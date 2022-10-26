Hamilton’s New Railroad Pocket Watch Reminds You of Where It All Started

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

To understand the present, sometimes calls for you travel back in time — and that’s exactly how Hamilton Watch Company is celebrating its latest milestone as a pioneer in watchmaking. In commemorating its 130th anniversary, the Swiss manufacturer is releasing a special edition Railroad Pocket Watch.

The new timepiece pays homage to the Hamilton legacy as one of the chief timekeepers for the American railway industry. The series is limited to 917 pieces, which references the street number at the company’s old factory in Lancaster, PA. Pocket watches have always held a specific charm, and after a long dip in the market, they’re having a resurgence.

In traditional fashion, standard railroad watches were often rendered in gold, featuring elaborate engravings. However, the Hamilton Railroad Pocket Watch sided to take a different design approach. Housed in a 50mm stainless steel case with a white enamel-like dial, the newest offering honors the spirit of the brand’s vintage railroad pieces. Other notable accents include red 5-minute markings, a fully-graduated outer minutes track, oversized Arabic numerals, black lacquered hands for legibility and a small seconds counter at 6 o’clock.

Courtesy of Hamilton

Courtesy of Hamilton

One of the more modern touches is the curved sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating over the dial. The crown is secured by a hinged bar to which the included (removable) stainless steel chain can be attached. The opposite end may be hooked onto your belt loop or outerwear. Rounding out the package, the watch is accompanied by a brown leather travel pouch for protection and storage.

The closed caseback has a large inscription “130th Anniversary Railway Special” arching around an image of a train head, with the “H” logo in the center. The piece runs at 18,000vph (2.5Hz) and provides 50 hours of power reserve, a characteristic usually found in larger-sized wristwatches today.

The Railroad Pocket Watch is currently available for pre-order for $1,395 on Hamilton’s website and ships this week.