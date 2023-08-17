The Best Gym Bags for Men, According to Personal Trainers

Unlike a backpack or messenger, there’s no specific form factor that defines a gym bag. Any bag that can hold a water bottle and sweaty clothes will technically do the trick, but a bag designed for the purpose has many benefits, from encouraging a regular exercise routine to reining in any unfortunate post-workout smells. There is no shortage of gym bags on the market from the big sportswear companies, but there are also worthy options from smaller and adjacent brands in the outdoor space.

Aesthetically, options run the gamut from flashy neon and oversized logos to understated options that won’t stick out at the office. But no matter one’s style preferences, the most important considerations are odor control, durability, storage, and features that lend themselves to gym use (like a dedicated shoe compartment or padded straps that ease the load on sore muscles). The good news is that quality gym bags cost around $30 dollars, although there are certainly more expensive options out there that are worth the investment, too.

What the Experts Say

Sources within the fitness industry, no matter the particulars of their expertise or workout discipline, are adamant that a gym bag is an essential item for anyone who exercises at an external location. For this story, SPY talked to certified personal trainers Benjamin Jenks and Andrew White, occupational therapist Adrian Todd, and others in the fitness industry to help sort through the best gym bags available now.

The first thing to consider, according to the experts, is how well a gym bag holds what it needs to hold. “Multiple compartments and pockets help keep your items organized, while features like a separate shoe compartment or a wet/dry pocket are useful for stowing sweaty clothes or damp towels,” says Todd. The consensus is that a vast compartment is typically less useful than one subdivided into use-specific segments.

The materials themselves are also, somewhat obviously, important to consider. Easy-to-clean synthetic materials are a good sign, as is mesh to facilitate ventilation. Todd says to “look for durable materials that can withstand the wear and tear of regular use” — heavier materials, solid stitching, study hardware, and waterproof layering fit the bill here.

Comfort is also crucial for a bag that might one day hold heavy equipment, so White advises looking “for padded straps if you’re going for a duffel bag, or padded backs for backpack styles.”

Finally, there’s price. Jenks says that, from his experience, “investing a bit more upfront rather than repeatedly replacing subpar products is preferable. Often, higher quality equates to a slightly elevated price, but this isn’t an absolute rule.” (Our experts’ picks range from around $40 to $150.)

Courtesy of Under Armour BEST OVERALL $60.00 A common choice among our experts were bags from Under Armour’s Undeniable line, which comes in versions that are numbered (like software releases). White says that his Undeniable (version 3.0) “comfortably fits my training shoes, workout clothes, resistance bands, and even my foam roller,” and that the ventilated shoe compartment is a game-changer: “My shoes get their own space separate from my clothes, which allows them to air out and prevents any unpleasant odors,” he says.



Todd adds that the fully polyester bag lasts forever: “I had the 3.0 for years and years,” he says. “It has an abrasion-resistant bottom and the 5.0, the latest version, now has a water-resistant finish to ensure longevity.”



The $60 price tag is more than fair for a gym bag with this proven track record. Bonus: The simple black and white styling and padded shoulder strap and handles are crowd-pleasing details.

Courtesy of KNKG Best durable $149.95 – $169.95 Why It Stands Out: This bag, which is designed for use by weightlifters — there’s a dedicated spot on the outside for a cumbersome weightlifting belt — is unsurprisingly tough. Its materials are super durable: ripstop nylon, YKK zippers, powder-coated buckles, and the whole thing is backed by a solid warranty. “These are built to rigorous standards, designed for durability, and often come with a heftier price tag,” says Jenks of what he calls training bags like this one.



ROI: Speaking of the price tag, $150 for the 35-liter medium model is certainly on the higher end of the scale. But for those who are tough on their gym bags, the additional price is well worth the peace of mind of having a well-warrantied, over-built bag that’s going to withstand whatever happens to it.

Courtesy of Under Armour BEST DRAWSTRING $25.00 Made For: True minimalists. Collegiate athlete and fitness enthusiast Josh Ahrens says this bag fits into his routine. “I typically bring it to the gym with a pair of shoes, usually a snack, and a water bottle,” he says. Those who need to carry much more than that should look elsewhere.



Coolest Feature: So many cheap drawstring bags are just a single compartment, but this one has a nice little zippered pocket on the front that is great for storing a water bottle or valuables.

Courtesy of Burton BEST LARGER $129.95 Why It Stands Out: The quality. David Rosales, head trainer at Roman Fitness Systems, has a smaller version of this bag that he says is “designed for winter sports, so the quality is a cut above the rest.” He adds that it still feels “brand-new” after seven years of heavy use, including as a travel bag on a six-month trip around the world.



Who It’s For: Gym-goers who schlep a lot of equipment to work out or devotees of sports that require bulky equipment. The roll-top bag offers some extra volume, while zip pockets keep smaller items safe from getting lost in the vast interior.

Courtesy of Nike BEST VALUE $42.00 ROI: At just $42 for 60 liters of storage space, the medium version of the Nike Brasilia has what Todd calls a goldilocks amount of storage space for a relatively affordable price. “It has a lot of interior space and options for organizing,” he says. ‘I believe this bag makes for a versatile option that suits both casual gym users and serious athletes.”



Made For: Those looking for an easy answer. It’s easy to get caught up in the intricacies of gym bags, but for those who lack the patience and just want a solid bag from a trusted brand, the Brasilia is a great choice. “The bag’s durable construction, ample storage space, and

comfortable carrying options make it one of my go-to choices for working out,” says Todd.

Courtesy of Rogue Fitness BEST VINTAGE STYLE $90.00 Why It Stands Out: In black, red, or blue, this bag eschews the sleek, aggressive styling common to gym bags for something warmer and more vibrant. Jenks says it “will make you feel like it’s the ‘90s again” — a look that will certainly appeal to those who want a bag that’s a bit snappier to carry into the gym.



Coolest Feature: All three colorways feature a brightly colored interior that makes it easy to sort through the contents. Along with the large mesh zipper pocket and shoe pocket, it’s a feature that makes this simple-looking bag supremely useful.