Travel Back to the 90s With the Best Fanny Packs for Men

One of the most surprising trends in recent years has been the re-emergence of the belt bag — the accessory formerly known as the fanny pack (or, in the United Kingdom, the bum bag). Yes, the stalwart option for 1990s Dads has returned with a stylish vengeance and the best fanny packs for men are as popular as ever.

Whether you wear them around the waist or as a crossbody, men’s fanny packs are here to stay — and for a good reason. The Y2K fashion revival may be going strong in 2022, but that doesn’t mean the fashion world’s obsession with the 90s has slowed down. And now that festival season is right around the corner, these bags are back in fashion. Like dad shoes and Hawaiian shirts, these accessories are dorky in the best possible way.

Keep reading to see the best fanny packs to rock in 2022, with stylish, colorful and practical options for every sense of style.

Why We Love Fanny Packs for Men

These menswear accessories are super helpful when you want to keep EDC items (your keys, sunblock, wallet) close at hand. Having those essentials safe, secure, and readily available makes it easier to go on your next adventure. That’s especially handy when traveling or visiting a music festival, or anywhere your best backpack would slow you down and cramp your style. Likewise, on a hiking day trip, a prepared outdoorsman can keep everything they need for a safe and fun day in their super cool fanny pack.

Obviously, these don’t take the place of the travel bag you throw in your trunk for a weekend away. Instead, fanny packs for men are more or less a sling bag you take on casual endeavors. That said, it might even be smart to pack your fanny pack in your travel bag when going on vacation.

The best fanny packs for men exist at the glorious intersection of dad fashion and 90s fashion throwbacks, which means you don’t have to wear them ironically anymore. Whether you call them fanny packs, belt bags, waist bags or something else entirely, we think every guy needs a fanny pack for men in his wardrobe.

Practical and stylish, the best belt bags for men are a must-have. We’ve rounded up almost two dozen of the best men’s belt bags on the market for you to buy right now.

1. Patagonia Black Hole Belt Bag

BEST OVERALL

Why It’s the Best: The only thing the Black Hole is missing at this point is the kitchen sink — but given just how much it can hold, we’re sure you can find a way to fit that in there as well. Equally, at home on the trails or at Coachella, this durable men’s belt bag will be by your side for years to come. Buy yours before this bag sells out for the summer.

If you want to make sure you’ve got a waist pack that can hold almost everything, Patagonia’s Black Hole bag should be your first and last stop. Made from a highly durable, 100% recycled polyester, the Black Hole is completely weatherproof to ensure all of your items will be dry even if you get caught in a monsoon.

The bag’s clean and simple design allows for plenty of storage. Additionally, the 38mm waistband feels just as good as a crossbody bag as it does on your waist, allowing for different options of wear. But if that’s not enough, two external water bottle holders can expand to hold any number of bottle shapes.

Courtesy of Backcountry

2. JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack

RUNNER-UP

Is JanSport sexy? Definitely not, but this camo JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack comes pretty close. If you’ve ever owned the classic JanSport backpack — the one seen on every high school and college campus in North America — you know JanSport makes durable, spacious gear at absurdly reasonable prices. This fanny pack won’t change your mind about any of that. Despite its friendly price, it offers plenty of storage space and will probably outlive you, thanks to its tough polyester construction. Can one ask for anything more in a fanny pack?

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Osprey Daylite Fanny Packs

BEST FOR HIKING

Osprey bags are known among hiking and camping enthusiasts for being some of the most quality products available on the market. That’s certainly the case when it comes to something as simple as a waist pack. The appeal of Osprey’s Daylite fanny pack is straightforward: There’s plenty of interior storage for all your odds and ends, and it also includes a dedicated mesh pocket so things don’t rattle around. If you have an existing Osprey hiking bag, the Daylite can connect to that system with ease.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Fjallraven Kanken Water Resistant Belt Bag

BEST UNISEX

Fjallraven is one of the trendiest bag companies of the moment, so it’s no surprise they make one of the best fanny packs for men. Go to any airport or university and you’ll be able to spot countless Fjallraven bags. With durable, water-resistant materials and a stylish unisex design, we’re big fans of this European company’s colorful bags. For festival season, you can’t beat this affordable belt bag, which features just enough space for all the day’s essentials.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Adidas Originals Waist Bag

BEST VALUE

This men’s belt bag from Adidas might not carry as much as some of the other options on this list, but what it lacks in capacity it certainly makes up for in terms of price. At just under $25, it’s not going to set you back too much, and you get the swagger that comes with a brand that is as recognizable as Adidas. Additionally, there are several different color options to choose from, which means there are a number of different ways to make sure you’re reflecting your own personal style when you wear it. The best fanny packs for men are both stylish and practical, and this bag is big on both.

Courtesy of Adidas

6. Bellroy Sling Premium Edition

BEST FOR BUSINESS

Bellroy is best known for their men’s wallets, but the company recently dropped an expanded EDC line.

Though the Bellroy Sling Premium Edition is much more of a sling bag or crossbody bag than a fanny pack, it’s too slick not to include in our guide to the season’s most stylish fanny packs for men. It’s got plenty of space and compartments, made from high-quality leather and nylon, and wouldn’t turn a single head on your way into the office other than the dudes who stop you to ask where you got your bag.

Courtesy of Bellroy

7. MAXTOP Large Crossbody Fanny Pack

CHEAP PICK

If you’re just looking for extra storage and a cheap fanny pack, then we recommend the MAXTOP fanny pack from Amazon. Not only is this the #1 best-selling running waist pack on Amazon, but it’s earned more than 29,000 ratings from Amazon customers and an overall rating of 4.6-stars. This affordable bag features four pockets for all of your EDC items and a water-resistant fabric. It may not be the most stylish fanny pack for men, but it’s a practical accessory for joggers, travelers and hikers.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Janji Multipass Sling Bag

BEST FOR RUNNING

If you need to bring gear on a run, why not go for a belt bag designed with running in mind? The Janji Multipass self-identifies as a sling bag, but we’ve successfully used it as a fanny pack when we hit the pavement. With 2 liters of volume, weather-repellent fabric, and multiple secure and easily opened pockets, you’ll be able to focus on your run without having to worry about the security of your gear.

Courtesy of Janji

9. Nike Sportswear Heritage Hip Pack

MOST COMFORTABLE

The nice thing about making a belt bag with a padded, adjustable strap is it can be worn for long periods of time without feeling uncomfortable — perfect for festivals, concerts, and sporting events alike. Complete with a logo that’s just the right size to add a dash of character to any outfit, this belt bag has a couple of zippered pockets to hold onto those smaller items that might jangle around while you’re out and about. Plus, if you want to stand our in a crowd, this bag comes in high-visibility colors like hot pink.

Courtesy of Nike

10. Clearworld Clear Fanny Pack

BEST CLEAR FANNY PACK

Certain festivals will require you to leave your stylish, 90s-inspired belt bag at home and bring a clear fanny pack instead. So if you need a completely see-through bag for festivals and other large events, then we recommend this Clearworld bag, which is available on Amazon. Made from a clear waterproof PVC plastic, you’ll protect your goods from the rain and never spend more than a second digging for whatever you’re looking for.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Carhartt Cargo Series Hip Pack

HIGHLY RATED

It never hurts to identify a highly rated fan-favorite fanny pack because all that online love usually means it’s a pretty good product. Checking through reviews and ratings for the best fanny packs on Amazon, we found the Carhartt Cargo Series Hip Pack. Unsurprisingly, Carhartt’s made a real workhorse of a fanny pack here. It’s made from heavy-duty Cordura with a Rain Defender water-resistant treatment and features premium details such as YKK zippers and triple-needle stitching for long-term durability. The spacious main compartment is easy to access and the bag features some exterior pockets too for quick access.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Mokuyobi Color Block Sling Fanny Pack

BIG AND COLORFUL

Having a pop of wild colors is awesome but not inherently useful without enough space for your gear. If you want something as useful as it is trendy, check out the Mokuyobi Color Block Sling Fanny Pack. Not only does the bag have an eye-popping coral color block scheme, it also offers plenty of space for pretty much all small-to-medium-sized items you’ll need for the day. If you love this loud style, then we also recommend checking out accessories and bags from brands like TOPO Designs and BABOON to the MOON.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

13. Gucci The North Face Edition Belt Bag

DESIGNER FANNY PACK

While the Venn diagram of men who wear fanny packs and men who are willing to pay over $1,000 for a designer belt bag is probably quite slim, we couldn’t resist including this amazing Gucci x The North Face belt bag on our list. Previously, we featured the popular Gucci Ophidia GG Belt Bag, but this unique bag, part of a collaboration with the famous outdoors brand The North Face, is a men’s accessory that will turn heads wherever you go. Made in Italy from recycled materials, this is a fanny pack with true sex appeal — a feat that was thought to be impossible until the resurgence of 90s fashion.

ALMOST SOLD OUT

Courtesy of SSENSE

14. Herschel Seventeen Belt Bag

GREAT STORAGE

Herschel’s Seventeen belt bag is a simple, no-frills option. But just because it’s plain doesn’t mean it’s lacking in features. At 3.5 liters, it’s one of the larger belt bags made by the brand and comes complete with a key clip for easy access and two pocket options (one smaller in the front and one larger in the back). The 55-inch webbing strap will also provide plenty of adjustability should you want to use it as a crossbody bag. If you love Herschel Supply Co. bags — and we definitely do — then the Seventeen Belt Bag is one of the best fanny packs you’ll find.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Lululemon Clean Lines Belt Bag

BEST FOR EXERCISE

Runners rejoice! Under Armour’s belt bag is made from 100% polyester on the inner back panel, which means you can wear it on a run no matter how sweaty you get. The water-repellent material provides a bit of moisture-wicking, which means you can just wipe it down to have it working as good as new. With one interior mesh pocket, there’s plenty of space to keep essentials like your keys and wallet nearby while you’re running. Plus, it has a stylish design that will add just the right amount of hip to your athletic apparel.

Courtesy of Lululemon

16. Naoki Love Waist Pack Bag

BEST SLIM BAG

Fanny packs built for hefty storage are great and all, but sometimes you don’t need all that extra space, not to mention an overstuffed fanny pack can be a real eyesore. That’s where a slim bag like the Naoki Love Waist Pack Bag can really help. This water-resistant polyester bag has three zippered pockets and three card slots on the interior of the bag, making it perfect for holding just a few items during a run or as an alternate wallet.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Nike Slim Fanny Pack 2.0

BEST MINIMALIST

If you’re just trying to hold a couple of items, you might appreciate the Nike Slim Waistpack. It’s made from 100% nylon and is ultra-stretchy to accommodate small to mid-range items, and the Nike Swoosh is reflective for low-light conditions. This unique design is perfect for athletes, and because it’s a Nike accessory, you know it can stand up to wear and tear.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. Monos Metro Sling

BEST VEGAN

Looking to invest a little more into one of the best fanny packs by buying one that’s got some serious character? Monos’ city-dwelling version of the bum bag is constructed entirely from water-repellent nylon twill and vegan leather detailing. Here, the front zipper is extra wide to make it easier to get your hands on quick or important items, while also providing a deep interior for lots and lots of storage. It’s a little bit more expensive than other bags on this list, but the Monos Metro Sling ensures you’ll have a bag that will last for a long, long time.

Courtesy of Monos

19. S-Zone Canvas Camera Sling Bag

BEST FOR PHOTOGRAPHERS

The S-Zone Canvas Camera Sling Bag calls itself a sling bag, but it’s a bit more sophisticated than that. In addition to the shoulder strap part of the back, it also incorporates a belt into the bag so it doesn’t bounce along while you walk. Sure, it’s too big to just use the belt part and make it a proper fanny pack, but if you’re a serious photographer, we’re willing to bet you’ll appreciate the added space and stability.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. BAGGU Space Shuttle Fanny Pack

BEST MODERN

You can’t talk about bags in 2022 without mentioning BAGGU. It’s just not the way the world works. This extra fun, ultra-packable fanny pack features a bright orange exterior with numerous NASA patches for some added hip looks on your hip. The bag is also made from 100% recyclable materials.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

21. Champion Men’s Prime Waist Bag

STYLISH BASIC

If you’re looking for a simple fanny pack but don’t want something generic, the Champion Men’s Prime Waist Bag is the best fanny pack for you. It’s polyester and machine washable, with one big storage pouch and an embroidered Champion logo for a little bit of swag for your basic bag.

Courtesy of Amazon

