The 9 Best Winter Gloves for Men Who Commute, Shovel, and Work Outside

In the frigid cold of winter, it’s bad to get caught without a solid pair of snow boots, a reliable beanie, and a winter coat or parka. But it might be worse to get caught outside without a pair of gloves. The best winter gloves for men keep hands warm, yes. But super-advanced glove technology has come so far as to offer touchscreen fingers for smartphone use. While investing in winter gloves might not seem sexy, nothing (and nobody) will warm appendages quite the way this winter accessory will.

Gloves have seemed to keep up with style and technology trends. Though people have been scaling Everest since the 1920s, the catcher’s mitts they wore aren’t exactly en vogue for daily wear. Today, minimalism is sought after. Ease of use is encouraged. And smartphone addictions have caused most manufacturers to include that new touchscreen tech across the board as a primary selling feature. And though there will always be a scale of good, better, and best, the best winter gloves for men remain an affordable accessory.

Affordability means owning multiple pairs, which, for many, might be the best bet. That means stashing a pair of winter gloves in the daily commuting bag to supplement the days they’ve been forgotten at home. That also invites the possibility of nicer leather winter gloves for work, insulated winter gloves for shoveling, and then some funky wool winter gloves for the weekend.

Courtesy of The North Face Best Winter Gloves for Men $35.00 $49.95 30% off Thanks to touchscreen compatibility, people don’t have to remove their gloves to access their phones anymore. The North Face was one of the first brands to make a really good touchscreen-compatible glove and they continue to improve upon it with the Apex glove.



Designed to be windproof, with the brand’s Heatseeker Eco insulation, and with the gripper dot print on the palm, these are the best winter gloves for men heading to work or heading outside to shovel.



If the sure-thing combination of windproof tech and insulation weren’t enough, The North Face has also included a “nose wipe” feature. Kudos to them for knowing their customer.

Courtesy of Club Monaco Best Leather Winter Gloves $98.50 Leather gloves for men are classic and super chic. They’re great winter gloves for work and pair well with the city-mandatory overcoat.



Club Monaco didn’t miss a single detail when designing these winter gloves for men. From the whip-stitched edges and timeless pin-tucked details at the backhand to the cashmere-blend lining for additional warmth, they exude style and will keep hands comfortably toasty in any harsh weather conditions.



And though they aren’t advertising this on the product page, it appears as though they’ve included a touchscreen index finger and thumb for smartphone use while in transit.

Courtesy of Carhartt Best Winter Work Gloves $29.99 A dependable waterproof option, these are the best winter work gloves from Carhartt. Available in three colors and sizes from small to 2XL, these winter gloves are sure to fit a hand properly for a secure fit in one of the more insecure seasons.



Using the brand’s trademarked Storm Defender material in tandem with the ability to wick moisture away, dry quickly, and stay warm, these become one of the better options for shoveling, which can take hours depending on the size of the yard.



Read More: The Carhartt Style Guide for Guys Who Want To Incorporate Workwear Into Their Wardrobe

Courtesy of Patagonia Best Fleece Winter gloves $59 For those trying to cosplay as the Yeti from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Patagonia has the hands covered — literally.



The Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Gloves, available in black and what the brand is calling “pelican” (missed opportunity), are fuzzy on the outside with quick-drying palms. This style is made from a mix of recycled polyester double-sided shearling with a nylon palm for comfort, low bulk, and overall improved dexterity. They’re touchscreen-compatible for calls outgoing to Yukon Cornelius.

Courtesy of Uniqlo Best Budget Winter Gloves $19.90 For the guy with a tight budget, Uniqlo offers their Heattech gloves as a very affordable price. Available in five colorways, the brand’s Heattech fabric provides incredible warmth for extended periods of time.



Hands will be happy in these touchscreen-compatible non-restrictive gloves. They warm up using natural body heat while wicking away moisture from the hand.

Courtesy of Amazon Best Grip $40.00 Well-suited for rain, sleet or snow, the Carhartt Thermal Waterproof Nitrile Grip Gloves are primarily useful in wet-working conditions. Not only will they keep hands dry, but the set also contains a thermal lining for extra warmth and an excellent grip on damp surfaces.



Use these for those slushy nights spent clearing out the driveway to keep a shovel safely in hand and water out of the gloves. These would also crush it on a lobster boat.

Courtesy of Tracksmith BEst winter Running Gloves $38 Tracksmith emphasizes style over function typically, but to make these winter running gloves, the two had to work in tandem. The Harrier Gloves were inspired by the painter’s gloves that served as a good luck charm of Olympic runner, Bill Rodgers, and serve as a mainstay for runners on nippy mornings.



Available in three fun colors and three unisex sizes, the Harrier running gloves are made from merino wool, a thermoregulating material.

Courtesy of Mr Porter Best Splurge $495 Gloves don’t have to be expensive, but for those willing to shell out a bit more for a luxury pair, Thom Browne’s Striped Cashmere Gloves are decadent. These designer gloves for men are knitted with color-blocked panels on each hand, showing off the brand’s signature four-bar stripes on the ribbed cuffs as well as the tricolor stripe insignia that’s immediately recognizable.



These gloves extend a little further up the wrist than most men’s winter gloves. Wrists will be dazzled to feel these gloves, as they’re made from the softest and one of the most luxurious materials in use — cashmere.