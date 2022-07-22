The Most Stylish iPhone Wallet Cases Bring Together Form and Function

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Which have you misplaced more, your wallet or your smartphone? Even if you just thought, “Nah, it’s gotta be my keychain,” keeping track of fewer items is always easier. And since a new iPhone can cost over $1,000, it’s important not to lose track of it. Enter the best iPhone wallet cases, the stylish and convenient way to tote around the bare necessities with a single accessory. Like the best AirPods cases, our favorite iPhone wallet cases protect our devices and look good doing it.

The best iPhone wallet cases seamlessly integrate with your style. If you’re into vibrant patterns, leather, the latest tech or anything else, there’s a wallet case for you. Whether you’re used to bifold wallets, card cases or money clips, the iPhone wallet cases of today have meshed the two vessels together so logically that you may never look back to the days of carrying both.

Many of the stylish iPhone wallet cases featured below are available for the new iPhone 13 models and previous generations of Apple smartphones. And even if they aren’t, a few iPhone models have the exact dimensions down to the millimeter, meaning your new phone could still fit an older model case perfectly. The camera hole likely wouldn’t match, but many iPhone wallet cases don’t even have camera holes.

Here are a few of the models that have the same dimensions and will fit into the same wallet cases:

iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini

iPhone XS, iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus + iPhone 7 Plus. These two models are different by less than 1 mm across all dimensions, so cases will likely work OK for both.

iPhone 8, iPhone SE, iPhone 7. These three models are the same sizes, so the same cases will work for each.

For example, if you purchased an iPhone 12 Pro wallet case, you may be able to use that same case for the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro.

Whichever iPhone you have, look at SPY’s selections for the best iPhone wallet cases below and streamline your life. If wireless charging is important, note that not all of the models below are compatible with wireless iPhone chargers.

1. The Ridge iPhone Card Case

BEST OVERALL

We love everything about this iPhone wallet case from The Ridge, a SPY favorite. We trust The Ridge to make durable and secure wallets that will last for years, and we love the highly reasonable $50 price tag. This wallet case protects your screen with a raised bevel and contains two pockets for your ID, credit cards or cash. Customers can choose from either brown or black leather, which provides both a sophisticated look and enough texture so that you can always keep a secure grip on your phone. The Ridge offers this case for iPhone 12s and 11s of all sizes. Unfortunately, they haven’t released for the iPhone 13 yet, as of publication.

Courtesy of The Ridge

2. Popsockets PopWallet+

RUNNER UP

If you’ve been toying with buying an iPhone case with a wallet attached, but like your existing case, then you’ll love this attachment from Popsockets. The Popsockets PopWallet+ goes on the back of your existing case and offers a hybrid phone grip and wallet in one. The wallet can hold up to three cards, and it’s easy to reposition on your phone or take it off completely. The Popwallet is compatible with most cases except for waterproof or silicone ones. Best of all, it’s compatible with all iPhone models.

Read More: The Best Phone Grips for 2022

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Smartish iPhone Wallet Case

CONTENDER

Looking for an understated iPhone wallet case for any occassion? Well, you’ve found it. This beautifully sleek wallet case from Smartish is made to fit your iPhone 13 (or 12 or 11), three cards and any cash you might have on hand. It’s easy to hold and won’t slip out of your sweaty palms like your typical case. Additionally, it’s made with protective air pocket corners, essentially airbags for your phone that keep it safe when dropped. Feel free to charge wireless, too. This case never blocks the signal needed.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Bellroy iPhone Case

BEST HIDDEN POCKETS

Bellroy, another SPY-favorite brand, makes some of the best men’s wallets in the world, and alone one of the best iPhone wallet cases we’ve ever reviewed. The Bellroy iPhone wallet offers a more discreet way to carry your cards. If you’re more of the secretive type, look no further than the Bellroy phone case available in most models after the iPhone SE, including the iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. (Some older versions are out of stock, though). The case features a pocket for your cards on the interior of the case for safe, sneaky keeping. The Bellroy is made from eco-tanned leather and polymer and can be purchased in nearly every color in the rainbow. Sadly, you have to take the case off if you’re into wireless charging, but it is a great, colorful option for keeping your cards safe.

Read More: Bellroy Releases New EDC Line of Bags

Courtesy of Bellroy

5. Nomad Leather Folio iPhone Cases

MAGSAFE COMPATIBLE

Nomad makes some of the most stylish iPhone wallet cases in the world, and the beautiful leather exterior will remind you of a traditional bifold. Covered with a handsome Horween leather, these iPhone cases have a polycarbonate body with raised TPE bumper at the edge. It looks great and protects your phone. Open it up, and there’s space for all your cards and cash. Best of all it’s wireless and MagSafe charging compatible. All this, and it fits into the palm of your hand. The case for the 11 series is shown here, but Nomad also has folio cases for iPhones 12 and 13.

Courtesy of Nomad

6. Otterbox Strada Folio Series Case

MOST GOOD-LOOKING & INDESTRUCTIBLE

Otterbox phone cases are incredibly tough. Designed with an interlock system, they hold onto your phone tighter than an ex’s hug. These cases exceed military specs and have been dropped tested thrice more than necessary. Their leather-covered Folio line of card cases/wallets close to protect the phone’s screen, and the interior has slots to hold cash or cards. They’re kept closed with a magnetic snap. The one shown here is for the iPhone 13, but the Folio series fits many other iPhone models.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Spigen Slim Armor CS

BEST PROTECTION

Total protection for your iPhone that’ll cost you just $18? Sign us up. The Spigen Slim Armor CS case is made for the iPhone 12 and has options ranging back to the iPhone 6. It has a sleek, almost futuristic-looking design and can hold up to two of your most important cards to keep on your body. It’s more on the minimal side of cases and doesn’t feel so bulky in your pocket, which is excellent given the coverage it brings to your iPhone. Get it in black, pink or blue, depending on your preference.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. JIMMYCASE iPhone Wallet Case

MOST STYLISH

JIMMYCASE makes some of the best iPhone wallet cases for any model, as we revealed in a previous SPY article. They’re sleek, minimal, and most importantly, they fully protect your phone and money. JIMMYCASE achieves this with its strategic design. A rubber foundation with a raised screen bumper helps provide 360-degree shock absorbency for your iPhone, a real wood backing adds style, and the stretch fabric sleeve securely holds cash and cards. If there’s one downside, it’s that JIMMYCASE wallets may be too minimal for guys carrying many cards and cash.

One SPY writer has been using this brand’s products since 2017, and he’s never lost a card or dollar bill or damaged his phone. JIMMYCASE iPhone wallet cases are made in East Los Angeles and fit every size dating back to the iPhone 5S. This one is a brand you need to know.

Courtesy of JIMMYCASE

9. TORRO Cell Phone Case

MOST POCKETS

To all the leatherheads out there, this is the best iPhone wallet case for you. TORRO cases are crafted from genuine cowhide leather that only looks better with age. This microfiber-lined wallet case has a durable, silicone-based frame inside the folio design that cradles your phone on top of a rear plate set for shock absorption. This leather case also has a standing mechanism for watching videos hands-free. TORRO makes a version of this case with a clasp, but the non-clasp version slides much more freely in and out of pockets. Grab one of the many available colors for your iPhone model 7 or 8 Plus up through 12.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Dockem iPhone Case with Magnetic Mount

BEST FOR CAR DOCKING

Car docking? Hear me out — if you’re somebody who’s constantly driving, you use a phone for navigation, and you like cool accessories, this is the best iPhone wallet case for you. See, Dockem has included a surprise in each of these cases: a built-in magnet for “dock”-ing your phone while driving, located right next to the camera lenses. For those who have never used the magnetic docking system, it’s insanely convenient compared to the other fastening methods. All you do is place the phone on the dock and it stays put while you drive. The case itself is what the brand describes as “vintage style synthetic leather,” so it sounds like it feels great in hand. And with the dual card pockets outside, this stylish iPhone wallet case seems like a real humdinger of an accessory. Find one for all the iPhone 11 and 12 models and the iPhone 13.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. The Ridge Shockproof Card Case for iPhone XR

BEST SHOCKPROOF

The Ridge’s beautifully crafted, shockproof card case is built for durability using a rugged polycarbonate shell and TPU bumpers just in case you’re the clumsy type. Fit one or two of the go-to cards you never want to lose (like your ID and main credit card) right in the back for easy access no matter where you’re headed. The pockets are non-RFID blocking, so keep that in mind when purchasing. The case is available in green, black and white.

Courtesy of The Ridge

12. Gucci Ophedia Printed iPhone 13 Case

MOST GIFTABLE

The classic Gucci GG Supreme canvas with its interlocking G logo covers this iPhone 13 case. It has a removable card slip on the front. The case’s interior is stamped with the designer’s name on it.

Courtesy of FarFetch

13. VRS DESIGN Damda Glide Pro Case

BEST MECHANICS

This sleek and stylish case features an extra sturdy TPU build with real stainless steel sides for advanced drop and shock protection. Unlike other phone cases, this one features a high-tech internal sliding mechanism that makes it extra easy to store (and take out) your cards and cash. So instead of having to remove your phone or jam your finger into the tiny card slot to retrieve your cash, all you have to do is slide it open, and you’re good to go. Definitely a welcome feature for all iPhone 12 models (as well as some older models if you search).

Courtesy of Amazon

14. ONETOP iPhone 13 Wallet Case

BUDGET PICK

For a basic and stylish iPhone wallet case that won’t break the bank, pick up the ONETOP iPhone 13 Wallet Case. Made with faux leather, this case features three card slots for cash, cards and ID. The case stays closed with a magnetic clasp and can function as a kickstand for your iPhone. This case was made for the iPhone 13, but you can also find similar ONETOP versions available for the iPhone 7 Plus and up.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Vena Wallet Case

MOST SLEEK

Here’s one thing the majority of us can probably agree on: a naked iPhone is a beautiful iPhone. Think about the first day you got your iPhone, the second you took it out of the box. That gorgeous shine, that sleek craftsmanship, that elite look. All gone the second you put a case on it. Although the Vena wallet case doesn’t resemble your naked iPhone, it is thin enough to still feel like your naked iPhone. Throw it in your pocket, and you won’t even realize you have a case on, even though it does. It’s been tested to survive 26 drops from a 4-foot level, has room to stash a few cards, and can even stand up if you please.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Mulberry Magnetic Wallet Logo-Stamp iPhone 12 Case

BEST DESIGNER DEAL

For iPhones that have a fashionable state of circuitry, this designer case is from Mulberry’s latest spring collection. The pebble-grained leather was crafted under the auspices of a Leather Working Group member tannery. Which means it was created under an environmentally conscious atmosphere. The card case is magnetically held to the phone and can be taken off if needed.

Courtesy of FarFetch

18. Lucrin iPhone 13 Wallet Case

BEST CUSTOMIZATION

They might be on the pricier side, but they’re also on the prettier side. Lucrin creates a slew of leather phone wallet cases made from your choice of smooth, granulated, goat, vegetable-tanned, crocodile style and authentic ostrich leathers, depending on your preference. Colors range from classics like blacks, browns and tans but also head into more unique leather colors like greens, purples, pinks and yellows. You can customize this case and choose whether or not to have the Lucrin logo and a monogram. You can get one of these cases for all the phones after the iPhone 11 and XR.

Courtesy of Lucrin

19. Tumi Folio Wallet Case

BEST WATER-RESISTANT CASE

Tumi is one of the most trusted names in travel accessories, which is why there’s no surprise that they make one of the most stylish iPhone wallet cases for guys. This classic folio-style case is made from water-resistant leather and is equally as dashing as protective. The phone case shell snaps closed magnetically to the folio and has a raised edge to protect your phone if dropped. The left-hand panel comes with five card slots and a convenient pocket behind for storing business cards or cash. For the businessman on the go, this Tumi case is perfect. It’s thin enough for wireless charging and looks great coming out of a suit pocket, especially if you go for the monogramming. Pick this up for your iPhone 13 Pro Max, or choose the same case for the other iPhone 13 models. Similar, albeit not identical, Tumi wallet cases (no magnetic clasp, different number and styling of pockets) can also be found for all the iPhone 12 models.

Courtesy of Tumi

20. Element Black Ops X3

BEST FOR ADVENTURERS

Honestly, this iPhone 12/ 12 Pro case looks like it should be orbiting the moon. While not everyone needs an iPhone case that exceeds military specs, it’s the type of phone insurance you can’t buy. Designed with a drop and shock-proof body, it has a lockable camera cover, kickstand, and a removable polycarbonate cage that can hold three credit cards. And yes, it’s compatible with wireless charging too.

Courtesy of Elements

21. Snakehive Vintage Wallet

BEST STANDING OPTION

The option to tilt your iPhone on its side is perfect for people who like to watch some Netflix or YouTube videos on their lunch break. We know you do it, don’t lie. This handsome case is also made from genuine leather to take the look up a notch and comes in various colors like brown, green, blue, plum and more. It features drop and scratch protection you don’t get from other iPhone wallets, especially ones that look as vintage as this.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. Multitasky iPhone Case Wallet/Crossbody

GO POCKET FREE

Sometimes you want to get out the door with as little as possible. The genderless Multitasky iPhone case is a minimalist’s dream. The hard case has a back snap wallet that holds five cards and detachable crossbody and mini strap chains. Designed for the iPhone 13, it also comes in various colors.

Courtesy of Multitasky

23. Hera Cases Crossbody XS Max iPhone Case With Strap Wallet

BEST VEGAN OPTION

Zip your phone into the vegan leather case, toss the lanyard over your neck and away you go. The case is compatible with any XS Max, and the back has an expandable zippered wallet that holds cards, money or a key. It also comes in other colors.

Courtesy of Macy's

Updates: This article was last updated on Friday, July 22. At that time, we added additional information about the sizing of various iPhone models. We also added new purchase links for iPhone wallet cases from Bellroy, Nomad and Popsockets, as these products are now available via Amazon. Finally, we selected the Popsockets PopWallet+ as our new “Runner Up” winner.

The 25+ Best iPhone Accessories To Unlock the Full Potential of Your iPhone