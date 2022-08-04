Cloud Slides Are Our New Obsession, and These 5 Pairs Will Have You Walking on Air

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Cloud slides, pillow slides, cushion slides, whatever you call them, these ultra-cozy TikTok-made-me-do-it’s have been popping off over the past year throughout social media sites — and for good reason. These are incredibly comfortable, cheap and “good-looking,” as some might say.

Cloud slides are puffy, cushioned sandals that mimic the shower shoes you wore into the dorm showers when you were in college. Instead of wearing them for solely shower moments, they’re reinvented to be the most comfortable flip-flops you’ll ever throw on your feet. Soles are 1.7-inches thick and are totally shock absorbent to provide real comfort. In addition, most cloud slides are waterproof, making them excellent options for the beach or a waterpark.

Using EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) that cradles your foot alongside a lightweight, cloud-like bottom that will have you walking on air, don’t be surprised to learn that these will become the most comfortable shoes you’ve ever put on your feet. Period.

Visually speaking, they’re quite ugly, but isn’t that all rage in modern footwear? Like, Crocs are still a massive hit amongst everyone, aren’t they? Ugly is officially in and we’re sticking with it. You can find these in a number of colors that typically stay in a more pastel palette, meaning these can fit with just about any outfit you throw together no matter the season.

There are a number of brands claiming to be the official cloud slide, so we’re hesitant to label any of them the “original”. That said, you can find tons of different brands repping the cloud slide name with affordable prices on Amazon. Peep four different cloud slide options below from Amazon (plus one non-Amazon choice) and pick up a cheap pair for yourself. Trust us when we say your feet are going to thank you. This will be a purchase you’ll never forget.

1. Bronax Cloud Slides

Out of all of the cloud slides available on Amazon, Bronax is the name to beat. With almost 11,000 5-star ratings and multiple users exclaiming to look nowhere else, we’re sure these are going to be your feet’s favorite. Plus, we’ve actually tested Bronax ourselves (because we trusted the reviews, duh) and can agree that these are unfathomably comfortable. Like, we want to sleep in them.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Cushionaire Feather Recovery Slide Sandals

Cushionaire is another reputable brand to shop from through Amazon when it comes to the iconic cloud slides. These are geared towards women and we’re currently unsure if the sizes listed extend to men’s (given they reach up to size 12), so if you’re a dude, you might want to go with the first pair. Nonetheless, folks rave about these in the reviews.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Joomra Pillow Slippers

Joomra makes another cloud slipper classic with an uber-thick sole, lightweight design and breathable design. You can find a number of fun colors and funky patterns with these, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. BenSorts Pillow Sandals

If you don’t want to eradicate that Birkenstock-esque look from your daily footwear, don’t worry — there’s a pair of cloud slides. These pillow slides from BenSports are all you need to rock that Jesus-like buckle look you want so desperately. They’ve got a similar consistency to the sandals above and will keep you walking on clouds with every stride.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Cloud Cushion Slides

Yeah, we know we said we were topping this list off at four and prioritized Amazon picks, but we had to include one of the brands claiming to be the OG. These cloud slides come from Cloud Cushion Slides and have tons of great reviews. Maybe they’re the best pick for you!