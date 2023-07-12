Skip to main content
Bronax’s Cloud Slides Are $20 Off for Prime Day

BRONAX Pillow Slippers collage for prime day 2023
Photo Credit: Collage created by Tyler Schoeber using Amazon

House slippers aren’t a necessity, but they are right at the top of the list of niceties. The big house slipper trend of the moment is the cloud slide – basically adidas Adissage slides minus the poke-y bits. They are super comfortable and mold to the foot. Cloud slides are becoming as integral to the morning dog walk as the leash (or the dog). And Bronax makes some of the best available; if not the best, definitely the most colorful.

Enter this pair from Bronax, which is an Amazon best-seller and is only $20 right now in honor of Prime Day, which is happening now through July 12. (That’s a sizable discount of 43%.)

BRONAX Pillow Slippers against white background
Courtesy of Amazon

BRONAX Pillow Slippers for Women and Men

If you need more convincing, these slippers have more than 25,000 five-star reviews to their name. Some particularly enthusiastic users have lauded them as the most comfortable slippers they’ve ever worn. One person even likened wearing them to walking on marshmallows — which, even if half-true, is something that makes us curious at the very least. They also come in both men’s and women’s sizes, and are available in more than 15 fun colors, from neutrals to more exciting hues like neon green. So go ahead. Get one pair, or several. 

