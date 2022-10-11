Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are So Cheap for Prime Day That They’re Selling Out Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a pair of Ray-Bans with a timeless silhouette for every face shape and sense of style — the aviator, the wayfarer, the clubmaster — the list continues. And while the summer festival season may have gone on its way, you still should have a pair of sunglasses for daily use that are UV-protective.

With Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale bringing the best and biggest fashion deals this fall, it’s easier to find new specs, including Ray-Ban’s most popular styles, available on sale. You can shop both frames for sunglasses and smart glasses as well as prescription lenses during the two-day event. Both men’s and women’s Ray-Ban sunglasses are included in the Prime sale, and a lot of the most popular styles are selling out fast!

We keep a close eye on the best places to buy cheap glasses online, but it’s rare to find such big discounts on designer sunglasses. That means this Prime Day shopping event is the perfect opportunity to grab a few new pairs of sunglasses. Most are accompanied by a protective case, cleaning cloth and maybe even mini screwdrivers to tighten the glasses for adjustments. And for clarity, these designer sunglasses are sold directly by Amazon, not a third party, so you know they’re the real deal.

That being said, Prime members will have a chance to buy a variety of models for fashion and protection. Here are some styles to consider adding to your collection that up your eyewear game tremendously.

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses

Besides classic Ray-Ban Aviators — which are also on sale, just keep scrolling — the Clubmaster is probably Ray-Ban’s most iconic style. For Prime Day, you can get these designer sunglasses for just $114.

Ray-Ban Rb3447 Round Metal Sunglasses

The round metal frames of this Ray-Ban model are super retro, but also very stylish. This pair is said to draw inspiration from free spirits and counterculture back in the 1960s. These work perfectly for festival season if you’re attending Coachella or Lollapalooza.

Ray-Ban Rb4298 Aviator Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Aviators are one of the most iconic sunglass models in the world. These UV-protective, clear brown gradient frames are a standout and will have you looking cool whether you’re taking a walk in the park or tanning by the pool.

Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses

We recently reviewed the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, which are unlike anything we’ve ever reviewed on SPY before. If you’re curious, you can read our full review, but we were big fans of these smart glasses, which are great for travel and staying connected on the go. For Prime Day, these futuristic frames have gotten their biggest discount ever, with prices down to just $224.

Ray-Ban Blaze Wayfarer Square Sunglasses

The Wayfarer is one of few styles that is trend-proof, which has allowed them to stand the test of time to stay relevant. If Ray-Ban is your go-to eyewear brand, this is one classic frame type you must have in the stash.

Ray-Ban Rb2176 Clubmaster Folding Square Sunglasses

The Clubmaster is a frame we saw cool cats in Hollywood, like David Beckham and Maluma, don during red carpet events. And personally, they’ve made us all want to rock them as well. They have an iconic look, shape, feel and style.

Ray-Ban Classic Aviators

These are the original Ray-Ban Aviators, recently seen on one President Joe Biden. They’re a timeless frame that will never go out of style, and for Prime Day, they’re $94-$97 depending on the color you prefer.

