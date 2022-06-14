We’re Stealing From Dad Again! Our 15 Favorite Dad Hats to Top Off Your Outfit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Dads.

First, we worship them, then we mock them, then we steal their style. As dad-age adults ourselves, we’ve already snagged their dad shoes and made them our own. Then we appropriated dad jeans. We went after their cardigans and Crocs, and now we’re after their headwear.

That’s right, the best dad hats are the newest evolution of the dad fashion trend.

SPY went looking for the best dad hats that we could find, and now we offer up our selection for your enjoyment and delight.

What Counts as a Dad Hat?

You’ve seen President Obama, Nick Jonas, Rihanna, the Dalai Lama, Seth Rogen, Tyler the Creator and Kim Kardashian wearing dad hats. Everybody, including your dad, is sporting this egalitarian hat style. But what makes a dad hat?

In our experience, the best dad hats are — surprise, surprise — baseball hats. Dad hats can include team hats (one of Obama’s favorite dad hats is his Chicago White Sox hat) or plain old baseball caps.

Somewhere in the mid-’90s celebrities started wearing these hats to stop the paparazzi from hounding them, and the style became popular. Think of Spike Lee and his signature red dad hat.

Dad hats have gone from a way to hide’s one face to a trendy must-have and now a wardrobe staple.

How can you tell what’s a dad hat? Welp, dad hats AKA baseball caps have five to six panels, a rounded crown, curved brim, and can be a touch too big for your head. Well, they’re oversized unless you’re a dad, then they fit you perfectly.

Dad hats can be plain. They can also sport crazy embroidered characters, your favorite team, fictional places, nicknames and basically anything you can think of. And the best dad hats look cool with everything from a parka to a tank top.

1. Daddy Dad Hat

BEST OVERALL

That’s right, it’s the ultimate dad hat — the daddy baseball cap. Worn by the famous and infamous alike, this is the topper of toppers, the best dad hat ever made. Here’s a cheeky way to let the world know that you’re in charge.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Urban Outfitters Country Club Dad Hat

RUNNER UP

This Urban Outfitters dad hat is just what you need to rock at the bars or the laundromat. It’s got a classic fit and muted colors with an embroidery featuring tennis rackets and the words “country club.” Even if you’ve never stepped foot inside of a country club, this is an option you should highly consider. It’s just way too dope.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

3. Champion Ameritage Dad Adjustable Cap

BEST BRAND

It’s safe to say that Champion is one of the coolest brands of the 20s. Something you probably never thought you would have said 25 years ago, huh? This classic hat is adjustable and features the Champion logo from and center.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Bass Pro Shops Mesh Trucker Cap

THE BASICS

Dad likes to fish, hunt, and spend his down time outdoors. Dad drives a big-ass pickup truck with a tackle box full of the essentials, and he doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty fixing or building stuff. So how in heck does Dad not have this hat yet? Time to remedy that situation by getting him the Bass Pro Shops Mesh Trucker Cap. It’s inexpensive, it’s durable, and as great as it looks out of the box, it’ll look even better after he breaks it in with a few hundred hours of sweat. Dad kicks ass. So does this hat, in any of the 15 colors it’s available in.

Courtesy of Bass Pro Shops

5. Life Is Good Dad Hats

TIMELESS SLOGAN

Life is good. At least, it can be. And that’s why we like this simple and classic dad hat. Best of all, this hat is on sale, and you can save a couple of bucks. Those might not be huge savings, but we’re sure your old man would appreciate the discount all the same.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Chino Ball Cap

BEST OLD SKOOL

Looking for a subtle dad hat that you could wear to work, this dad hat fits the bill. Made of breathable cotton, it has an adjustable back strap.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

7. Carhartt Medium Profile Dad Hat

MOST RUGGED

Nothing says “tough guy” like Carhartt does. For real, Carhartt has some of the world’s best clothing for dudes looking for rugged clothing, like this dad hat featuring the brand’s logo. This hat is covered in black with a brown logo so everyone knows you’re Carhartt’s biggest fan.

Read More: The Carhartt Style Guide for Guys Who Want To Incorporate Workwear Into Their Wardrobe

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Urban Outfitters Smiley Dad Hat

MOST ADORABLE

This smiley face hat is sure to bring some positive vibes into whichever space you end up in while wearing it. That little guy is just way too cute, how can you not smile back?

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

9. Rosebud Motel Cap

BEST FOR SCHITT’S CREEK FANS

Love for Schitt’s Creek will not die; the series continues to stay on the top of “must-see TV” lists. This officially licensed hat showcases the embroidered Rosebud Motel logo on the front, and has a Velcro adjustable band in the back. On a personal note: I ended up buying this one while, ahem, researching this article.

(Editor’s note: Even though PJ selected this hat independently, my actual dad does in fact own this exact Rosebud Motel baseball hat.)

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Rose Embroidered Dad Hat

BEST FLORAL

Okay, so it’s not floral all over, but this embroidered, straightforward rose is enough for us. This dad hat will match just about anything you throw on Monday through Sunday and is sure to become your go-to.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Urban Outfitters Playboy Dad Hat

BEST FOR PLAYBOYS

Here’s a fun wear. Everyone will know what it is you’re repping, and this will match just about any outfit you throw on.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

12. Ebbets Field Flannels

BEST THROWBACKS

Ebbets Field Flannels makes authentic, eye-catching throwback baseball caps the way they used to be made, out of genuine wool. This vintage 1942 Kansas City Monarchs cap is a great replica of the ones worn by all-time legends Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson and Ernie Banks during their time in the Negro Leagues, so Dad can pay tribute to some of the great pioneers of baseball history and look awesome at the same time.

Courtesy Ebbets Field Flannels

13. Urban Outfitters Corduroy Beer Baseball Hat

BEST FOR BEER LOVERS

A beer cap is necessary for anyone who loves to crack a cold one after a long day. Lucky for you, Urban Outfitters has a pretty neat take on the classic dad hat style with this corduroy Budweiser cap. Alexa, play “Corduroy Dreams” by Rex Orange County. And get me a beer while you’re at it!

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

14. Tough Headwear NASA Baseball Cap

BEST FOR SPACEY DUDES

Obsessed with space? Know someone who is? Then this is the perfect dad hat to rock. This hat featuring the NASA logo is an instant cherry on top of any outfit. Throw it on and you’re ready for whatever the day brings.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Hartford Whalers Vintage ’47 Clean Up

RETRO AWESOMENESS

Do you remember the Hartford Whalers? Maybe not, but it’s a safe bet your old man does. Nothing gives a guy more Dad Cred than rocking a throwback cap to a gone-but-not-forgotten team, and 47Brand.com has a deep bench of defunct-teams merch. Take Dad out for the day wearing his Whalers cap and just watch for the knowing nods from other dads or even the occasional “Raise the Whale!” comment. (The Whalers live in Raleigh, North Carolina, as the Carolina Hurricanes now, in case you were wondering. But Hartford fans will always hope for the return of the Whalers.)

Courtesy of 47brand.com

Updates: This article was updated on Wednesday, June 8. We removed the Kinfield OOO Hat, the Vintage The Incredibles Strap-Back Dad Hat, and the Calvin Klein Organic Cotton Monogram Logo Baseball Cap since they were no longer available. We added the Bass Pro Shops Mesh Trucker Hat, the Kansas City Monarchs 1942 Vintage Ballcap, and the Hartford Whalers Vintage ’47 Clean Up.

