The Best Men’s Wallets for Every Budget, Style and Purpose

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Wallets are an everyday essential, which is why you should put thought into the kind you buy. The wrong one will be a bulky mess or worse, leave you without the card you need right when you need it. That’s why, when you’re picking the best wallet for men, you should think about what you like to carry and how you like to carry it. If you still heavily rely on cash, then you might want a classic bifold that keeps bills easy to access. If you prefer to keep your pockets as slim as possible, then a money clip or cardholder might be more your speed. Whatever you prefer, there’s guaranteed to be a wallet for your needs.

Buying a new wallet is also a great time to do a little tidying up; you can go through your old wallet and finally throw out those receipts and expired gift cards. Because no matter what kind of wallet you choose, it should allow you to carry what you need on an everyday basis without cluttering your life. It’s also crucial to pick a wallet that will make it easy to quickly grab your most used items, such as your debit card or metro card.

There are a lot of reasons to buy a new wallet. Maybe that worn-down leather wallet dad gifted you as an undergrad has seen better days. Maybe you are a dad shopping for the best graduation gift. Or maybe you’re just looking for something new. No matter the reason, if the time has come to upgrade your wallet, we’ve picked out some of the best options to buy right now.

Best Bifold Wallets

A bifold wallet is the most traditional wallet style. It has one fold down the middle, with a varying number of card slots and features. The cards and cash are stored horizontally. It’s a very versatile style because it allows you to store plenty of cash and cards without adding too much bulk.

As a middle-of-the-road pick, a bifold is neither as streamlined as a cardholder nor as spacious as a trifold. Even so, they’re the perfect size for most guys, and the best leather bifold wallets can last for years even with daily use.

1. Bellroy Note Sleeve Wallet

BEST OVERALL

Slim, sleek, sustainable and stocked with multiple compartments, the Bellroy Note Sleeve hits nearly every mark and even manages to squeeze in some special features. Its handsome design appeals to minimalists, and it’s made from leather that feels pliable and soft.

On the inside, you’re looking at 3 quick-access slots, plus a unique pull-tab for stashing less used cards. This wallet is unique in that the cards are stored vertically rather than horizontally. The extra height allows it to better accommodate taller foreign bills. With all that functionality and 10 colorways, you aren’t going to find any better men’s wallets in 2022 for this price.

Full Review: Putting Bellroy’s Famous Wallet To the Test

Courtesy of Bellroy

2. Nomad Bifold Wallet

RUNNER UP

The Nomad Wallet isn’t inexpensive, but it uses premium materials that more than justify its $120 price tag. For one thing, the Nomad wallet is made from premium Horween leather, which is one of America’s most legendary tanneries. There’s a quick access slot on the outside of the wallet, plus multiple inner slots that can accommodate up to 15 cards. You can add a specially designed card for your AirTag, too, which snaps into place so it won’t add bulk.

Courtesy of Nomad

3. Harber London Leather Bifold Wallet

PREMIUM LEATHER

Known for quality at a relatively affordable price, Harber London has produced some of the finest leather wallets, like this well-crafted offering, handmade from the same premium materials and snaps close with a magnetic closure.

Courtesy of Harber London

4. Herschel Supply Co. Hank Wallet

BEST VALUE

Herschel has become the go-to for affordable, top-of-the-line travel accessories. Look at the company’s best-selling duffle bags should you need a reminder. The Hank wallet remains one of the best deals in town and was designed with versatility in mind. It comes in a ton of colors, and the fabric construction is durable, making it a good option for anyone who doesn’t want a leather wallet.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

5. Leatherology Thin Bifold Wallet

MOST CLASSIC

Sleek, slim and available in a variety of colors, Leatherology’s bifold wallet is pretty close to the platonic ideal of a bifold. It doesn’t have as many innovative features as the Bellroy, but if you just want a stylish leather wallet with traditional card sleeves, this is the one to get. Plus, you can add a monogram.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Cardholder Wallets

A cardholder wallet features no folds, making it one of the most streamlined options you can get. Cardholders are made from the same materials as regular men’s wallets, but the card slots are on the outside for easier access. But cardholders are not as secure and you can’t store as many items.

These are some of the best wallets for traveling when you want to keep your cards secure inside a bag or anti-theft carrying case.

1. BOSCA Old Leather Front Pocket Wallet

BEST OVERALL

Bosca’s innovative cardholder wallet combines two wallet designs into one. It has a cardholder design on the front, with three pouches for storing your cards. The clip on the back can be used for storing cash, overflow cards or pretty much anything you can attach to it.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

2. Tom Ford Full-Grain Leather Cardholder

BEST UPGRADE

Tom Ford has such clarity of vision that you can always tell when you’re looking at a Tom Ford-designed piece, even though the branding is often pretty minimal. This cardholder is a great example. There are four card slots, with the front slot forming a T-shaped cutout. It’s a bit of branding, but it’s also a clever way to make your most-used card easier to access.

Courtesy of Mr Porter

3. Filson Front Pocket Cash & Card Case

CONTENDER

For something rugged and minimalist, check out Filson’s simple front pocket cardholder wallet. There are three compartments in total, including a pouch for folded-up bills. The unique curved shape saves space and makes it easier to slip into your jeans’ front pocket. It even comes with a protective cotton pouch.

Courtesy of Backcountry

Best Trifold Wallets

A bifold has two folds, and a trifold has, you guessed it, three. A trifold opens similar to a brochure and stores cards vertically, rather than horizontally, making a trifold best suited to larger pant pockets or jacket pockets.

A trifold will have a lot of slots, making it a good option if you have many cards to carry. The biggest problem with trifold wallets s is bulkiness.

1. Calvin Klein Trifold Wallet

BEST OVERALL

Jeans, tees and of course underwear: Calvin Klein is one of the best places to shop for quality basics. They also make leather goods, such as this pebble leather trifold wallet. One panel features an ID window, one has slots for cards and the third panel has a pouch for coins. There’s also a sleeve for cash.

Courtesy of Calvin Klein

2. Lauren by Ralph Lauren Burnished Leather Trifold Wallet

RUNNER UP

Keep it simple with this affordable and reliable wallet from the king of modern menswear. This wallet is available in either black or brown, and this trifold design features two panels with three card slots each, while the third panel has an ID window. There are also three slide pockets for even more storage and a sleeve for currency and other papers.

Courtesy of Macys

3. Acne Studios Leather Trifold Wallet

BEST UPGRADE

Acne Studios’ trifold has an innovative folding design that sets it apart from most other trifolds. While a trifold typically has three parts that open like a brochure, this one has a flap that opens upward and another that opens to the side, forming an L-shape. Two of the flaps have sleeves for carrying cards, while the other has a snap pouch for your coins. True to Acne Studios’ design ethos, this wallet has a modern, minimalist look.

Image Courtesy of Mr. Porter

Best Money Clips

Money clips are pretty much what they sound like: a clip, typically made from metal, that holds your cards and cash. A money clip is pretty much as streamlined as it gets. The drawback is that, since all of the cards are stored together, it can be tricky to pull out the one you need without pulling the others.

1. Coach Leather Money Clip

BEST OVERALL

Coach crafted this stylish money clip from leather, reducing sharp metal edges when you reach in your pocket to settle the bill. This clip is super sleek and stylish, which is everything a money clip should be.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

2. M-Clip Money Clip

BEST UPGRADE

M-Clip’s money clips command a steep price tag, but they’re made in the USA from stainless steel and are designed to last a long time. Whatever design you go with, know that you’re assured great build quality and functionality. It takes a lot to damage the solid stainless-steel frame.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

3. Craighill Station Money Clip

BEST VALUE

Craighill is a unique brand specializing in small metal goods, many of which are made from rugged materials like brass and titanium. This money clip is attractive in its simplicity. There are no moving parts to break, it’s just a folded piece of metal that you can slip cash and cards into.

Courtesy of J Crew

Best Zip Wallets

Zip wallets and button wallets add extra security to your essentials, ensuring your cards, cash and coins won’t fall out, no matter what you’re doing. The drawbacks are that zip wallets tend to be on the bulky side, and it takes more effort to access your cards.

1. Comme Des Garcons Zip Around Leather Wallet

BEST OVERALL

Innovative and experimental defines the Comme Des Garcons brand, but this wallet is surprisingly practical and simple. The black leather wallet features a contrasting brass zip around the outside, and the inside of the wallet has a handy pouch for holding coins and cash, as well as slots for your cards.

Courtesy of Mr Porter

2. Rains Zip Wallet

BEST NON-LEATHER

If you’re looking for an alternative to leather, Rains’ stylish zip wallet is made from water-resistant synthetic material. It has a zippered compartment with a snap compartment for folded bills or coins, in addition to three card slots.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

3. MAKR Leather Zip Luxe Wallet

BEST UPGRADE

MAKR takes a considered approach to handcrafted leather goods, but you don’t have to visit their studio to find their best stuff. Madewell stocks plenty of their leather goods, including this simple zip wallet made from premium leather with genuine YKK zippers. Several sophisticated colors are available.

Courtesy of Madewell

Best Minimalist Wallets

Brands like The Ridge have exploded traditional wallet classifications, making products that exist somewhere between cardholders and money clips. Since they usually have specialized storage solutions, the drawback is that they may not work for everyone’s needs.

1. The Ridge Titanium Wallet

BEST OVERALL

The Ridge is a sleek, minimalist wallet that features two metal components with an elastic middle portion that holds all of your cards tightly together. When you want to access them, the convenient thumb slot allows you to push your cards out.

The back of the wallet features a money clip for storing cash, receipts or anything you might want quick access to. This titanium wallet features all the security and convenience you could want from a modern wallet, with a bit of style, too.

Courtesy of The Ridge

2. Ekster Parliament Wallet

MOST UNIQUE

Ekster’s smart wallet features a built-in aluminum cardholder with a quick-release mechanism that ejects your most-used cards in the order you want. The top-grain leather has a natural stiffness to it, so it won’t bend or fold. You can also purchase one of the company’s tracker cards, which is basically a Tile-like device to help locate your misplaced wallet anywhere across the globe. This wallet comes in a variety of colors.

Courtesy of Ekster

3. Thread Wallets Slim Minimalist Wallet

BEST VALUE

The Thread wallet is minimalist in the best way possible; it’s small in price and size. It has one main compartment and an additional external pocket, and it’s designed to hold between two and eight cards.

The wallets have a printed textile design, adding a pop of personality. There’s also a small ring for attaching to a keychain or lanyard for even more secure storage.

Courtesy of Amazon

Frequently Asked Questions What's the best wallet for men? The Bellroy Note Sleeve is a great option for most men. It has a streamlined design, but hidden features make it a functional option for storing coins, extra cash and infrequently used cards. Do I need RFID blocking? RFID-skimming sounds scary — it's basically digital pickpocketing, in which a thief scans data from your cards. But the truth is, there's hardly any evidence of real-world theft committed by RFID-skimming. Getting an RFID-blocking wallet certainly won't hurt, but you shouldn't pay extra for it. Is a bifold better than a trifold? Trifold wallets are bulkier than bifolds, but if you have a lot of cards, a trifold can be a great option. For most people, a bifold will be sufficient for cards, cash and IDs.

