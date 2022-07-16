Get In Here: Designer Sunglasses from Gucci, Balenciaga Are Up to 65% Off Today at Saks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We can all agree that designer sunglasses are easily some of the best sunglasses you can purchase, right? Right. Here’s the issue we’re all aware of — designer sunglasses aren’t the most affordable sunglasses you can buy. Quite literally, they’re the most expensive.

That said, whenever we see hefty price drops on designer sunglasses, we come running. Sprinting, even. Right now, you can get designer sunglasses from Gucci, Balenciaga and more for up to 65% off right now at Saks. You better get in on this sale as fast as you can, because we’re unsure just how long it’s going to last. If you’ve never owned a pair of designer sunglasses, right now is the best time to get purchasing. We don’t think you’re going to see these deals again!

Find a number of styles below on sale for more than half off in some instances. We’re talking aviator sunglasses, cat-eyes, square-framed and more. Find everything worth copping on sale right now.

1. Gucci 58MM Aviator Sunglasses

When a $565 pair of sunglasses from Gucci reaches down to just $250, you know dang well that’s something we have to chat about. These 58mm lens aviators are built with 100% UV protection to keep your eyes safe from the sun and feature adjustable nose pads for ultimate comfort. Stylistically, they have those tortoise-like frames that are beyond fashionable.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

2. Balenciaga 62MM Wrap Sunglasses

Balenciaga is having fun with their designs this summer, but don’t act too shocked. These purple-lensed sunnies are ideal for blocking the sun in style. They use 100% UV protection lenses which are gradient to explore a world of different purples. The lenses don’t just stick to the eyes, though, expect them to overtake essentially the entire design, pouring back to the top of your ears.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

3. Alexander McQueen 54MM Clubmaster Sunglasses

These designer sunnies from Alexander McQueen exude a high-fashion look without being too over the top. Each pair of sunglasses uses a metal frame with a chunky black upper and gold detailing. They’ve got adjustable nose pads for maximized comfort and, of course, 100% UV protection to keep your eyes safe. Essentially, if a pair of designer sunglasses don’t come with UV protection, it’s probably best you just look the other way.

Courtesy of Saks

4. Gucci 44MM Round Sunglasses

The Gucci 44mm Round Sunglasses are for the type of person that wants all eyes on them. These bold, chunky-framed sunnies feature red and green striped frames with the phrase, “maison de l’amour” front and center, a saying that translates to “house of love” from French. The lenses are a lighter brown color, so they won’t have the most visual sun protection, but they are made to be 100% UV protecting.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

5. Saint Laurent 55MM Cat Eye Sunglasses

Cat eye sunglasses are some of the coolest you can pick up. Period. These cat eyes from Saint Laurent offer up a sense of glamor that our previous picks don’t quite have. They have all-white frames, solid black lenses with UV protection and a look that can effortlessly fit just about any face shape.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

6. Gucci 60MM Aviator Sunglasses

These aviators are another classic-feeling, high-fashion pair of designer sunglasses that will have you stand out from the crowd, but not too much like a sore thumb. They’re made with 100% UV protection and have an interesting shape that takes the usual aviator look for a spin. Expect black, gold and brown details throughout for a super old-school feel with a modern revamp.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

7. Balenciaga 54MM Rectangle Sunglasses

Want to look like caution tape? Well, Balenciaga’s got you. These 54mm sunglasses have a yellow and black tiger print frame that almost identically mocks caution tape. Sure, it’s supposed to be animalistic, but that loud yellow sends our brain directly to crime scene investigations. Each pair is 100% UV protecting with classic metal detailing.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

8. Gucci 66MM Aviator Sunglasses

Here we go. Another pair of aviators. The coolest part about aviators from Gucci is that they’re always built a little differently from traditional aviators. There’s a bit of spice included in each pair to show a wilder, more untraditional side of sunglasses. Peep these below with a top tortoise shell frame and gold detailing.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

9. Balenciaga 58MM Round Sunglasses

Balenciaga is feeling yellow this season. Just look at these round sunnies and you’ll understand what we’re talking about. These are surefire conversation starters and the perfect pop of color for any outfit you put together this summer. Each pair has 100% UV protection and are currently on sale for 57% off.