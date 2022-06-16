The 16 Best Leather Belts to Tie Everything Together

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding the best belt for men — especially the best leather belt — that works for you shouldn’t feel draining. As long as you know your size and have an idea of what your needs are, buying a leather belt should be smooth sailing.

Because leather comes in all shapes, shades and textures, the more specific — or open — you are, the easier it will be to find a belt for you. Whether you are looking for the best belt for work or for events, we’ve rounded up leather belts that range from modestly priced to designer belts that won’t break your bank.

Offering more than basic banker black or brown leather belt, SPY’s roundup is here to help you put as much thought into your leather belt as you do into your smart work bag or killer sneaker.

1. Bally Oliver 35mm Belt

BEST UNDERSTATED DESIGNER BELT

Just because you can afford designer doesn’t mean that every purchase has to flex. Sometimes the best way to show off a healthy bank account is subtlety. Case in point, this Swiss brand serves up quality leather goods without a lot of hoopla. Oliver’s a reversible belt; black embossed leather on one side while the other has a smooth leather finish.

Courtesy of Bally

2. L.L. Bean 1912 Jean Belt

BEST HERITAGE BRAND

Next time you head over to L.L. Bean for your outdoor gear, check out their accessories line. This full-grain leather belt was crafted in England and has a brass finish buckle. Simple and unadorned, this handsome belt will hold up jeans or chinos for years to come.

Courtesy of L.L. Bean

2. Remo Tulliani Wolf Belt

MOST CLEVER DETAILS

While you want a belt to complete a look, you also want some sizzle too. The Italian steerhide of this belt has a linear pattern and is finished with an etched, brushed nickel buckle. This brand runs a tad small; if you’re a 36 pant, grab that belt in a 38.

Courtesy of Remo Tulliani

3. Sherril Brothers Genuine Maasai Belt “Benjamin”

BEST BELT THAT GIVES BACK

The hand beading on this pebbled calfskin belt is done by Maasai artisans living in Kenya. With each sale, a portion is donated to Nyumbani, a children’s home that takes care of over 3,000 kids. Belts are made to order.

Courtesy of Sherril Brothers

4. Chaoren Adjustable Leather Slide Belt

BEST OVERALL LEATHER BELT

Belt sizing can be an issue, but the handy adjustable slider here allows you to achieve the perfect fit. So it doesn’t matter if you gain or lose a few pounds. Not to mention, it’s an absolute steal at under $25. It’s available in different color and buckle options, so pick up a few to have on deck.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Anderson’s Woven Leather Belt

BEST WOVEN

Woven leather belts are a traditional but not stuffy style that looks equally great with jeans and chinos. This one was crafted of soft, supple leather in Parma, Italy.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

6. Polo Ralph Lauren Reversible Leather Belt

BEST REVERSIBLE

This Polo Ralph Lauren seasonal belt is reversible: one side is a rich, traditional brown, and the other is classic black. Ideal for day-to-night or work-to-play dressing when you only have time to change a few accessories before heading out.

Courtesy of Macys

7. Billy Reid Uniform Leather Belt

BEST FOR SMART-CASUAL DRESSING

This gorgeous shade of leather — a rich, deep cognac — levels up any jean or dark chino combination instantly. The brass buckle will age beautifully and end up with a soft patina.

Courtesy of Billy Reid

8. Montblanc Black Belt

BEST TEXTURED BELT

Those with a flair for contemporary style can don this leather belt for casual or formal occasions because of its smart and clean design. The rectangular matte belt buckle nicely complements the textured-Italian black leather belt.

Courtesy of Mr. Porter

9. Allen Edmonds Glass Avenue Belt

BEST BELT FOR BUSINESS

Allen Edmonds is known for crafting beautiful dress shoes, and its belts are equally sharp. This dark gray belt is made from steerhide and dyed that cool hue. The small suede tab at the buckle is embossed with the brand’s logo.

Courtesy of Allen Edmonds

10. Lacoste Men’s Perforated Leather Belt

BEST PREPPY BELT

This brown leather belt’s full-coverage perforated design element isn’t something that you ordinarily see in men’s belts, which is precisely why we love it. The belt boasts a handsome, modern buckle with the Lacoste crocodile logo embossed right on top. Plus, it’s available in tan, brown, white and black.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Tateossian Large Gear Belt in Black Leather

BEST BELT FOR WATCH ENTHUSIASTS

Designed by an England-based jeweler, this belt’s buckle is comprised of titanium. The center showcases an inlay of watch gears and cogs. It’s set off nicely by an Italian nubuck leather belt.

Courtesy of Tateossian

12. Tecovas Shark Belt

BEST UNIQUE LEATHER

Sharkskin has been used in leather goods for years because it keeps its looks forever and is indestructible. This belt is made from sharkskin from Mexico on one side, and smooth leather on the other.

Courtesy of Tecovas

13. Paul Stuart Lizard Slide Strap Belt

BEST SLIDE STRAP

Looking for a sleek belt that won’t detract from your suit? This is it. One inch wide and made from lizard, it’s silky soft to the touch.

Courtesy Of Paul Stuart

14. MCM Leather Inlay Tech MCM Belt 1.5 inch Embossed Leather

MOST EYE-CATCHING

MCM has been playing with its logo, and this vivid green-and-black number is an excellent example. The bold silver-tone metal against black leather makes for a really cool-looking buckle.

Courtesy of MCM

15. Abercrombie & Fitch Braided Golf Belt

BEST FOR GOLFERS

Leather, rubber and polyester are combined in this woven belt, making it good-looking and stretchy. If you’re stepping onto the links for a few rounds, this belt won’t constrict your movement.

Courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch

16. Bonobos Premium Leather Dress Belt

Bonobos built its reputation on making smart-looking and comfortable pants. Of course their belts are just as well thought out. This sleek dress belt is made from premium high gloss eco-leather and is lined with vegetable-tanned leather. Great looking and kind to the environment.

Courtesy of Bonobos

