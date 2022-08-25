We’re Calling It: Pop-Up Sunglasses Are Cool Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Sunglasses are an accessory that can be worn year-round. Not only do they look cool, but anti-reflective and polarized sunglasses can reduce glare, relieve eye stress and help prevent crow’s feet. Lots of people have a collection so large they need sunglasses storage. Included in that could be eyewear for snowy days, hanging out at the beach, playing sports and hunting. And once upon a time, pop-up sunglasses were the coolest thing around.

Even though it’s not the ’90s anymore, these accessories are making a serious comeback. Alongside dad hats, dad shoes and fanny packs, this retro staple is popping up everywhere and making us super nostalgic. They’re available in all kinds of shapes, colors and sizes for every budget imaginable. If anyone ever made fun of you for wearing them back in the day, you can proudly wear them today without fear of being shunned. For this reason, you might want to bring this blast from the past back into your lives. After all: flip-up sunglasses are versatile, and if you’re a minimalist, one less thing to carry/worry about.

Many flip-up sunglasses can have prescription lenses added to them or can be clipped on (and flipped up ) on prescription eyewear. We’ve gathered the best flip-up sunglasses for men so you can channel your inner dork. While they are an homage to decades past, the latest ones are also very stylish. Scroll down and check them out. Some of them are priced so right, you may end up with more than one pair.

1. Tom Ford Eyewear

Magnetic Blue-Block Flip-Up Sunglasses

BEST OVERALL

Tom Ford is the king of all things cool, and these pop-up sunglasses are no exception. The ultimate way to make a nostalgic trend more functional and timeless, these magnetic blue-block shades feature special lenses that stop blue light from digital devices from hurting your eyes. Made in Italy, they have a tortoiseshell finish and a thoughtfully crafted fit that helps them stay perfectly in place, unlike cheaper shades.

2. Newegg Polarized Flip-Up Aviation Style Sunglasses

MOST FUNCTIONAL

Who doesn’t like a pair of pilot sunglasses? If you’ve been hankering for a pair, but have been looking for a flip-up, look no further. The polarized sunglasses come in 10 shades, from red to black to silver and blue.

3. 9Five Lane Black & 24K Gold Flip-up Glasses

BEST PRESCRIPTION

For the past 11 years, 9Five has been creating handcrafted luxury eyewear (and sunnies) beloved by influencers and stars (check their FB page for photos). Their prices are very wallet-friendly, so you can look stylish and not live on ramen. 9Five has a line of flip-up sunglasses. The Lane has a 24K gold-plated metal frame, lens bridge and temple segments. The hinges are 24K gold-plated stainless steel hinges. The glasses are handmade acetate and stainless steel. For an extra $95, you can add your eyewear prescription.

4. Curry & Paxton Alex Clip-On Lenses

MOST STYLISH

The shades are sold separately from these clip-on lenses, but you can buy a bundle with both for a higher price. The ultimate blend of modern meets vintage, this take on the Alex is a solid green round frame with a slightly retro feel. Prefer a gradient lens with more of an aviator shape? Consider the Freddie instead. Another perk of buying from wolf & Badger is their responsive customer service, which is always an important feature to look out for in a brand.

5. Costyle Retro Polarized Clip-On Sunglasses

BEST MIRRORED

These pop-up sunglasses have mirrored lenses, which have a cool look and can also help reduce glare and further protect your eyes from the sun’s damaging rays. You can get your hands on these retro plastic lenses with a metal frame for a highly affordable price. Available in regular silver, blue and black grey mirrored lenses, these unisex sunglasses can easily be clipped onto prescription or non-prescription glasses.

6. Frienda TAC Flip Glasses, 3-Piece Set

WIDEST COVERAGE

Along with offering the widest coverage for your eyes and the delicate skin around them, these pop-up sunglasses by Frienda are available in some psychedelic colors, making them ideal for raves, concerts or parties. The polycarbonate lens has a mirrored finish and is more durable than plastic alternatives, providing a crisper view. With a sporty, wraparound fit, this pair can comfortably be worn over your existing glasses.

7. Versace Vintage Icon Pilot Clip-On Sunglasses

BEST DESIGNER

If you want to show out in some designer shades, these vintage Versace clip-ons do not give dad vibes. Well, maybe a super stylish dad. With pilot style shape, the black and gold metal shades feature that classic enamel Medusa on the temple for that subtle touch of designer flair. They can also be adapted for prescription lenses and come with a neoprene and leather strap, making this the ultimate designer accessory to splurge on.

8. Magic Monster Clip-On Polarized Sunglasses

BEST FOR RAY BANS

These affordable unisex clip-on sunglasses by Magic Monster have a low-key look that’ll perfectly match your Ray Ban frames but also work with a range of other glasses brands and frames of all sizes. They’re also polarized with an anti-reflective lens and soft rubber legs. Buyers were impressed with the value and the sturdiness of the spring-loaded clip-on mechanism. Lenses are available in seven colors.

9. Punasi Polarized Clip-on Sunglasses

BEST FOR DRIVING

Dealing with blinding glare as a driver is annoying and even dangerous. Solve the issue with these Punasi polarized clip-on sunglasses, which come in a set of four with lenses of different colors. The wide profile on these clip-on sunglasses provides solid coverage, while the lenses are shatterproof, allowing you to throw them in the car without worrying about damage. The durable metal clip with a rubber cover is firm to clip on but remains lightweight.

10. David Beckham Rectangular Clip-On Sunglasses

HONORABLE MENTION

If David Beckham is on the pop-up sunglasses bandwagon, we can confirm that they’ve officially made a comeback in 2022. These clip-on sunglasses from Nordstrom feature easy-to-apply magnetic lenses and come in several chic and understated color combinations. A must-have for the modern man, these square-framed glasses are suitable for guys of any age and will fit into casual and formal situations.

11. Zero UV Retro Round Circle Flip-Up Sunglasses

BEST RETRO

Fans of anything ’80s will go for Zero UV’s round sunnies. They look a bit like Sting’s when he was The Police’s frontman. These flip-up sunnies with UV protectant lenses come in gold, silver or black frames and a variety of lens colors.

12. Barricade Large Polarized Fitover Flip-Up Sunglasses

MOST VERSATILE

These sunglasses do everything but slice and dice. The tinted lenses flip up and can be worn over prescription glasses too. Reviewers mention that they’ve used them while playing basketball, volleyball, and water aerobics. So, it’s good to know that they won’t fall off while you’re doing something athletic. The Terminator-style glasses also come in brown lenses with brown tortoiseshell and yellow lenses with black frames.

13. Fish Man Polarized Clip-On Flip-Up Sunglasses

BEST DUAL ACTION

Futzing around with two pairs of glasses can be a pain. These clip-on sunglasses are one way to make life easier. Not only are they easy to clip on, but they also flip up. Attach them to your prescription lenses before you walk out the door, and the anti-reflective coating on the polarized lenses relieves eye strain when driving or playing sports. Sitting at an outdoor café, you can flip up the sunnies, read the menu, and then flip ‘em down again to protect your eyes. The frames are big enough (133mm wide) that they can be clipped on a variety of eyeglass frames.

14. Newon 3-Pack Clip-On Flip-Up Polarized Sunglasses

MOST FUNCTIONAL

No muss, no fuss kinda guy? Then this three-pack of clip-on flip-up sunglasses is for you. You have the option to use dark grey, yellow or blue mirrored lenses for popping on over your glasses. The clip-on sunglasses have an anti-reflective, anti-scratch coating and are UV400. They’re 13mm wide so that they can fit over a variety of frames.

15. Gargoyle’s Men’s Gamer Wrap Sunglasses

BEST SPORTY

Baseball players Nolan Arenado (Colorado Rockies), Matt Carpenter (St. Louis Cardinals) and David Wright (ex-Mets) wear these flip-up sunglasses when they’re on the job. The polarized lenses allow you to play any sport without worrying about the sun blocking your view (or aim). Water beads off these anti-reflective sunglasses as well. They have an attached adjustable strap so you won’t lose them mid-play.

