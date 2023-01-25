Allbirds Released Lunar New Year Wool Runners to Celebrate Year of the Rabbit

Allbirds, the shoe that became the de-facto dad shoe uniform for the entire tech industry in 2016, has just released a limited-edition design of their best-selling Wool Runners for the Lunar New Year, complete with bunny ears for the year of the rabbit.

The shoes are designed with all the excellent features you expect from Allbirds’ shoes — thermoregulating wool, a comfortable sole, and machine-washable construction — with a subtly unique design for celebrating the new year. They’re currently available on their website in styles for women, young toddlers, and older children as well.

Courtesy of Allbirds

The Year of the Rabbit With Allbirds

Allbirds has released these special edition Wool Runners to mark the Lunar New Year that passed on Sunday, January 22nd according to East Asia’s Chinese and Tibetan calendars. Following tradition, they’re marking an intention for peace and love in the new year.

Courtesy of Allbirds limited sizes left $120.00 These women’s Lunar New Year runners come in a Hazy Beige color with a dark red trim and a small patch with bunny ears at the top of the tongue. They’re made with Allbirds’ signature ZQ Merino wool, a cushioned midsole and are great for late winter/early spring wear.

$70.00 If you didn’t know Allbirds makes an adorable line for babies and toddlers called “Smallbirds” we’re sorry you’ve missed out on that pure joy until now. They’ve made Lunar New Year Smallbirds so tiny feet can celebrate another rotation around the sun as well. They’re made in Allbirds’ Natural White Fluff color with the same bunny ears up top so you can match with your little one. They have easy on-off laces and are sized 5T to 10T.