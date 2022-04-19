12 Cool Lighters for Your EDC That Go Way Beyond Bic (No Offense)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to finding really cool lighters, there’s a whole world beyond Bic. While we’re by no means hating on the ever-popular disposable classic, there are more and more eco-friendly reusable options available to us now than in years past. Instead, make a spark with these much more stylish, cool lighter alternatives that are sure to earn a compliment. Plus, their ability to last gives them an heirloom quality that a basic plastic lighter could never have.

Lighting up is far from the only use of a cool lighter. If you’re looking for luxury, a survival accessory, or something tiny enough to fit on your keychain, there are plenty of cool lighters for EDC in 2022. If you’re lighting a cigar, it might be best to go with a powerful torch lighter. If you prefer to recharge your light instead of refill it, there are plasma-heated products that allow you to light anything without an actual flame.

Get to know the most impressive and coolest lighters you can buy online — browse below to find your coolest lighter perfect match.

1. Tsubota Pearl Hard Edge Petrol Lighter

BEST COOL LIGHTER OVERALL

The transparent orange color scheme on this cool lighter by Tsubota Pearl has a vintage-inspired coolness that maintains a modern look. Over the years, this Tokyo-born brand has perfected minimalist, functional lighters that never go out of style. By many, they’re considered a Japanese take on the classic Zippo. This hard-edged model features a boxy look and a flip cap with a cotton wick. An heirloom-quality find that’s nothing short of sophisticated and lasts a lifetime.

Courtesy of End Clothing

2. Tsubota Pearl Queue Glossy Petrol Lighter

BEST COOL LIGHTER RUNNER UP

A much-needed pop of color in your EDC gear, this vibrant stick cool lighter comes in orange and turquoise and is anything but traditional. Made from steel and polycarbonate, it’s a durable but super slim style ideal for any smokers trying to be inconspicuous. Its construction quality is premium, and despite its delicate silhouette, it’s still wind-resistant. While it’s not the same low price as your disposable drugstore lighter, it’s still reasonable given the luxury aesthetic.

Courtesy of Bespoke Post

3. Zippo Fusion Space Windproof Lighter

TRIPPIEST PICK

You can’t have a group of cool lighters and leave Zippo out. The classic Zippo with wind-proof benefits gets a serious upgrade with this trippy space-themed print with a stained glass aesthetic. Vibrant planets and an interstellar landscape adorn the front, while the rest of the lighter is polished brass. This solar system lighter makes a great gift, whether it’s for an astronomy nerd or your favorite stoner. A colorful and unexpected offering from a legacy brand that we all know and love.

Courtesy of Huckberry

4. Tokyo Pipe Co Douglass Field L Lighter

BEST HEIRLOOM QUALITY PICK

This striking Douglass Field L Lighter by Tokyo Pipe Co. looks like one of those cool lighters you’d find going through your grandpa’s old stuff. With its antiqued aesthetic and unusual silhouette, this cylindrical lighter isn’t cheap, but it offers exquisite hand-crafted quality that mass-production plastic lighters can’t hold a flame to. The attention to detail makes the investment well worth it, as does the unique look that’s sure to earn compliments. Unlike Zippo, this air-tight device won’t lead to fuel evaporation over time.

Courtesy of Urban EDC Supply

5. Gingko Element Flameless Lighter

BEST FLAMELESS PICK

Flameless lighters are a convenient piece of EDC gear — they can be recharged, help minimize your carbon footprint, and don’t generate any fumes from fuel. This one from Gingko comes in the form of a wooden cylinder with a brushed metal cap. To light it, simply unscrew the cap, blow on the metal heating element inside and wait a few seconds for it to heat up. Complete with an automatic shut-off feature, this is one of the sleekest, most practical and coolest lighter offerings we’ve come across.

Courtesy of Bespoke Post

6. Smoke Honest Stash Case and Lighter Duo

BEST FOR STONERS

If you love cannabis or know someone who does, you’re probably using your lighter to get a spliff going. Storing joints in your pocket or bag without a case can cause them to get flattened, bent or ripped. We don’t need to tell you this. Instead, opt for this Smoke Honest 2-in-1 stash case lighter, which keeps joints, hand-rolled cigarettes, or small blunts safe. Available in black and silver, this stash-case portion is waterproof and airtight, meaning it will contain your herb’s delicious smell.

Courtesy of Bespoke Post

7. TRUE Rechargeable Plasma Lighter

BEST OUTDOORS PICK

This cool lighter is incredibly effective outdoors, and it’s also water, dust, and impact-resistant with a flameless lighting function. You’ll never lose sight of this rugged offering by TRUE, featuring a visible blue cap that acts as a protective locking cover. It’ll get you through the windy hikes, pool parties, and any other adventure that life might throw your way. A compact plasma arc option that’s perfect for any setting.

Courtesy of TRUE

8. S.T. Dupont Slim 7 Lighter

BEST SPLURGE

French company S.T. Dupont has been an authority in luxury lighters for years, and this slender beauty is one of their classics. Although it’s offered in a range of colors, there’s something about that black lacquer and gold combination that serves up major James Bond energy. While the cost is controversial with some buyers, it’s top of the line regarding performance and style. At under $150, it’s one of the cheaper S.T. Dupont models.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Zippo Black Ice Lighter & Pipe Insert Set

BEST CLASSIC

No matter how many new brands come on the scene, Zippo still reigns as the coolest lighter of all time. So it’s no wonder we have to call them out twice. The worn-in and distressed vibe of this Zippo automatically give it a vintage aesthetic. It has the classic Zippo shape and is a soft gunmetal tone dubbed “Black Ice.” This lighter will seamlessly blend in with the rest of your EDC collection, and it also features a pipe insert, so you can hold the lighter sideways without getting your hands burnt.

Courtesy of Bespoke Post

10. Dissim Inverted Lighter

MOST VERSATILE

Available via EDC superstore Huckberry, the Dissim Inverted Lighter has a clever design (and $50 price tag) that keeps your fingers away from the flame when you’re trying to light a candle (or anything, for that matter). If you want a lighter that will make everyone say, “Hey, where did you get that?” this is the coolest lighter you’ll find for your EDC kit.

Courtesy of Bespoke Post

11. Carl Mertens Medio Lighter

BEST KITCHEN LIGHTER

Are you looking for a new kitchen lighter that fits in alongside your appliances? German brand Carl Mertens offers this stylish silver stick lighter with a satin finish. Made from stainless steel, this is not your mother’s candle lighter. It provides an uninterrupted flame to light fires, candles and more. The long and elegant look on this refillable gas lighter it’s a much-needed alternative to those bright and bendy budget arc lighters that are an eyesore on your counter.

Courtesy of Walmart

12. UO Frog Keychain Electric Lighter

BEST KEYCHAIN PICK

If you’re constantly losing your keys, investing in a keychain might be a good idea. This green frog keychain doubles as a cool electric lighter and makes a great gift or multi-function accessory for your own collection. When it’s in use, the frog’s eyes light up. One customer calls it “perfect for a daily walk.”

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

