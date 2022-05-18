A Pocket Knife Sharpener Will Extend the Lifespan of Your Favorite Blades

Even if you don’t fancy yourself the outdoorsy type, a pocket knife comes in handy for everything from opening packages and prying stuck things loose to cutting loose threads and even removing splinters. The only problem with the usefulness of a pocket knife is that the more you use it, the more you dull it. And a knife that isn’t properly sharp is just a pointy paperweight. That’s why it’s crucial to invest in a pocket knife sharpener. The best pocket knife sharpeners are easy to use and will quickly get your blade as sharp as it should be.

Though it might seem counterintuitive, a sharp knife is safer to use than a dull one. Because dull blades require more force to properly cut, the blade is more likely to slip and cause injury. A sharp blade, on the other hand, cuts cleanly, reliably and predictably. Sure, you might be more likely to prick yourself on a sharp blade than a dull one. But the risk of serious injury is considerably greater with a dull blade.

A pocket knife sharpener has something of a double meaning. It’s a sharpener for your pocket knife, but it should also be a knife sharpener for your pocket. That means that the best pocket knife sharpeners are easy to take on the go, so you can easily take them camping with you or stash them in a bag. Some of our favorite picks have sheathed designs that protect the sharpener, and others have convenient loops for attaching a lanyard. Knives are also a must-have for fishing, and many of these pocket knife sharpeners will easily fit in a tackle box.

We’ve rounded up some of the best pocket knife sharpeners for all of your blades, whether you carry an affordable Swiss Army knife or a premium Benchmade blade.

1. Work Sharp EDC Pivot Knife Sharpener

BEST OVERALL

The good news about a pocket knife sharpener is that they don’t need to be expensive. This reliable option from Work Sharp will only set you back a few bucks, and it includes multiple sharpening surfaces There’s a carbide sharpening edge for quickly restoring a blade, plus a ceramic rod for precision sharpening. There’s also an additional diamond sharpening surface that’s ideal for any larger tools that can’t fit in the grooves.

Courtesy of REI

2. Smith’s CCKS 2-Step Knife Sharpener

BEST VALUE

Smith’s knife sharpener has two sides, one coarse carbide slot and one fine ceramic slot. These two sides make it easy to properly sharpen your blades, including very dull blades. Plus, the bright yellow plastic build makes this sharpener easy to find in your bag or tackle box. The textured grip and rubber feet ensure the sharpener stays in place. Work Sharp’s similar tool slightly beats out this one, because of Work Sharp’s additional sharpening surfaces.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Victorinox VN43323 Knife Sharpener

MOST SUBTLE

The great appeal of Victorinox’s classic Swiss Army knife is its keychain-friendly size that makes it easy to take on the go. That’s why it’s no surprise that Victorinox’s knife sharpener would be similarly compact. It has the easily pocketable dimensions of a pen. Underneath the cap is a V-shaped sharpener, and there’s a honing stone for pre-sharpening.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. DMT Double-Sided Diafold Sharpener

MOST VERSATILE

This sharpener from DMT takes inspiration from knives for its design. It has a split-handle design, somewhat inspired by a balisong, that folds inward to sheath the sharpener. Plus, it’s dual-sided, with two color-coded diamond edges for refining your blade. It can be used for kitchen or EDC blades, as well as gardening tools.

Courtesy of Home Depot

5. Lansky PS-MED01 BladeMedic

BEST FOR SERRATED

Lanksy’s BladeMedic is a pocketable option with multiple tools for quickly sharpening your blades. It has carbide and ceramic slots for sharpening straight blades, as well as a ceramic edge for serrated knives and a diamond rod for conditioning. It weighs just a few ounces, and is a manageable 8″ long.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Work Sharp EDC Pivot PLUS Knife Sharpener

BEST UPGRADE

This Work Sharp knife sharpener from is an upgraded version of their popular pivot sharpener. Like the standard Pivot knife sharpener, this option features two grooves that are ideal for quickly sharpening and restoring your blade’s edge. This blade also has a tapered rod that allows it to be used with serrated blades, making it a good option for any partially serrated pocket knives you might have.

Courtesy of REI

7. DMT Diamond Mini-Sharp Sharpener

MOST COMPACT

For a no-frills tool that’ll get the job done, pick up this affordable and compact sharpener from DMT. The sharpening surface folds into the plastic case, and the lightweight case has a keyring attached to it for easy transportation. The grit of the sharpener is color-coded to easily find the right one for you, with blue being the recommended option for everyday carry knives.

Courtesy of Home Depot

8. Work Sharp Guided Field Sharpener

MOST RUGGED

If you want a tool that’s more substantial but still compact and easy to take on the go, then consider this tool from Work Sharp. It has two diamond plates and two ceramic rods, which have a large enough surface area for pocket knives and larger blades alike.

Courtesy of REI

9. Smith’s Abrasives PP1 hunting-knife-sharpeners

EASIEST TO USE

This option is designed for hunting knives, but would work well for any everyday carry knife or pocket knife. It has two clearly labeled slots for fine and coarse sharpening, as well as a retractable rod for sharpening a serrated knife. A divot in the handle makes this easy to hold, and the lanyard hole makes it easy to carry.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Benchmade EDC Edge Maintenance Tool

BEST SPLURGE

If your sharpening tool is something you’re willing to splurge on, consider picking up this option from Benchmade. Benchmade is one of the top brands for high-quality knives, and this tool has a folding design that makes it easy to slip into your pocket. The tool has a ceramic rod and a leather strop for refining your blade.

Courtesy of REI

11. Lansky Puck

BEST ALTERNATIVE

This option is probably too large for most pockets, but it’ll certainly fit in a bag or tackle box. Plus, the puck-shaped design allows you to sharpen more than just knives, so you can use it on tools that wouldn’t otherwise fit in a sharpener. Though it’s arguably better suited for axes and larger tools, it’s still handy for your knives.

Courtesy of Amazon

Keep a Pocket Knife Handy and You’ll Never Worry About Being Able to Open Anything