The Scariest Halloween Masks That’ll Frighten Even Horror Fans

We spend a lot of time looking for the latest and greatest Halloween costumes, so if you’re searching for the scariest Halloween masks on the planet, you’ve come to the right place.

Halloween is all about the free candy for some, but others go full-in on their costume and have a blast while doing it. We love terrifying Halloween costumes here at Spy, but cheaply made scary Halloween masks can induce more laughs than screams. Personal preferences will also play a role — do you prefer a bloody look, a slasher character, or maybe something more subtly creepy? Perhaps, a Squid Game mask? If you really want to frighten the neighborhood trick-or-treaters, then we believe shopping online for your mask will provide better quality options and a broader range of products to select from.

When searching for a suitable spooky covering, try to find non-toxic rubber or latex materials, which will be safer and more comfortable to wear on your facial skin. Many of these scary Halloween masks can be enhanced by a matching or coordinating costume, but we tried to select premium, low-maintenance picks that have an impressive effect all on their own. Some masks are more budget-friendly than others, but when you opt for a pricier alternative, it provides a yearly costume, which will help you save money in the long run.

No matter what your October 31 itinerary is, collecting the best Halloween candy or scaring the bejeesus out of candy-collecting kids, we’ve got your back. Keep scrolling for a collection of scary Halloween masks that will set you apart from the crowd.

1. Hophen Biochemical Alien Zombie Scary Halloween Mask

BEST OVERALL

This high-quality latex Halloween mask has horrifying realistic mouth details and elf-inspired ears that give off Gollum from Lord of the Rings vibes. The eye cutouts are comfortable, while the scary mask is made from non-toxic materials that even allergy-prone folks will find suitable. You won’t find a better quality scary Halloween mask for the low price. If your everyday alien or zombie mask isn’t horrifying enough for your taste, this is a sure bet to drop jaws on the street.

2. Vecna Mask Scary Halloween Mask

MOST ON TREND

We’re betting that Stranger Things masks will remain popular, and Vecna was the main antagonist from Season 4. The mask is made from natural latex and has a textured design for a more realistic look. The mask is available in two colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. HOMELEX Scary Michael Myers Mask

BEST CLASSIC PICK

There’s nothing more classic than a Michaels Myers mask, and while it’s undoubtedly a popular choice year after year, we don’t think it will ever get played out. This one has hair detailing and eye and nose holes promoting breathability. It also takes the guesswork out of your outfit — even with a simple all-black ensemble, this mask is sure to creep people out. Invest in this instantly recognizable mask if you hate people asking what you are for Halloween.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Molezu Creepy Momo Mask

BEST LIGHT UP PICK

Not too long ago, the internet was overtaken by an urban legend called the Momo Challenge. Not unlike Slender Man, Momo would target young people through social media, asking them to complete bizarre and dangerous tasks. This mask is the face of Momo, and it’s nothing short of scream-inducing. If you’re looking to frighten people with an added twist, the mask has an LED light-up feature, so you can surprise people when they least expect it. One buyer says, “Overall, an absolute gem. We will be reusing this mask for the Halloweens and pranks to come!”

Courtesy of Amazon

5. HARBORII Clown Mask

BEST CLOWN PICK

Anyone with a natural fear of clowns will turn right around when they see this menace rounding a corner. This real-life version of Pennywise has it all, from the realistic hair to those creepy front teeth. Buyers appreciate the attention to detail but recommend investing in cheap hair gel or spray to keep the hair in place and avoid excessive shedding. A matching clown suit or some read balloons would definitely up the ante on this mask, but even on its own, it’ll give onlookers some serious goosebumps.

There are a lot of scary clown masks for sale, but Rubie’s, one of the top purveyors of Halloween costumes, has one of the only official Pennywise masks, which is why we recommend this product over the alternatives you might find.

ON SALE NOW

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Xiao Chou Ri Ji Scary Bloody Pig Halloween Mask

BEST ANIMAL PICK

Are you looking to freak out some trick-or-treaters? People wear endless dog and wolf get-ups for Halloween, but somehow, the bloody pig haunts us every time and provides an inevitable jump scare. It’s the perfect blend of creepy but not “overtly evil.” Regarding quality, one reviewer says, “The material is sufficiently thick not to feel flimsy or cheap, but it’s not heavy on your head either. The paint is applied well, and this entire mask is well made!

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Ghoulish Productions Infected Adult Mask

BEST GORY PICK

Although those virus and pandemic movies hit a little close to home at this point, we’ll never get sick of these plague-inspired masks. This one walks the line between a zombie and plague-infected human, complete with popping red veins, soulless black eyes, and a vivid blood-covered mouth — teeth and all. This one is made of heavy latex and has a long neck section for better continuity so that you can tuck it into shirt tops. For added gore, buy some coagulated blood mix to match.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. NitemareFX Demon Nun Valak Mask

BEST MOVIE CHARACTER PICK

Movies have given us horror story anti-heroes for decades and given way to some great Halloween masks. While some of these masks are unmemorable fads, certain ones stand the test of time, like this demon nurse-nun, known as Valak from The Conjuring. While options on budget websites get the job done, none are more realistic than this Etsy version — no elaborate makeup required. One happy customer says, “I was blown away by the quality, attention to detail, craftsmanship, and resemblance to Valak.”

Courtesy of Etsy

9. Mario Old Nana Latex Mask with Head Scarf

BEST WRINKLY PICK

Scary old ladies are a staple in plenty of horror movies — “Gretel & Hansel,” anyone? Scare off all the neighborhood kids with this ultimate bad granny latex mask, complete with a headscarf and cigarette. The details on the wrinkles (and that frightening scowl) are impressive. Some mention that the eyes and nose holes could be a bit more spacious, but you can always cut a bit extra space to fix that. Consider pairing it with a hunchback costume or a cane that you can wave at the neighborhood kids.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Bourne Effective Grin Demon Latex Half-Mask

CREEPIEST PICK

This terrifyingly realistic mask will give chills to the most seasoned horror fans. It’s worth noting that the eye holes are tinier than they are on most scary Halloween masks, so you should expect limited vision. Each mask is custom-made to order, and while it costs a bit more than your average mask, you can customize color variants by asking the seller. You can wear it multiple years in a row due to its unique nature, and nothing else we’ve seen can recreate that peeled-off skin look that’s equally fascinating and fear-inducing.

Courtesy of Etsy

11. Keeljoyplay Creepy Halloween 2-Pack Smiling Demon

BEST GRINNING PICK

Nothing provides a better scare than a wide-mouth, tooth-baring smile, kind of like the one The Joker is famous for. This is an affordable take on it, complete with soul-sucking eyes. We wouldn’t want to run into someone wearing this sinister grin at nighttime. This hair-raising disguise even comes with an extra mask if you’re going to run around terrorizing the streets with a friend or family member. You only need a hoodie or regular outfit to don this versatile look.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Molezu Scary Walking Dead Zombie Head Mask

MOST GORY

This gruesome zombie mask is enough to scare anyone. Slip it on Halloween night to terrorize people wherever you go. Made of latex, it has eyes and mouth holes that allow you to see and breathe easily.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Demogorgon Mask

MOST UNIQUE

It’s hard for a TV show to maintain momentum, but four seasons in and Stranger Things is still going strong. It’ll be a bit of a wait for fans, though, as the next season is slated for 2024. The Demogorgon is still one of the most recognizable monsters from the show, even though the scary creature was first introduced in Season 1. Similar masks can be found on Amazon and Etsy.

Courtesy of Etsy

14. Facehugger Mask

BEST FOR FILM BUFFS

The 1979 film Alien remains a horror masterpiece and is one of the most beloved movies of all time. Arguably the adolescent Alien is the most terrifying of all, thanks to the violent way it finds its host. The face-hugger isn’t as outwardly scary looking as some other masks on this list, but it’s a monster that every film buff will immediately recognize.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Ghoulish Productions Silent Stalker Latex Mask

MOST EERIE

Sometimes less is more when creating something scary, and this noseless, mouthless mask might be one of the most terrifying on this list.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Zagone Studios Men’s Schell Shocked Mask

ALSO CONSIDER

For a scary mask with immediate shock value, this mask features a decaying, monstrous face with large teeth, a long tongue and recessed eyes. Whether it’s a zombie or some other kind of monster is subjective, but you can probably agree that it’s a scary-looking face.

Courtesy of Amazon

