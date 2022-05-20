Turn Up the Heat on Your Grill Game With the Best Grill Gloves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Imagine being able to get closer to your BBQ grill without the worry of burning your hands. With grill temperatures rising over 600 degrees Fahrenheit, it can be dangerous to hold your hand over the fire for even a second without the proper utensils and equipment. Finding a good pair of heat-resistant grill gloves will help you totally bring the heat without ever having to feel it.

Why Are Grill Gloves Necessary?

Many people have been barbecuing without gloves for a while, and those people have probably burned themselves or gotten a blistered finger. It’s also not the most comfortable to be standing over direct heat for a long amount of time.

Even if you’re equipped with the best BBQ utensils, grilling gloves can be necessary based on the task. They can protect from hot grill gates, logs or coal. These gloves need to be made of heat-resistant fabric and ideally will be waterproof since water generally causes gloves to conduct heat.

Grill gloves make flipping burgers, grabbing steaks, basting chicken and even adjusting coals a simple and less dangerous tasks. Heat-resistant gloves come in various designs, levels of heat protection, and more, allowing you to take your grill game to the next level without ever having to worry about putting your fingers close to the fire. However, it’s important to know what to look for when you shop.

What to Look for in the Best Grill Gloves

Material: this is one of the major indicators of how well gloves will perform. Common materials include rubber, silicone, leather and aramid, which is a heat/flame resistant material that’s not food-safe, so it’s often lined with another fabric. Silicone gloves can’t tolerate the highest amount of heat and provide a looser fit, so keep this in mind when purchasing. Leather is a top pick, and once it’s broken in, leather gloves are comfy and easy to use. Still, this is one of the harder materials to clean. A popular middle-ground is neoprene rubber, which is food-safe and easy to clean while providing good grip and maximum dexterity.

Size: Although a perfect fit won’t be guaranteed, grill gloves should feel like an extension of your hand so that you can grab items more easily. If you opt for a too-small pair, they’ll be tough to maneuver and possibly tear, resulting in an injury. Luckily, most grill gloves state their size. Since silicone gloves don’t have too much stretch, they’re often sold in several sizes, so be sure to check beforehand.

Cuff length: Sleeve length is also something to consider — if your forearms are often over the heat, it’s better to opt for a long sleeve. There are short cuff lengths, as well as ones that go all the way up to the elbow. Choose a longer cuff if you are using a larger grill, a smoker, or are cooking over an open flame.

Thickness: While thinner gloves might be easier to maneuver to an extent, they’re not as protective as thicker alternatives. Try to find a material that’s not too rigid but will protect your extremities — leather is a popular choice for this reason, and so are gloves with a stretchy outer layer such as neoprene, which can allow for more flexibility. You should be able to flip a spatula or manipulate tongs.

It should also be noted that oven mitts and gloves differ from grill gloves and don’t provide the same level of protection.

If you’ve got some heavy grilling on your calendar this year, it may be worth it to check out some of our favorite grill glove options below.

1. Comsmart 1,472F Extreme Heat Resistant Grill Gloves

BEST OVERALL

Made with three layers of durable materials, these gloves are designed to withstand temperatures up to 1,472 degrees. The first layer is made from skid-resistant silicone, the second with rough fiber to help protect your hands from the heat, and the third layer consists of a polyester-cotton covering for added comfort and convenience. All and all, they’re easily the safest and most durable grill gloves available.

2. Artisan Griller BBQ Gloves

CONTENDER

Artisan Griller is one of the top-rated grill glove brands, and that’s partially due to its exclusive tire tread design which offers superior grip. These neoprene gloves are practically invincible, with water, oil, fire and stain resistance. They also feature an extended 17-inch gauntlet sleeve, if you’re lifting something into bubbling hot oil. Their soft cotton liner provides comfort, and the gloves are much easier to clean than leather alternatives — just wash your hands with soap and water and let them dry.

3. RAPICCA Leather Forge Welding Gloves

BEST LONG GLOVES

Is there anything worse than the feeling of burning hot oil drops splashing on your arm when you’re cooking? We didn’t think so. That’s why this pair of extra-long gloves is a must for people who have a passion for frying, grilling, baking, and any other cooking with high heat. These gloves are so reliable, in fact, that they’re also recommended for welding and blacksmithing.

4. RAPICCA BBQ Gloves

ALSO CONSIDER

Made with food-grade neoprene rubber, these grill gloves are water, fire and stain-resistant. They feature a long 14-inch sleeve that protects the forearm and come with a textured palm to prevent slipping. The composition makes them easy to clean and dry without issue after each use.

5. Outset F234 Leather Grill Gloves

BEST LEATHER GLOVES

Made of quality leather, these gloves help protect the hands from heat and fire. The extended 15-inch length covers the wrist and forearm while the piping helps maintain a strong grip as you grill.

6. Vemingo Extreme Heat Resistant BBQ Gloves

BEST ARAMID GLOVES

Made of durable aramid, this set of gloves is heat resistant up to 1472 degrees Fahrenheit. They are anti-slip, breathable, and seamless for comfortable use. Use them and simply toss them into the washing machine between grilling. They also feature a longer cuff length than most aramid gloves.

7. AYL Silicone Cooking Gloves

BEST COLORED GLOVES

Tired of losing your grill gloves in the kitchen utensils drawer? That won’t be a problem with this pair of highlighter-yellow silicone grill gloves! These dual-layer, silicon gloves will allow you to grill, bake, or even handle the fireplace with ease. The cotton-soft linen liner helps protect your fingers from the heat and the textured gripping surfaces will make you feel more secure when handling heavier hot objects — like that good old’ cast iron pan your grandma used to have. Not a big fan of the bright color? No problem: These gloves come in more standard black and red colors, too.

8. NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves

BEST CUT-RESISTANT GLOVES

Sure, these gloves are heat-resistant, but what really makes them cool is the fact that they’re four times stronger than traditional leather, making them one of the most cut-resistant gloves on the market. 100% machine washable, they’re incredibly easy to clean. And the lightweight design coupled with their firm and simple grip makes them easily one of the best grill gloves on the market.

9. Bogo Brands Oven Gloves

BEST HYBRID GLOVES

If you’re looking for a gift that is twice as good as the rest, look no further than this pair of gloves. Why? Because it comes with two pairs instead of just one! These are standard cooking gloves that will withstand the heat and allow you to bake, grill and barbecue with confidence. Also, they are machine-washable and super easy to clean.

10. WZQH Cooking Gloves

BEST FOR LARGE GRILLS

For when you have a smorgasbord of meats and don’t want to worry about getting your fingers too close to the fire, these super heavy-duty gloves are a smart choice. With a durable outer layer made from genuine cowhide leather and an interior layer made by a flame-resistant cotton cloth, these gloves are able to keep your digits safe even when you’re constantly plunging them into the fire. They also work great for wielding.

11. Hand Working Gloves Safety Grip

BEST MULTIPACK

The great thing about these gloves is the fact that each purchase comes with six individual pairs. Made from 90% cotton and 10% nylon, they’re designed to keep your fingers safe without sacrificing dexterity. However, unlike some of the other more powerful heat-resistant gloves on this list, these are recommended to be used more as a liner, meaning you wear them under your traditional gloves. Note that these are not entirely heat-resistant, so you won’t want to use them for traditional grilling.

12. FALETO Heat-Resistant Three-Finger Mittens

BEST THREE-FINGER GLOVE

Looking for a durable pair of heat-resistant grill gloves that wonder hinder your dexterity? For when you want a little more control of your cooking, these three-finger gloves are an excellent choice. Made from extremely elastic polyester, they’re designed to give you more grip and control when cooking. And they offer some heat protection. Though they’re not nearly as durable as other gloves on this list, they’re still solid, but we’d recommend them for simpler cooking tasks and low-heat grilling.

13. X3 Industrial Black Nitrile Gloves

BEST DISPOSABLE OPTION

Not looking for an expensive(ish) glove you need to keep track of? These industrial throw-away gloves feature a smooth textured design that makes gripping, flipping and manipulating tools and food so much easier. Each pack comes with 100 gloves, which is more than enough to keep you occupied for a while. And at under $10, these gloves are a steal and still provide solid protection.

14. GK’s 3 + 3 BBQ Dream Set

BEST 3-IN-1 SET

This grill glove, meat claw and brush set help you handle and shred hot meats and other foods with ease. The gloves and brush are made of BPA-free food-grade silicone for safe and simple handling while the claws feature sharp teeth that can rip through the toughest of foods. Each piece is easy to clean in between uses.

15. Steven Raichlen Best of Barbecue Extra Long Suede Grill Gloves

MOST STYLISH

With a pliable suede material, these gloves are easy to maneuver and look great while doing so. An 18-inch length protects the arm while the suede material makes for easier grasping. Although you can’t exactly wash these gloves with soap and water, they provide top-notch protection and can be wiped clean with a damp cloth.

16. G & F 1685 1 Piece Heat Resistant BBQ Glove

BEST EXTRA WIDE PICK

This mitt-style glove offers a wider shape that’s perfect if you find that grill gloves are normally too small for you. The cotton lining and wide cuff both enhance breathability and comfort, while the material itself has extremely high heat resistance. That being said, it only comes in one size and is sold as a single glove, but it’s affordable enough to purchase two if need be.

