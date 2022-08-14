Hot Watch Summer: The Best New Men’s Watches of The Season So Far

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It really is a hot watch summer. Starting in June, new men’s watches have debuted at a rapid pace. It seems like there’s been a new watch launch worth covering at least twice a week. Recently on SPY, we covered the incredible Citizen GPS watch launch, new Todd Snyder x Timex watches, and two of Casio’s most-talked about launches: the G-SHOCK GAB2100 series and the G-SHOCK MOVE sports watches. Name a watch brand, Zenith, Zodiac, AP, Mondaine — you get the idea — and they have launched incredible-looking and finely made new men’s watches this summer.

It can be a dizzy experience trying to keep up with all the new watches that keep showing up. Since SPY is always looking for the best men’s watches in the world and the latest watch style trends, we decided to gather all of the top launches into one place. In this article, we tried to organize the best new watches of the summer, many of which are still available for purchase.

This roundup includes new men’s watches that are created from ocean waste. More watches are incorporating eco-friendly materials in a variety of price points. And you’ll find a variety of divers, chronographs, and just plain handsome watches in this style guide.

Whether you’re in the market for a new watch or two, want to window shop, or are thinking of getting your holiday shopping done early, you’ll find new men’s watches in every price point, and in almost every style. Please note that we are not including fitness trackers or smartwatches in this guide, but we do recommend checking out the newly revealed Samsung Galaxy watches.

The new Great White Diver Chronograph watch from Ulysse Nardin. Courtesy of Ulysse Nardin

Skagen X Soulland Grenen Chronograph

Danish-inspired watch and accessories brand, Skagen teamed up with Danish-based fashion brand Soulland for their second watch collaboration that was released a few days ago. Skagen X Soulland’s new men’s watches mini collection is comprised of their Grenen chronograph watch reimagined by Soulland. Only three hundred were created, so if you have a hankering for the silver cased chronograph with a green faux croco strap or the oh, so sexy black on black (yes, that strap’s faux croco too), you better hurry as these babies sell out quickly. Honestly, to be able to snag a limited edition watch under $200 is a steal.

Both are made with at least 50% recycled stainless steel. The watch has a 42mm case and three-hands. It uses Japanese quartz movement and is water-resistant to 3 ATM/30 meters — you can wash your hands wearing, but you can’t shower or swim with it on.

Courtesy of Skagen

STAPLE x Fossil

We covered the launch of streetwear designer STAPLE’s collab with Fossil. And gosh, how often can you pick up a wristwatch that looks like a sundial? Looking like a prop from a Sci-Fi movie, this new watch collection’s got holograms, terrazzo stone-inspired silicon straps and automatic movement. Luckily for watch lovers, these watches haven’t sold out. Yet.

Courtesy of Fossil

Todd Snyder x Timex Utility Ranger

We covered the launch of this new men’s watch, and we’re still in love with it. Menswear fashion designer has created a series of watches with Timex, and each one is a winner. The Utility Ranger is a new iteration of Timex’s classic Navi (dive) watches. The watch’s palette captures the tones of being surrounded in a deep forest. The bezel is a dark orange that sits on a 41mm black case. The olive strap is inspired by vintage military watches. This is an automatic, has a date complication and shows 12/24 on the dial. Water resistant to 100 meters, it utilizes Timex’s Indiglo, so you can read the watch under water or in the dark.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Szanto Heritage Aviator Series

Luminox co-founder Barry Cohen created four watch brands under his new Time Concepts company. They are Hawaiian Life Guards, Bia Watches, Szanto, and 420Waldos Watches. Based in California, Szaanto specializes in new watches with a vintage touch. Not the innards, but how they’re styled. Szanto reimagines watches from pre-WWII to the 1970s and infuses them with a modern sensibility.

Their newly launched aviator series would look at home on WWII bombardier’s or pilot’s wrists.

The newest addition to the aviator collection is the Heritage Aviator Small Seconds 2755 Series, which comes in either military midnight blue or green. The Aviator Series runs on Japanese (Miyota 1L45) small seconds quartz movement, has thick Swiss SuperLuminova Lume on the hands and indices, so you can tell time no matter how dark it is out. The watches have brushed stainless steel 41mm cases, hardened mineral crystal and are water-resistant to 100 meters.

Courtesy of Szanto

G-SHOCK GMB2100GD-5A Full Metal 2100 Series

The new full metal G-Shock Casio watches are absolutely gorgeous, and they’re a statement piece in more ways than one. Not only will the over-sized metal watches look great on your wrist, but they’re also a bit of a statement for G-Shock. The $600 price tag shows that the watch company is venturing into higher price points, and we’re here for it. These watches are still available for sale as of this writing, and they’re available in a variety of finishes.

Courtesy of G-Shock

Courtesy of G-SHOCK

MVMT AIRHAWK

Welp, we were going to include MVMT’s 9th-anniversary watch, but it sold out in a blink of an eye. So, let’s talk about another new watch from them. Airhawk’s the brand’s new line of pilot watches that comes in silver, black, gunmetal gray and the below dark rose gold AKA carnation gold.

The cleanly styled dial has three working subdials (date,day, 24-hour) and a main three-hand sweep and is a nicely sized 42mm case. The body’s comprised of stainless steel, it has a hardened mineral crystal and quartz movement.

Courtesyof MVMT

Ulysse Nardin Great White Diver Chronograph

Swiss watch company Ulysse Nardin has always had a close relationship with the ocean. Since its1846, they’ve manufactured accurate marine chronometers enabling sailors to precisely chart their way through the seas. They’re the official time partner, and recently announced their partnership with the 11th Hour Racing Team as their timekeeper. This new watch, the Great White Diver Chronograph is a tangible item that exemplifies their commitment to the ocean. With this watch, they will be supporting a variety of shark conservation initiatives. These include partnering with SHARKTRUST, the top European shark conservation charity who is attempting to reform unmanaged and unsustainable fisheries and working on global legislation on shark products. Ulysse Nardin, as a company has pledged to donate 1% of the annual sales of all their shark watches via % For the Planet to support nonprofit organizations that are focused on the preservation of sharks. They’ve also added Hawaiian surfer and shark advocate Mike Coots to their family. Coots lost his right leg due to a tiger shark attack as a teen. Now Coots advocates for a balanced marine ecosystem.

Nardin has been creating shark-themed watches for several years. The first was the Hammerhead Diver Shark watch. The shark has become so entwined with the brand that they even use it in ads.

This new watch, this gleaming white and titanium chronograph is so slick, so sick looking that it’s easy to pine for it. The silhouette of a great white shark is on the white rubber and ceramic strap. The gray titanium case, 44mm size is covered with a sapphire crystal. Oh, and it has a white concave unidirectional bezel. It has a striking gray dial dotted with blue and white accents, calling to mind the Great White Shark swimming through the blue ocean. What’s really cool is that the shark, the indices and hands all light up. This self-winding watch is water-resistant to 300 meters.

Courtesy of Ulysse Nardin

Victorinox I.N.O.X. Pro Diver Titanium Limited Edition

Known for the iconic Swiss Army Knife (among other things, they recently debuted their latest watch, the Victorinox I.N.O.X. Pro Diver Titanium Limited Edition. This stunning diver watch is a gorgeous combination of green and black. The titanium 45 mm case has a matte black PVD finish (both the case and caseback are made from hypoallergenic titanium), and the expandable rubber strap (which easily fits over a wetsuit) is a deep forest green. The dial is a super cool 3D pattern. The face has bright white indices, numerals and hands, and both the face and unidirectional rotating bezel is coated with Swiss Super-Luminova. In the dark, half the bezel glows green, the other half glows blue, while the numerals and indices glow green, the hour hand glows blue.

Getting under the sapphire dial or hood if you will, the watch is ISO 6245 certified, anti-magnetic and water resistant to 200 meters/660 feet. The watch comes with a matching Swiss Army Knife, bumper, removable magnifying glass, separate band and is numbered. Why is it numbered? Victorinox only made 1200 of them. They did come in 7 other color combinations, but most of them sold out. Fast.

Courtesy of Victorinox

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Compression Automatic Stainless Steel Watch

It’s the latest in a line of Zodiac Super Sea Wolf watches that was originally created back in the 1960s. Crisp, clean, and oh, so modern looking the Compression Automatic joined the Zodiac family recently. This gleaming new watch’s look was inspired by the deep blue sea, and is nicknamed “Whitecap” by the watch brand. It has an azure blue and white dial, three hands, and date complication. It has a 40mm case and measures 13.4mm thick. This automatic watch is water resistant up to 200 meters/660 feet. It’s powered by Swiss Technology Prodcution’s 1-11 movement with a 44-hour power reserve.

Courtesyof Zodiac

Mondaine Oversized evo2

Here at SPY, we’re mildly obsessed with Mondaine watches. We’ve covered their pocket and wristwatches. The clean Bauhus-inspired design makes these watches an impeccable choice for dress and casual clothing.

For summer, they’ve kicked the design up a notch by introducing a big, hefty 43mm case. It’s powered by the Swiss RONA 413 quartz movement. They’re hand manufactured in Switzerland, and water resistant to 30 meters. Shoppers have a choice between an elegant silvery stainless steel Milanese mesh band, or a black vegan grape leather band. The vegan band is made from 75% eco-friendly plant-based composite materials, and 25% recycled PET. And yes, you can change the straps.

Courtesy of Mondaine

Timex Waterbury Ocean

The Waterbury Ocean is the venerable brand’s first watch made from ocean waste, specifically upcycled ocean-bound plastic and a mix of new materials. The result is a sleekly designed new men’s watch that can be worn for all four seasons.

The Waterbury Ocean comes in either a 37mm or a 42mm size. The watches also come in navy, gray, pink and an aqua blue. Each watch is water resistant to 30 meters, has luminous three hands and are quartz analog. As of now, the 37mm pink and gray watches are available for sale. To purchase the other watches, you’ll have to join the waitlist. And did we mention that this is a fabulous watch to buy for under $100.