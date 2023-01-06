Warby Parker’s Y2K-Inspired Spring Collection Is Packed With Trendy Frames

Warby Parker, everyone’s favorite millennial glasses DTC destination, has just launched their Y2K-inspired spring collection filled with unique, bold frames that’ll transport you right back to the 90’s. If you’ve got some leftover FSA/HSA cash to spend or want to refresh your look for the new year, this collection is worth looking at.
Read More: The 6 Best Places To Buy Cheap Glasses Online in 2022
For this unique collection, the brand collaborated with creatives across industries including actress Christina Ricci, playwright Jeremy O. Harris, artist and jeweler Arpana Rayamajhi and actor Henry Eikenberry.
The collection includes bold shapes like polygons and angular rectangles for framing your face while elevating your unique point of view. The entire collection is available now on their site for customization and prescription, and we’ve handpicked a few of our favorite frames below.