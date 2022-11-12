The 10 Best Over-Ear Headphones For Working Out And Breaking A Sweat

In-ear headphones aren’t for everyone, but if you want to work out, it can feel like they’re the only option out there. Well, we’re here to say that’s not true, you can find some of the best over-ear headphones for working out as long as you know where to look, and this article is an incredibly good place to start.

Finding the perfect headphones for your needs will depend on how much you want to spend, what kind of training you like to do. After all, not all headphones are good for everything, because if you’re looking for the best headphones for travelling you’ll need something different. So, we’ve collected ten of the best over-ear headphones for working out right here, so you can read up and make an informed decision.

Best Over-Ear Headphones For Working Out At A Glance

1. Sennheiser PXC 550-II

Best Overall

While these are some of the best headphones going, they do come with a warning: don’t wear them to the gym if you’re not comfortable taking $340 worth of tech in. As long as you’re fine with that, these things have adaptive noise cancelling to always keep you pumped up, up to 30 hours of battery life, touch controls, an excellent Bluetooth connection, they’re comfortable, and you can pause playback by just swivelling the ear cups, making them excellent for those water cooler chats.

2. Comfort Q

Most Comfortable

These headphones are aptly named, because they’re definitely comfortable. If that’s the most important thing for you, then you’ll be able to also enjoy the 26 hour battery life, a foldable design, and hands-free integration with your voice assistant too.

3. Beats Studio 3

Most Stylish

Looking good is a big part of why a lot of us go to the gym. If you want to make sure you look good even while pumping iron or sweating it up on a treadmill, then the Beats Studio 3 are for you. These headphones have 22 hours of battery life, fast-charging for when you’re running late, pure adaptive noise cancelling to keep you focussed, and real-time audio calibration to bring out the best of your music.

4. Anker Soundcore Like Q20

Best Budget

Ultimately, things in the gym get broken sometimes, so you might not want to invest too much money in them. If you’d rather think fiscally above all else, then these are the ones for you. They still have great sound quality, a whopping 40-hour battery life, and loads of comfort too. The bass is also pretty spectacular thanks to BassUp technology, which is always nice.

5. Skullcandy Hesh 3

Most Compact

Sometimes the most important thing any gym equipment can be is compact. If you’re looking for small but powerful, then the Skullcandy Hesh 3 headphones have you covered. These headphones have up to 22 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit to help eliminate noise, a microphone for random calls, buttons for track and volume control, and a collapsible design.

6. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Best for Running

These headphones are excellent for runners because of their light weight. THe Bose 700 Headphones also have 11 levels of active noise cancelling, so you’ll always be in the zone, great voice pick up, and an incredible level of comfort. They’re less likely to slip than most over-ear headphones too, which is a huge bonus.

7. House of Marley Positive Vibration 2

Best for Eco Fans

If the most important thing for you is choosing your purchases from an eco standpoint, then here you go. These headphones still have 10 hours of battery life, excellent sound, and a comfortable fit, but they’re made using sustainable materials like FSC-certified wood and recyclable aluminum.

8. Plantronics Backbeat FIT 6100

Most Durable

These headphones are strong, and that’s a big deal when you’re throwing around weights. Don’t throw weights, or drop them on the headphones, but they can take a knock. They also have extra stability on the fit thanks to a hexagonal headband, great sound, they’re sweatproof and water-resistant, and have up to 24 hours of battery life.

9. Treblab Z2

Most Lightweight

The Treblab Z2 headphones use T-Quiet active noise cancelling, so all you’ll hear is your music in even the noisiest gym. They’re also good for 35 hours on one charge, are incredibly comfortable with soft materials, are sweatproof and water-resistant, and have an incredibly stable wireless connection

10. Razer Opus ANC

Best for Gamers

Look, gamers work out too, how else are we meant to look like a video game hero? If you’re someone who likes levelling up yourself when you’re not levelling up your characters, then the Razer Opus ANC headphones can keep you covered at home or at the gym. They’re comfortable, fit snugly, and have ANC too.