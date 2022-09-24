We’re Calling It: The Carhartt Legacy Backpack Is the New Go-To Accessory for Men in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

From New York to Los Angeles and every American city in between, there’s a new men’s fashion statement taking over city streets, college campuses, office buildings and gym lockers that we never saw coming: the Carhartt Legacy Standard Work Backpack.

Like the Carhartt beanie, Crocs and Bass Pro Shops fishing hats before it, this brown Carhartt backpack is one of the most visible and understated fashion statements of the year.

We’ve tested and loved this backpack ourselves, and we’ve been seeing it all over in 2022, from college campuses to Bushwick. It’s the kind of everyman fashion accessory that anyone can appreciate, and so we’re calling it:

The Carhartt Legacy Backpack is the men’s accessory of the year.

It should come without shock when we say Carhartt has been a main staple in men’s fashion for years at this point — we know you haven’t forgotten about the classic Carhartt beanie. We even created a dedicated Carhartt style guide because of how much we love the brand. But, little did we know just how popular a backpack would become for so many men across so many walks of life.

It’s something our team members began to notice during a conversation over Zoom, where team members sprawled across the United States in the cities aforementioned in addition to the Midwest when we realized just how widely this trend has spread right under our noses. It’s the guy in front of you waiting for the C train on 23rd Street, it’s the dude slurping down a PSL on the way to his pottery course at UCLA, it’s the fellow in the corner booth chowing down on a deep dish pizza at Lou Malnati’s in Bucktown. It’s you, it’s me, it’s everyone. This backpack has become a universal male accessory.

What’s great about backpacks these days is that the best backpacks for college students additionally make for excellent work backpacks. In most cases, backpacks are a ton cheaper (and not to mention, less lame) than your traditional work briefcase and fully feel out of the way during transit. Why? Because they sit out of the way right on your back. Duh.

But, aside from affordability and good looks, there’s something in particular about the Carhartt Legacy Standard Work Backpack that sets it aside from every other: durability.

It seems that trends nowadays are focusing more heavily on longevity rather than a shorter lifespan. Seemingly so, that’s why Crocs have become so popular. Sure, they might be ugly, but they’re long-lasting, extremely versatile and last years on end. Because Carhartt is a company made, first and foremost, for folks in labor-intensive fields, we’re assuming that has a huge impact on why the bag is becoming so popular. It’s a money saver price-wise and life-wise. It’s a backpack you’ll have from now until forever. Plus, it comes with a timeless, masculine look you really can’t complain about.

To top it all off, the Carhartt Legacy Standard Work Backpack is ideal for both work and play. It comes with a padded sleeve capable of fitting a 15-inch laptop or tablet and a material that uses 1200D Poly with a water repellence to keep everything inside dryer than dry. Plus, the bottom is abrasion-resistant, so have a nice time trying, thieves.

With two front pockets for smaller accessories as well as two mesh pockets on either side for water bottles or snacks, this simply makes a stellar backpack for any kind of guy. And, as folks who are constantly reviewing products for SPY, we’ve had the chance to test this backpack ourselves and have completely fallen in love with it. It really is a stellar all-around backpack for whatever your day brings.

Ready to get in on the trend? You should be. Pick up a Carhartt Legacy Standard Work Backpack for yourself below and get in on the underground fashion statement that’s been right in front of us this whole time.