Constantly Losing Your Glasses? This EyeBuyDirect Deal Is For You

variety of glasses on pink background
Photo Credit: Courtesy of EyeBuyDirect

There’s never been a better time to be the kind of person who sits on their glasses. That’s because there are a ton of cheap places to buy glasses, including Zenni, GlassesUSA, and Warby Parker. One of our favorites is EyeBuyDirect, which has a wide range of styles and handy features like a virtual try-on tool.

Right now, the already affordable brand is offering great discounts on all of its styles for its Buy More, Save More event. You’ll get 20% off orders of $30 or more, 25% off orders of $45 or more, and 30% off orders over $60 with the code “MORE2SAVE.” As always, terms and conditions apply, and this discount cannot be used on the designer frames that EyeBuyDirect carries.

If you’re constantly losing or abusing your eyewear, this is a great deal to take advantage of. Even if you take care of your glasses, it’s still worth having a backup. Or maybe you got a new prescription and don’t want to spend too much. Whatever the reason, this is a great deal for anyone needing prescription eyewear or sunglasses.

Frankly, the only catch with EyeBuyDirect is the sheer volume of choice. There are thousands of styles to choose from, but EyeBuyDirect makes it easy to filter by shape, size, color, and material. When choosing lenses, EyeBuyDirect makes it easy to plug in your prescription and add features like photochromic lenses, blue light filtering, or sun protection. EyeBuyDirect also accepts FSA and HSA plans.

The Try-On feature lets you take a video right from your device and virtually shows the frames on your face. Many frames are available in multiple sizes and colors, though some only come in one size or color. That means that you’re likely to be able to find the glasses you want and be happy with them out of the box.

If you’re unsatisfied, EyeBuyDirect also offers hassle-free 14-day returns with a full refund or replacement. While we don’t know your prescription, we do know a bit about style, so we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite pairs.

Use code MORE2SAVE to take advantage of the discount. The deal applies to up to six frames, so you can add multiple styles to your cart to save more on your entire order or buy individual glasses. The prices shown below are before the discount.

Best round frames

St Michel

The St. Michel is a popular style for EyeBuyDirect, and it’s available in small, medium, and large, and there are seven colors to choose from.

best retro

Romy Square Tortoise Eyeglasses

$42.00

Buy Now

These frames are a little Cary Grant in North By Northwest. Does it get any better than that? Five frame colors are available, though it only comes in large at the moment.

best color

Sun Kyoto

$45.00

Buy Now

The sun is still setting early, but the colorful Sun Kyoto frames have us looking forward to summer.

Best aviators

Sun Fame

Does anyone else still have Top Gun: Maverick fever? Good, it’s not just us. Pick up these squared-off aviators and hop in the cockpit (of your Honda Civic).

Best value

Coexist

These glasses call to mind classic Wayfarers but are much cheaper than the brand-name version. They’re available in medium.

