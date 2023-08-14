The Best Backpacks for Europe, According to Travel Bloggers

Backpacking through Europe might generally be associated with American twenty-somethings on debaucherous odysseys, but it’s actually a pretty great way for anyone (who doesn’t mind walking) to see the sights. And with flight and hotel prices spiking, along with Europe’s popularity as a travel destination, the relatively low cost of backpacking makes it an even more tempting choice. A great backpack is, unsurprisingly, crucial to having a good time backpacking.

As a constant companion throughout the trip, a backpack that has the right weight, capacity, durability, and features is essential. Frustrations abound when these factors don’t line up, but the good news is that there are plenty of options to satisfy anyone’s preferences and needs. The best travel backpacks for Europe cost a few hundred dollars — a small price to pay for the peace of mind and comfort they provide in unfamiliar territory.

What the Experts Say

Sources with ample experience backpacking through Europe agree that the right backpack is absolutely critical. For this story, SPY talked to travel bloggers Art Dobrucki (of The Places Where We Go) and Shelley Marmor (of Travel Blogging 101), plus a host of other experienced travelers, to help sort through the best travel backpacks for Europe available now.

Dobrucki, a veteran of multiple multi-week trips through Europe, says that ensuring the backpack is the right size for the specific trip is crucial. “[The right backpack should] be the Goldilocks size — not too heavy (to prevent it from being difficult to fit on public transportation) but also not restricting the amount of space one needs to carry [belongings] for multiple weeks in Europe.”

Marmor agrees, explaining that the first time she went to Europe, she had a backpack “the size of a small mountain,” which proved quite cumbersome on Rome’s tight, winding streets. “That was when I discovered the real MVP: a backpack around 40 to 45 liters in size,” she says. “[It needs to be] compact enough to sneak past those tricky airline restrictions, yet spacious enough for all your necessities.” Specific itineraries or packing needs might demand a different size, but around 40 liters is the right size for most people.

Marmor also says that it’s not worth bringing a backpack that isn’t comfortable. “Look for one with supportive hip belts, protective top lids for unexpected rain showers, and a solid suspension system to balance the load,” she advises. “There’s no better feeling than strolling through Paris quickly while others grapple with unwieldy suitcases.”

Regardless, the experts agree that backpacking unlocks a whole new travel experience that’s totally worth it. “Traveling in Europe with just a backpack provides an incredible amount of flexibility,” Dobrucki says. “Not only do we not have to worry about lugging around unnecessary luggage, but we can craft an itinerary that is on-the-go as much as possible.”

Courtesy of Osprey BEST OVERALL $220.00 By far the most common recommendation offered by the travel experts we spoke to was the Osprey Farpoint, which comes in 40-, 55-, 70- and 80-liter versions. Hans Mast of Golden Rule Travel says that it’s “an exceptional choice for European travel due to its versatility, durability, and user-friendly design.” That’s a reflection of Osprey’s goal with these packs — the brand incorporates serious technical features like fine torso adjustments and breathable harnesses into backpacks meant for use by people who won’t be relying upon them for long stretches in remote wilderness.



One of the coolest features is the detachable daypack, which Mast calls a “game-changer” that “facilitates seamless exploration during city visits.” With so many great cities relatively close to each other in Europe, the daypack is a particularly useful item to have on-hand when backpacking across the continent. (Also, when flying, it can count as a personal item to accompany the carry-on-sized Farpoint, which helps travelers avoid the hassle and risk of checking the only piece of luggage they’re carrying.)



Internal compression straps, a sternum strap with safety whistle, and a stowable back panel, harness, and hip belt round out the thoughtful features on this pack, as beloved for its versatility as it is for its robust warranty. The $220 price tag for the 55-liter model is also utterly reasonable.

Courtesy of Backcountry BEST AIRFLOW $250.00 Made For: Summer backpacking. As its name suggests, the Deuter Aircontact Core 65+10 is designed to maximize airflow and minimize sweating — a key feature in Europe where summers are hot and air conditioning is scarce. Food and travel writer Sarah-Jane Begonia says that, during a trip to Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, its “ventilated back panel kept the sticky, sweaty feeling at bay on those hot Turkish summer days.”



Coolest Feature: Airflow is only one aspect of comfort, so this pack also has an ergonomic lumbar pad, moveable shoulder straps, and hip fins that help distribute weight evenly for a more comfortable carry experience.

Courtesy of REI Shop BEST BIG BACKPACK $419.95 Made For: Long-haulers traveling through remote regions. There’s no shortage of natural beauty in Europe that’s best enjoyed over an extended camping stay. The 100-liter version of the Gregory Soltoro is ideal for those types of trips because its expanded capacity doesn’t sacrifice comfort. Travel writer Ethan Williams says that its “ergonomically designed suspension system allowed me to carry heavy loads without feeling the strain” — a feature that’s even more valuable in a bigger bag.



ROI: Williams says he’s also a fan of how flexible his Soltoro is. “From hiking in the Swiss Alps to enjoying a romantic dinner in Rome, the backpack’s sleek design and functionality never felt out of place.”

Courtesy of Osprey BEST DAYPACK $135.00 Made For: Light packers. Experienced backpacker Rebecca Nicholson recently took hers on Scotland’s West Highland Way, a 96-mile trek through varied terrain. “It’s a minimalist,

lightweight pack that was big enough to carry my clothes and supplies while

remaining comfortable on my back, thanks to a suspension system and decent

ventilation,” she says. “This pack wouldn’t be big enough if you need to carry camping supplies, like a tent, but it’s perfect for backpacking around with just the essentials.”



Hot Take: Two backpacks are better than one. Having a smaller daypack makes it easy to carry the essentials for daily excursions while one’s main pack, a heavier and much more important item, stays safe in a hotel or vacation rental.

Courtesy of Tortuga BEST SUITCASE REPLACEMENT $350.00 Why It Stands Out: Travel writer Kevin Groh says this backpack is “intelligently designed to optimize space without surpassing carry on-size limitations.” He says what makes the Tortuga stand out is “its front-loading design, which allows access to packed items without the need to search through from the top” — a valuable time-saver.



Coolest Feature: Unzip the long middle zipper and the bag falls open like a classic suitcase, exposing all of its contents at once and making it ultra-simple to pack and unpack. There’s even a mesh bag for dirty clothes — a standard feature in rolling suitcases that’s nicely repurposed here.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST SECURE BACKPACK $259.95 Made For: Safety-first backpackers. The Pacsafe brand is built around, well, safe packs, and the Venturasafe is no exception, with a self-locking zipper, built-in steel mesh to prevent slashing, and a security clip that makes it easy to lock the bag to a secure object. Travel writer Christen Thomas says that, while he was exploring the narrow alleys of Barcelona, the peace of mind this backpack provided was “invaluable.”



Coolest Feature: A special pocket contains RFID-blocking technology, so any passports or credit cards aren’t at risk of being scanned as part of an identity theft scheme.

Courtesy of Cotopaxi best for staying organized $170.00 Coolest Feature: The inside of this pack is more compartmentalized than competing bags, making it easy to keep myriad items easy to find. Backpacker and rock climber Kevin Le Gall says that each compartment “acts like its own packing cube, so you can separate your clothes from your shoes, climbing gear, or electronics. That organization makes this bag incredibly versatile, and a must-have for lightweight traveling.”



Why It Stands Out: In a sea of bags in drab greys, blacks, and natural tones, the Cotopaxi Allpa’s bright and varied colorways (e.g. the one with sienna shell, blue logo, and purple zippers) mean this pack literally stands out.