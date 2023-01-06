Warby Parker’s Y2K-Inspired Spring Collection Is Packed With Trendy Frames

Warby Parker, everyone’s favorite millennial glasses DTC destination, has just launched their Y2K-inspired spring collection filled with unique, bold frames that’ll transport you right back to the 90’s. If you’ve got some leftover FSA/HSA cash to spend or want to refresh your look for the new year, this collection is worth looking at.

For this unique collection, the brand collaborated with creatives across industries including actress Christina Ricci, playwright Jeremy O. Harris, artist and jeweler Arpana Rayamajhi and actor Henry Eikenberry.

The collection includes bold shapes like polygons and angular rectangles for framing your face while elevating your unique point of view. The entire collection is available now on their site for customization and prescription, and we’ve handpicked a few of our favorite frames below.

Courtesy of Warby Parker

$95.00 The Merrill frame is available in a blue Laguna Crystal color as well as a brown Striped Teak variety. Both are designed to fit medium-width heads and faces well.

$95.00 These Omar frames are the most neutral, basic frames offered in the collection but that doesn’t mean they’re lacking in style. The wide rectangular shape is good for medium or broad faces and comes in Jet Black and Woodgrain Tortoise Matte colorways.