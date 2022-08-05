We’re Drooling Over Mr Porter Bright Future Jewelry Collection, a Trust Fund Kid’s Dream Come True

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If your clothing reflects your personality, shouldn’t your jewelry and watches do the same thing? That’s the idea behind Mr Porter’s new Bright Future Collection. Just as menswear now includes nontraditional styles, colors, and fabrics, this limited-edition jewelry collection explores that within the realm of watches and fine jewelry.

“Men’s fine jewelry is having a moment right now — or what I would call a renaissance — as a form of self-expression and exploration,” Maxim de Turckheim, Senior Buyer, Fine Jewelry and Watches for the Brand, said in a recent press release. “What is exciting is how men are being bold with their fine jewelry choices — embracing colors, chunky, short necklaces, statement earrings, oversized rings and summery anklets.“

Taste in jewelry is extremely subjective, and the pieces in the luxury collection will speak to many different types of style. The collection includes items like the incredibly cool (and apparently sold out) La Californienne watch pictured in the featured image of this article, which would be a perfect work watch for any professional guy. But it also includes diamond-studded marijuana pendants.

We’re both drooling and rolling our eyes at the collection, which has truly astronomical prices at the upper end and still out-of-this-writer’s-budget items at the lowest end.

The collection is definitely catered to younger men and members of Gen Z with a sophisticated but fun sense of style. Basically, it’s a trust fund kid’s dream come true.

You can shop the entire collection at the link below, or keep scrolling to learn more about the new “wearable art” jewelry line.

Bright Future contains 153 products, but only some items are exclusive to Mr Porter. Most of the items are available now, though a select few are on pre-order. Bright Future contains 28 jewelry and watch companies, a mix of established brands and designers like Baume et Mercier, Bell & Ross, NOMOS Glashütte and Panerai and up-and-comers like Sydney Evan, Carolina Bucci, Unimatic, Messika and more.

You’ll also find beaded bracelets, enameled ear cuffs and watches that range from diamond-encrusted to sporty models with rubber straps. And the rings. Jacquie Aiche modernized the classic scarab ring by creating one in deep blue labradorite and setting it in a brushed gold setting. Or try one of La Californienne’s brilliantly striped watches.

There’s something for every personality type, budget and occasion. Prices range from $305 for an enameled, gold and diamond ear cuff to a limited edition Roger Dubois automatic skeleton watch for $173,500. While Mr Porter’s Bright Future Collection has 153 products, the stock isn’t unlimited. If you are debating whether you should click the button, ask yourself how you’d feel if that one thing slipped away.

You can shop the entire collection at Mr Porter, though we’re warning you, some of the prices enter into the six-digits.

More Highlights from the collection…

Sydney Evan Gold Diamond Beaded Pendant Necklace

Gold, Malachite and Diamond Beaded Marijuana Bracelet

Sydney Evan Happy Face Eternity Gold Diamond Necklace

Yvonne Léon Gold, Enamel and Diamond Ear Cuff

Roger Dubois Excalibur 45 Automatic Skeleton Watch

