Star Wars x Columbia The Clone Wars Collection Has Arrived Online And In-Store

Columbia and the Star Wars franchise are teaming up on a new collection of gear for the 2022 holiday season. Slated to be released on December 2, the latest Star Wars Collection from Columbia is inspired by the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series.

If a Columbia x Star Wars collaboration sounds familiar, it’s because this is actually the 8th year that Disney/Lucasfilm has teamed up with the sportswear for a holiday collection. 2020’s Columbia x Star Wars merging notably channeled the super popular Mandalorian franchise.

Over the years, the two have joined forces to release a winterwear collection that Star Wars fans come to love and look forward to year after year.

As with past collections, this year’s limited-quantity collection pairs some of Columbia’s award-winning proprietary technologies like Omni-Heat Infinity, which keeps the coat warm and insulated with aesthetic aspects from the franchise. This year’s Columbia x Star Wars collection focuses on Clone Wars characters such as Obi-wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano.

Some standout pieces in the collection are the Republic Parka, Republic Heavyweight Pullover, and Ahsoka Tano Jacket.

These pieces and more will be available for purchase on Friday, December 2 at 12:01 am EST at columbia.com/StarWars and in-store at select Columbia retail locations with prices ranging from $40-$500. Be sure to act quickly because this collab is likely to sell out quickly.

Check out some of the highlights from the collection below.

$500 This special edition parka is offered in two colors and comes with a fur hood for ultimate warmth and coziness. Inspired by the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, it’s perfect for colder climates.

$414 Star Wars aficionados are sure to enjoy this warm Ahsoka Tano-inspired snow jacket. Similar to the one she in Star Wars: The Clone War, this special-edition jacket features a fur hood and cuffs, making it suitable for frigid temps.

$40 Offered in two colorways, the Republic Baseball Cap features a mesh back for breathability, custom fit closure, embroidered Jedi crest on the front, and woven Republic insignia on the back.