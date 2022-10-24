These Stylish Leather Wallets for Men Are the Definition of Old-School Cool

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a lot of ways to carry your cards, from a metal money clip to a phone wallet, but there’s a reason the leather wallet is still the standard. It’s stylish and sophisticated, and won’t cause any embarrassment when you pull it out of your pocket. Plus, the best leather wallets get even better with age, as the leather softens and the color takes on a rich patina. When well taken care of, leather tends to age gracefully, meaning these wallets can last for years (if not decades).

Leather Quality

But not every leather wallet is made the same. Sometimes the leather is well-made, but the stitching is poor quality. And then there are wallets made from cheaper leather, which won’t last as long. Fortunately, you can tell higher-quality leather apart by looking for a few keywords. “Genuine leather” might sound good, but it’s actually often made from split leather that’s not as durable as top and full-grain leather. Top grain is better than genuine, and full grain is even better.

Vegetable-tanned leather is more desirable than chrome-tanned because of the natural processes used, but there are plenty of very high-quality chrome-tanned leather goods out there. Not every brand discloses the kind of leather they use, but several of the brands on this list use full-grain and top-grain leather, as well as vegetable-tanned leather.

Wallet Styles

In addition to leather quality, there are a lot of different styles of wallet to consider. A bifold (or billfold) is the standard and most versatile for every day use. Bifolds have a single fold and open like a book. Trifolds have two folds, which create three sections, and they open like a pamphlet or brochure. These have more storage, but are often quite bulky. Then there are cardholders, which have no folds at all. Cardholders have outer sleeves and a slot in the middle for folded cash bills. These are great for minimalists, but they don’t hold as many cards, and the cash can often be harder to get out.

If having more secure storage is important to you, you can also look for button or zip wallets, which will ensure your cards don’t accidentally slip out. Other features common to leather wallets are ID windows, which allow you to display your driver’s license or ID. These can be handy, but they reduce the amount of card storage you can have. In many cases, bartenders or cashiers will ask you to take your ID out, anyway, defeating the purpose of the window.

RFID Blocking

Many leather wallets also advertise that they have RFID-blocking. Most new credit cards are RFID-enabled, meaning you can tap your card to a terminal without swiping or chipping. You can tell your card is RFID-enabled if it has a symbol that looks similar to a WiFi emblem. In theory, this means a sophisticated thief can use a remote scanner to steal your information from your wallet. An RFID-blocking wallet has a lining to prevent this. RFID skimming sounds scary, but most expert sources agree that RFID blocking is unnecessary. That said, RFID-blocking technology is so widespread in wallets that it won’t hurt to have it, but we think you shouldn’t specifically seek out this feature.

Once you figure all of that out, check out our top picks for the best men’s leather wallets and see which options tickle your fancy.

1. Bellroy Hide & Seek Wallet

BEST OVERALL

Bellroy’s wallets pack extra features and details into their wallets, without adding any bulk. This slim wallet has five card slots, but it can hold up to 12 cards.

The wallet has a hidden cash pocket as well as a hidden coin pouch, adding a surprising amount of storage to this small wallet. There are a handful of colors available from Nordstrom, but you can find tons of variety at the Bellroy website.

Courtesy of Bellroy

2. Harber London Leather Bifold Wallet with RFID Protection

RUNNER UP

Harber London’s wallet has a similar design to Bellroy’s SPY-approved Note Sleeve wallet. There’s a cleverly designed pull-tab that stores excess cards, and there’s a magnetic closure for secure storage. Plus, there’s a hidden pouch for storing coins. The wallet is made in Spain from full-grain leather, and it’s the wallet that SPY’s E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor, Tyler Schoeber, swears by.

Courtesy of Harber London

3. Leatherology Thin Bifold Wallet

CUSTOMIZABLE

The beauty of Leatherology is choice; you can personalize your wallet with a debossed monogram, and you can choose between a range of colors and leather styles. All of this is available in a surprisingly affordable package. The leather is full grain, while the interior is fabric-lined. It’s one of the best wallets to gift, and one of the best wallets, period.

Courtesy of Leatherology

4. Burberry Cardholder

DESIGNER PICK

We’re not above a little flashiness, especially when it’s in the form of Burberry’s stylish tartan pattern. This cardholder features two slots on the front and two on the back, and the wallet is made from calfskin with tan contrast stitching and a leather tartan pattern.

Courtesy of Ssense

5. Filson Workshop Leather Snap Wallet

BEST SNAP WALLET

Filson is all about ruggedness, which is why this wallet has a durable and secure design. The back of the wallet has a single easy-access slot, and the front has a snap for secure storage of coins, cards and cash. The wallet is vegetable-tanned using a process that yields a waterproof wallet.

Courtesy of Filson

6. Frye Logan Billfold

RUGGED LOOK

Frye is one of America’s oldest footwear companies, and the brand also makes a variety of accessories like belts, bags and wallets. This stylish option has a durable look and eight storage slots, plus a divided cash slot for separating smaller and larger bills.

Courtesy of Frye

7. BOSCA Leather Trifold Wallet

BEST TRIFOLD WALLET

This BOSCA trifold leather wallet is a seriously stylish option for people who need a little extra cargo room.

Made from premium imported Nappa leather, it features five different card slots, various slip pockets and an internal currency pouch for a little added storage. Designed to be as useful as it is stylish, the trifold design makes it especially easy to access your cards and cash without having to fiddle with random compartments.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

8. Paul Smith Blue Signature Stripe Wallet

BEST SPLURGE

Wallets can be a little, well, boring. The good news is that Paul Smith doesn’t do boring. This stylish wallet has a snap closure that opens to reveal a bifold design with plenty of card slots and a note slot. The leather is a stylish and vibrant blue color, and the wallet features Paul Smith’s trademark rainbow stitching.

Courtesy of Ssense

9. Il Busseto Bi fold Wallet

ITALIAN LEATHER

Il Busseto has an old-world look and approach, but the brand was founded in 2004. The wallets are recognizable by their vibrant colors, high-shine finish, and contrasting interior color. The wallets are made in Italy from vegetable-tanned leather.

Courtesy of Stag

10. Fossil Men’s Ingram Leather Trifold Wallet

PLENTY OF STORAGE

Sleek, stylish and made with 100% real cowhide leather, Fossil’s trifold wallet feels every bit as good as it looks. Complete with RFID-blocking technology, the brand is known for making durable, elegant wallets that maintain their style (and feel) over time. The slim design includes multiple card slots, more than enough space to keep your bills, cash and cards snug and secure.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Coach Card Case

MOST BASIC

Who says wallets need to be black or brown? Shake it up with this wallet from Coach, which is available in a number of different colors aside from this army green.

It’s straightforward, has room for a number of cards and has that classic Coach logo so you can show off. You’re welcome.

Courtesy of Coach

12. Shinola Utility Bifold Wallet

MADE IN AMERICA

This stylish wallet from Shinola is sewn in the US from Italian leather, and it has a stylish tan color. Instead of traditional sleeves, this wallet has cutout slots that minimize excess material, making for a slimmer wallet. There are six card slots in total, plus a sleeve for cash. There are even two pockets for receipts!

Courtesy of Shinola

13. Comme Des Garcons Classic Wallet

BEST ZIP WALLET

Comme Des Garcons is known as a luxury label, but the brand’s accessories are very reasonably priced. Take this simple wallet, which features a zip-around design to keep your cards and cash safe. It has one small inner pocket for organization. The bright color means you won’t mix your wallet up with anyone else’s.

Courtesy of SSENSE

14. Timberland Men’s Cloudy Passcase

BEST VALUE

A budget wallet for the money-conscious sophisticate, this Timberland’s Passcase model is a steal for under $20. For starters, it’s made from 100% real leather. It also features an extra slim design that helps alleviate that awkward bulging look that some other bloated wallets often offer.

It’s a super stylish option that looks great, feels great and costs a fraction of what similar models often retail for. Available in five different colors, we particularly love it in gray.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Herschel Supply Co. Hank Wallet

MOST SLEEK

This striking leather wallet from Herschel is one you’re just going to want to rub everywhere. It combines the slimness of a card case with the storage capacity of a wallet, including three places to put cards, a spot for your ID and a place for your cash.

Colors are limited, but visually speaking, it’s hard to care. This puppy is just way too pretty.

Courtesy of Herschel Supply Co.

16. NOMAD Slim Wallet

MOST SOPHISTICATED

For a slim wallet, this NOMAD model is surprisingly spacious. It’s able to hold up to seven cards while maintaining its slender profile, and in addition to its sleek and stylish design, this wallet actually includes its own special stealth pocket to help you get those sensitive cards extra safe.

What’s more, it features a handful of different mini compartments, including four spacious card slides, two cash slots and more.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. RRL Suede Cardholder

LUXE MATERIAL

There’s nothing softer and more satisfying than suede, which is why it’s surprising that it’s not more commonly used for wallets. This cardholder is from RRL, Ralph Lauren’s Americana-inspired luxury label, and it’s made from supple suede that’s made in the US. There are four card slots, plus a sleeve for cash.

Courtesy of END

18. Timberland Men’s Cloudy Trifold

SOFTEST LEATHER

This genuine leather wallet really needs to be touched in order to be fully appreciated. Made with 100% real Italian leather, it’s easily one of the softest wallets on the market (at least at this particular price point).

Its compact-yet-rugged design offers a variety of different slots and compartments, including two card slots, two convenient slip pockets and two handy cash pockets. It’s also available in three colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Ben Sherman Men’s Slimfold Wallet

BEST SLIMFOLD WALLET

Slimfold wallets are a dime a dozen these days, but few are as cool (or as slim) as this Ben Sherman’s model.

A durable full-grain cowhide leather exterior helps ensure proper protection while the fully lined leather interior is both soft and smooth. With enough room for four card slots, two vertical slip pockets for added convenience and a special place for your ID, it’s got everything you could ever want — or need — in a leather wallet for men.