Are You the “Cool” Teacher At Your School? The 10 Best Bags for Teachers Heading Back To Campus

If you’re a teacher, then you already know back-to-school shopping isn’t just for the students. As autumn approaches, classroom educators will be loading up on school supplies, too: pencils, pens, highlighters in every color, notebooks, planners, binders, laptops and more. But if there’s anything more important than a teacher’s tools (other than their lesson plans), it’s the best teacher bags tasked with transporting them all from home to school and back again, in an organized fashion.

When shopping for your next (or first!) teacher bag, there are a few things to consider. First, your precious cargo: What and how much are you packing (possibly stuffing) into your carry-on, on a daily basis? Next, your organization preferences. Do you require a ton of pockets, or are open-concept bags designed without compartments more your style? Lastly, you want your bag to be as stylish as it is fashionable, so be on the lookout for bags that speak to your personal aesthetic.

From vibrant color palettes to funky patterns, vintage-worn leather, to sleek totes, there’s a bag that meets every educator’s specifications. To help you narrow down your options, we’ve rounded up some of the best bags for teachers on the market below.

1. Day Owl The Backpack

BEST OVERALL

Day Owl ensures using its backpacks will be “the best way to carry your day,” and we love that for educators who find themselves literally toting everything they need from the first to the last bell in their teacher bag. The Backpack boasts a minimalist design, but just because you don’t see its external pockets off the bat doesn’t mean they aren’t there: Exterior storage includes a spill-resistant bottle pocket, a flat front pocket, a padded laptop pocket, and even a floating top pocket for smaller essentials like your car keys or wallet. Interior storage includes sleeve pockets for organization (think smaller notebooks, planners, packs of pens, etc.), with plenty of room for makeup bags or cord parcels, and even a change of clothes if you’re headed to the gym after class.

2. Oak Leathers Leather Messenger Bag

RUNNER UP

Messenger bags make for excellent teacher bags. They’re more traditionally on the masculine side of things, but this is definitely an option a woman can rock just as well as a man can. Typically, leather backpacks will cost you a serious arm and leg, but this option from Oak Leathers is currently only $72 with a 10% discount. Each bag is made with 100% leather in India with multiple pockets for storing all essentials you need during this school year. Not to mention, this bag makes for a great gift.

3. The Brevitē Backpack

BEST UNISEX

If you’re in the market for a basic backpack that gets the job done in style, consider The Brevitē Backpack. Like Day Owl, Brevitē sticks to minimalist, unisex designs and monochrome color palettes. Its over-the-shoulder backpack is described as an “everyday laptop backpack,” but rest assured it can fit much more than your technological devices. With a hidden pocket for valuables and the main compartment roomy enough for a change of clothes in addition to a 16-inch laptop, notebooks, and pens, it’s an especially great accessory for teachers who find themselves constantly on the go, on and off-campus.

4. Mark & Graham Graham Leather Briefcase Bag

BEST SPLURGE

The age-old saying “you get what you pay for” rings true when talking about the Graham Leather Briefcase Bag from Mark & Graham. This gorgeous briefcase in two different shades of brown and is crafted from high-quality, luxurious leather to keep you looking spiffy for your students. This bag has plenty of room for all your day-to-day essentials, whether you’re taking along a laptop, notebooks, calculators and more. The briefcase also has a trolley pass just for your carry-on bag in case you’ve got any field trips coming up. Best part of all? It’s on sale right now.

5. Monos Metro Backpack

BEST FOR FIELD TRIPS

On the days you’re teaching outside the classroom, this bag from Monos has your back. Made from water-repellent nylon (ideal for unpredictable weather forecasts), this backpack can pack everything you need for field trips — especially if they’re overnight. It features a main pocket with one interior zipper pocket, a large mesh pocket, a back pocket for your laptop and an exterior, removable folio kit for all of your essentials. The bag opens like a carry-on bag, meaning it opens completely so you can see everything you brought on the trip.

6. MONSTINA Laptop Tote Bag

BEST FOR ORGANIZATION

Toting electronics (be it a laptop, iPad, smartphone, or a combination of devices) from home to the classroom is part of the job these days, and a low battery can really put a damper on a lesson (or throw you for a loop if your digital calendar is your lifeline). Luckily the MONSTINA Laptop Tote wasn’t just built to house your devices; it also features a built-in USB interface, so you can keep a power bank inside the bag and plugin whenever you need a quick charge. The bag is also jam-packed with storage: It has a whopping 15 interior pockets to keep any and every daily necessity orderly. And on top of its functionality, this teacher bag is equally as chic and made from water-proofed, high-grade nylon and leather.

7. Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack

BEST FOR PACKING LIGHT

We had a feeling Herschel Supply Co.’s Pop Quiz Backpack would be a fit for this roundup the second we read its name, and we were right. The extra-large bag measures 17.5 inches high, 12 inches wide and 6 inches deep, and not only does it have a ton of storage space, but it also has a padded and fleece-lined 15-inch laptop sleeve, a front pocket with internal organizers, a key clip, plus a top-zip pocket for easy access to your keys, wallet, phone, etc. The bag also comes in a variety of fun colors, like apple red with saddle brown details and woodland camo.

8. Etercycle Corduroy Tote Bag

BEST TOTE BAG

A tote bag makes for one of the easiest teacher bags you can spend your money on. And, each and every time you purchase a tote bag, you’ll be spending very little money in total. This corduroy tote is the perfect addition to your casual lifestyle. No gimmicks, no additives, what you see is simply what you get. Don’t expect pockets, zippers, anything. Just throw everything in and get going.

9. ECR4Kids Universal Rolling Cart Organizer Bag Set

BEST FOR FLOATING TEACHERS

If you’re constantly moving from room to room, a bag with wheels might be the best way to go. The universal rolling cart from ECR4KIDS is a makeshift teachers’ bag that you can customize based on your needs. The cart comes with a saddlebag-style canvas cover that has over 30 (yes, 30) compartments and pockets complete with zipper or hook-and-loop closures. It also features an adjustable handle that extends to 23 inches high and locks into three positions, and the entire contraption folds down to 3 inches flat for easy transport to and from school.

Okay, so this bag isn’t “cool” in the traditional sense, but as we’re sure you tell your students, what really makes you cool is not caring if you’re cool. So go ahead and rock this rolling cart bag with pride.

10. Crest Design Nylon Laptop Shoulder Bag

BEST SHOULDER BAG

As far as this writer’s concerned, this bag is the quintessential teacher’s bag, and for under $50. The vintage-wash, water-repellent nylon design comes in six colors and a vibrant floral pattern, is lined with polyester and features a full-zip closure over the main compartment. It may not have 30 different compartments like the ECR4KIDS cart, but it does have plenty of storage in the form of zip-and-slip pockets around the exterior and interior. It also features an adjustable, detachable shoulder strap and dual carry handles, offering various carrying options to meet every circumstantial preference.

