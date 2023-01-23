Timex and Todd Snyder’s Latest Collab Takes To The Skies

If you’ve gotten tired of us covering Timex and Todd Snyder collabs (see: here, here, here, and here), we’ve got some bad news because there’s yet another collaboration between the two brands that dropped this morning. But if you like stylish, unique, and affordable watches, you might consider this good news.

The reason every Timex and Todd Snyder collab is notable (and worth covering) is the fact that Snyder has a penchant for digging deep into the Timex vault and pulling out rare gems that you won’t find among Timex’s regular offerings. Take the latest timepiece, which adds bright orange detailing and aviation-inspired details to a classic field watch silhouette.

In a press release, Snyder stated, “For our first take on a chronograph, I wanted to give a modern touch to a vintage-inspired watch by adding elements often associated with a pilot’s watch, and then working in some signature brand colors, including the blaze orange and olive green.”

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Snyder’s previous efforts have included dress watches and sports watches, but the designer seems particularly keen on Timex’s field watches. For this latest effort, Snyder took on Timex’s military-inspired MK-1, a popular style for collabs, and dubbed the resulting watch the Sky King.

This is the first time Timex and Todd Snyder have cooked up a chronograph together. There are three subdials tracking hours, minutes, and seconds. The subdials are grouped at the 6, 9, and 12 positions, with room saved at 3 o’clock for a date window and the Timex logo. The watch is quartz (i.e., battery-powered) and has a domed acrylic crystal.

There are two faces to choose from; the black face has white indices and arms and an orange second hand, while the orange face has mostly black and white detailing. Unlike most Timex watches, this watch doesn’t feature the beloved Indiglo light-up face, but the luminant hands allow you to read the watch in the dark at least.

The strap is a NATO-inspired fabric slip-through strap, which is made from recycled fabrics. The face is 42mm, and the lugs are 20mm, so the strap will be easy to swap out if you want to add a leather one. The watch retails for $168 and is available at ToddSynder.com and Todd Snyder stores.

$168.00 — Blaze orange and olive colorway

— 42mm case and 20mm lugs

— Three chronograph subdials.

— Quartz movement

