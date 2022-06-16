The 16 Best Leather Belts to Tie Everything Together
Finding the best belt for men — especially the best leather belt — that works for you shouldn’t feel draining. As long as you know your size and have an idea of what your needs are, buying a leather belt should be smooth sailing.
Because leather comes in all shapes, shades and textures, the more specific — or open — you are, the easier it will be to find a belt for you. Whether you are looking for the best belt for work or for events, we’ve rounded up leather belts that range from modestly priced to designer belts that won’t break your bank.
Offering more than basic banker black or brown leather belt, SPY’s roundup is here to help you put as much thought into your leather belt as you do into your smart work bag or killer sneaker.
1. Bally Oliver 35mm Belt
BEST UNDERSTATED DESIGNER BELT
Just because you can afford designer doesn’t mean that every purchase has to flex. Sometimes the best way to show off a healthy bank account is subtlety. Case in point, this Swiss brand serves up quality leather goods without a lot of hoopla. Oliver’s a reversible belt; black embossed leather on one side while the other has a smooth leather finish.
2. L.L. Bean 1912 Jean Belt
BEST HERITAGE BRAND
Next time you head over to L.L. Bean for your outdoor gear, check out their accessories line. This full-grain leather belt was crafted in England and has a brass finish buckle. Simple and unadorned, this handsome belt will hold up jeans or chinos for years to come.
2. Remo Tulliani Wolf Belt
MOST CLEVER DETAILS
While you want a belt to complete a look, you also want some sizzle too. The Italian steerhide of this belt has a linear pattern and is finished with an etched, brushed nickel buckle. This brand runs a tad small; if you’re a 36 pant, grab that belt in a 38.
3. Sherril Brothers Genuine Maasai Belt “Benjamin”
BEST BELT THAT GIVES BACK
The hand beading on this pebbled calfskin belt is done by Maasai artisans living in Kenya. With each sale, a portion is donated to Nyumbani, a children’s home that takes care of over 3,000 kids. Belts are made to order.
4. Chaoren Adjustable Leather Slide Belt
BEST OVERALL LEATHER BELT
Belt sizing can be an issue, but the handy adjustable slider here allows you to achieve the perfect fit. So it doesn’t matter if you gain or lose a few pounds. Not to mention, it’s an absolute steal at under $25. It’s available in different color and buckle options, so pick up a few to have on deck.
5. Anderson’s Woven Leather Belt
BEST WOVEN
Woven leather belts are a traditional but not stuffy style that looks equally great with jeans and chinos. This one was crafted of soft, supple leather in Parma, Italy.
6. Polo Ralph Lauren Reversible Leather Belt
BEST REVERSIBLE
This Polo Ralph Lauren seasonal belt is reversible: one side is a rich, traditional brown, and the other is classic black. Ideal for day-to-night or work-to-play dressing when you only have time to change a few accessories before heading out.
7. Billy Reid Uniform Leather Belt
BEST FOR SMART-CASUAL DRESSING
This gorgeous shade of leather — a rich, deep cognac — levels up any jean or dark chino combination instantly. The brass buckle will age beautifully and end up with a soft patina.
8. Montblanc Black Belt
BEST TEXTURED BELT
Those with a flair for contemporary style can don this leather belt for casual or formal occasions because of its smart and clean design. The rectangular matte belt buckle nicely complements the textured-Italian black leather belt.
9. Allen Edmonds Glass Avenue Belt
BEST BELT FOR BUSINESS
Allen Edmonds is known for crafting beautiful dress shoes, and its belts are equally sharp. This dark gray belt is made from steerhide and dyed that cool hue. The small suede tab at the buckle is embossed with the brand’s logo.
10. Lacoste Men’s Perforated Leather Belt
BEST PREPPY BELT
This brown leather belt’s full-coverage perforated design element isn’t something that you ordinarily see in men’s belts, which is precisely why we love it. The belt boasts a handsome, modern buckle with the Lacoste crocodile logo embossed right on top. Plus, it’s available in tan, brown, white and black.
11. Tateossian Large Gear Belt in Black Leather
BEST BELT FOR WATCH ENTHUSIASTS
Designed by an England-based jeweler, this belt’s buckle is comprised of titanium. The center showcases an inlay of watch gears and cogs. It’s set off nicely by an Italian nubuck leather belt.
12. Tecovas Shark Belt
BEST UNIQUE LEATHER
Sharkskin has been used in leather goods for years because it keeps its looks forever and is indestructible. This belt is made from sharkskin from Mexico on one side, and smooth leather on the other.
13. Paul Stuart Lizard Slide Strap Belt
BEST SLIDE STRAP
Looking for a sleek belt that won’t detract from your suit? This is it. One inch wide and made from lizard, it’s silky soft to the touch.
14. MCM Leather Inlay Tech MCM Belt 1.5 inch Embossed Leather
MOST EYE-CATCHING
MCM has been playing with its logo, and this vivid green-and-black number is an excellent example. The bold silver-tone metal against black leather makes for a really cool-looking buckle.
15. Abercrombie & Fitch Braided Golf Belt
BEST FOR GOLFERS
Leather, rubber and polyester are combined in this woven belt, making it good-looking and stretchy. If you’re stepping onto the links for a few rounds, this belt won’t constrict your movement.
16. Bonobos Premium Leather Dress Belt
Bonobos built its reputation on making smart-looking and comfortable pants. Of course their belts are just as well thought out. This sleek dress belt is made from premium high gloss eco-leather and is lined with vegetable-tanned leather. Great looking and kind to the environment.
