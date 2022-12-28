The Best Gym Shoes of 2023 Will Help You Run Longer And Lift Better

If you’re finally deciding to start exercising, you’re going to need a pair or two of the best gym shoes. Even if you’re a seasoned pro in the gym, a great gym shoe can take your weightlifting or running to the next level by offering you increased stability and cushion, helping you work out longer and stronger.

We’re no strangers to exercise here at SPY, and we’re all into different things. Some of us are all about that weightlifting gear, some of us are lifelong runners, and others have fallen in love with Peloton. But we all recognize that to some extent you can only push your body so far without top-notch equipment.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best gym shoes for men in one place. Whether you’re getting ready for an intense spin class or trying to break your own squat weight record, we’ve got some great workout shoes for your consideration.

Check out the best gym shoes below and take your exercise to the next level.

BEST OVERALL $139.00 Designed in the spirit of CrossFit, the NOBULL Trainer+ sneakers shine for most things cardio but are generally some of the best gym shoes for men overall. The upper is made from what NOBULL calls SuperFabric. While NOBULL isn’t clear on what that is exactly, it’s durable, breathable and abrasion-resistant. Furthermore, if you’re into high-intensity interval training or CrossFit, you’ll love the lateral and medial guards for increased side-to-side stabilization. And for any running-minded gym rat, these shoes are just the right amount of light to protect your foot without weighing it down while offering solid support in the toe, sole and heel.

RUNNER UP $80.00 The Under Armour Charged Commit 3 Training Shoes are some of the best workout shoes for whatever you need in the gym. The lightweight mesh upper keeps the sneakers breathable but leather on top, a leather saddle, a heel counter and great cushioning keep your feet secure, comfortable and stable.

HONORABLE MENTION $160.00 DeckersXLab is the futuristic design arm of the company behind UGG, Teva, and Hoka. They sent us their X-Scape Sneaker a while back for testing and we are happy to report they are some of the best shoes for the gym. Though we wouldn’t recommend them for heavy weightlifting, they’re perfect for everything else and easily move from the gym to the streets to the couch. Made with an EcoTan nubuck leather upper, anatomical fit and a unique, supportive back heel, these sneakers work hard without trading off on comfort. Plus, they’ve got the stamp of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association reserved for products that promote good foot health.

CONTEnder $79.97 $135 41% off For some of the best shoes for the gym from a brand you’re more familiar with, check out the Reebok Nano X2 Men’s Training Shoes. These shoes feature a breathable woven upper, a strong rubber outsole with lug pattern and Reebok’s Floatride Energy Foam for responsive, comfortable cushioning. They’ll hold up in the gym as long as you do and then some, no doubt. Also, heads up, these run a bit large, so you might considering sizing down.

best budget $52.49 $69.99 25% off The best workout shoes don’t have to break the bank to get the job done. The New Balance 411 V1 Training Shoes offer a soft lining, cushioned insoles and lightweight leather for the support and comfort you need to get through your workout.

best running shoes $138.44 When it comes to the best men’s running shoes, we’ve achieved a consensus at SPY. The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Running Shoe is an all-around great trainer to keep up with you five days a week whether you’re hitting the streets or the treadmill. It’s stable and offers great support and Brooks’s GuideRail system helps to keep your knees straight and reduce damage to your body from the constant shock of your feet hitting the pavement. If you’re a big-time runner, these are the best gym shoes for you.

best basketball shoes $90.00 Basketball shoes are pretty subjective but the Nike Air Max Impact 4 is one of the best Nike gym shoes overall. Max Air cushioning gives you the lift and cushioning you need for the perfect jumper, rubber on the sides helps keep your feet locked in during intense turns and pivots and the mesh upper is lightweight so you’re not carrying any unnecessary weight.

best gym shoes for weightlifting $96.00 $120.00 20% off We know why many of you are here: You’re trying to get them gains and you need the sneakers to handle the big-boy weights. The Adidas Powerlift 5 Weightlifting Shoes are the best gym shoes for men who are up to the challenge.

A combination of laces and a strap keep you feet totally secure when you need it the most, a midsole wedge guarantees you’ll be stable from the start to the end of your lift and a rubber outsole adds key grip for stability.

lightweight runners $125.00 The Hoka Solimar Everyday Training Shoes are the best gym shoes for men who want something lightweight with enough support to handle any surface, including the dreaded treadmill. A bit less maximalist than some of Hoka’s other offerings, these gym shoes feature stretchy, recycled mesh, a high-abrasion-ready and grippy rubber outsole, molded EVA sockliner for comfort and Achilles-friendly construction. If you hate running, these shoes will go a long way to softening the experience for you.