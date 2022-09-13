Get Ready to Fly: The Staple x Crocs Collab Has Launched

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Just when you thought your Crocs collection was complete, there’s a new must-have. The Staple X Crocs collab introduces an all-terrain Croc emblazoned with Staple’s iconic Homer the pigeon on it. If you thought the Crocs X General Mills collab was lit, this one’s fire. The launch is now live on their site.

Courtesy of Reed Art Department

This collab seriously elevates Crocs style in many ways. There’s mesh netting pocket on the vamp and the back strap. The rugged outsole, as mentioned before, is all-terrain. Hiking along trails may be out of the question with these bad boys. This is such an interesting collectible that you might just put them in a lucite box to show off instead of walking around in them.

Courtesy of Crocs

However, you can walk miles in the city in them, and they’ll hold up fine. The cool black and red colorway lets you wear them with sweats, jeans and even chinos.

Courtesy of Reed Art Department

Normally Jibbitz are something you add to your cart before checkout. This collab includes the limited edition Jibbitz with the shoe. The collection has eight items: everything from Homer the pigeon to a faux lighter. For $75, you get this limited-edition Staple X Crocs black shoe and the Jibbitz.

Courtesy of Reed Art Department

Jeff Ng, aka Staple, created a stellar collab with Fossil watches a few months ago. Now, your watch will match your feet. Staple X Crocs collaboration is now live. Remember, once they’re gone, they’re gone forever.

Courtesy of Reed Art Department

