All of Ray-Ban’s Best Sunglasses Are on Sale During Amazon’s Early Access Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a pair of Ray-Bans on the market with a timeless silhouette that fits every face shape; the aviator, the wayfarer, the clubmaster — the list of continues. And while the summer festival season may have gone on its way, you still should have a pair of sunglasses for daily use that are UV-protective.

With Amazon’s Early Access Sale expected to round out the best and biggest deals this fall, it’s easier to find new specs, including Ray-Ban’s most popular styles, available on sale. You can shop both frames for sunglasses and smart glasses as well as prescription lenses during the two-day event.

If you’re a person who typically buys cheap glasses online, now is the perfect opportunity to save more and grab a few pairs. Most are accompanied by a protective case, cleaning cloth and maybe even mini screwdrivers to tighten the glasses for adjustments. And for clarity, these designer sunglasses are sold directly by Amazon, not a third party, so you know they’re the real deal.

That being said, Prime members will have a chance to buy a variety of models for fashion and protection. Here are some styles to consider adding to your collection that up your eyewear game tremendously.

Ray-Ban Rb3447 Round Metal Sunglasses

The round metal frames of this Ray-Ban model are super retro, but also very stylish. This pair is said to draw inspiration from free spirits and counterculture back in the 1960s. These work perfectly for festival season if you’re attending Coachella or Lollapalooza.

Courtesy of Amazon

Ray-Ban Rb4298 Aviator Sunglasses Ray-Ban Aviators are one of the most iconic sunglass models in the world. These UV-protective, clear brown gradient frames are a standout and will have you looking cool whether you’re taking a walk in the park or tanning by the pool.