending the cash on them. In that case, the next best thing is a pair of affordable sunglasses that have that cool, iconic style without the hefty price tag. This pair from Discount Sunglasses updates that classic style with a touch of metal on the frame. Their lenses protect your eyes from UVA and UVB rays and are available in three different colors, each with its own protective case.

16. SA106 Metal Rim Sunglasses

These gold rectangular framed sunglasses with deep brown lenses look like luxury sunnies, but they come in under $10. The print of these Prive Revaux sunglasses alone is beautiful and will look good on anyone. They have polycarbonate lenses that have 100% UV protection.

17. zerOne five Mont Mars Sunglasses

Designed in Italy, these lightweight acetate frames house lenses that use Zeiss solar filters to protect your eyes.

18. Htms Hexagonal Polarized Sunglasses

These hexagonal sunglasses come in mirrored and non-mirrored lenses. The lenses are polarized and offer UVA and UVB protection as well. You can choose silver, gold or black frames, and nine colored lenses. Tuck them into either of the two sunglass cases they come with.

19. Banana Republic Factory Polarized Wrap Sunglasses

Who doesn’t love Banana Republic when they have a sale! These sunglasses are on-trend and not too oversized. The polarized lenses have UVA/UVB protection too.

20. H&M Sunglasses

Made with 62% recycled materials, these trendy brown sunglasses have UV protective lenses. Not available in stores, they’re an H&M online exclusive.

