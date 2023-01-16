I’m Obsessed With My $20 Eyeglasses (Yes, $20!) From This Must-Know Eyewear Brand

I always wanted glasses growing up, but it was until I reached my 20s that my four-eyed dreams finally came true. As my eyesight is seemingly depleting year by year, I love picking up new eyeglasses to match my personal sense of style. And, well, I love them so I can see, too.

But, as someone that never had to purchase glasses when growing up, I never thought twice about the cost of glasses. It couldn’t be more than a few bucks, right? Wrong. Every time I’ve walked into Warby Parker, I’ve left almost in tears. It’s not fair that the sexiest eyeglasses have to cost the most money. I didn’t ask not to be able to see.

Thankfully, when I first started wearing glasses, my parents felt bad and coughed up the cash for two pairs of Zenni Optical eyeglasses. I thanked them tremendously because, as a college student at the time, I did not have the money. Little did I know, I did have the money. Likely, you do, too. That’s because Zenni has stylish eyeglasses starting at just $6.95. Rub your eyes again; that will still say $6.95.

In my experience, Zenni’s line of eyeglasses are so sturdy, so good-looking, and so clear that I was under the impression the folks spent well over $300 for two pairs of glasses. The truth? They spent around $40 in total. I was flabbergasted.

After wearing Zenni for the past few years without any complaints, I’ve noticed my eyes have changed a lot. I figured I’d give Zenni another try because, well, they deserved it — and my wallet did, too. After *splurging* on a $20 pair a few months back, I’ve come to the conclusion that Zenni is the best place to buy cheap eyeglasses online. Heck, I’ll say it. Zenni is the best place to buy eyeglasses, period. Want to learn more? Find out why I’m so enamored below.

Courtesy of Zenni Optical

Pros Affordable

Sturdy

Good-looking

Fast shipping

Hundreds of styles for the whole family Cons People might assume that cheap means bad

Features That Set Zenni Aside

For starters, Zenni is extremely affordable. That is something in itself that needs to be mentioned when it comes to setting Zenni aside. On top of that, Zenni is very customizable. Folks can start by selecting a lens type by choosing between prescription, readers, and non-prescription in addition to single vision, progressives and bifocals.

After answering questions in relation to your prescription, Zenni will then offer options that further your lens choices and allow buyers to pick clear, blue light, transitional, or sunglass lenses. All lenses are made to be anti-scratch and UV-blocking as well. In addition, buyers can also “try” glasses on before buying by uploading a photo of themselves.

Screengrab of a shopping experience at Zenni Optical. Courtesy of Zenni Optical

When it comes to shipping, Zenni is also top-notch. Most styles will arrive at your front door in 3-5 business days. For myself, it only took 3, which was something I surely was not expecting.

Zenni’s eyeglasses also stand the test of time. After six years of wearing the same frames, the only reason I needed a new pair is because my eyes changed. The lenses stayed pristine and scratch-free, the shape never wore out, and the frames stayed in tip-top shape.

How Zenni Eyeglasses Fit

I, for one, have a massive head, and that’s not just because my ego is pretty big. My head is quite literally large. Like, two feet in circumference large. That said, I typically have trouble with hats, sleep masks, earmuffs, and movie theater 3D glasses — you get the point. You can pick between men’s, women’s, boy’s, and girl’s sizes, but because Zenni is an online store, there really isn’t much of an option to physically try on glasses from the brand. Sure, you can upload a photo of yourself and see how you look visually with them on, but there’s no way to know how they’ll feel when on.

Tyler Schoeber | SPY

Upon trying my new pair on, I noticed that there’s quite a bit of room for both small and large heads. The frames have the ability to push and pull a bit more than I anticipated for a fit that barely feels like they’re on. As someone who worried prior about the fit, I can assure folks worrying about purchasing glasses online that they will not have a problem with how Zenni frames fit your face.

Personally, I never even realize that I’ve got my glasses on when I do. I normally will only wear glasses while working, reading, or watching TV, but because they’re so comfortable, I tend to leave the house with them more often than not these days. It’s not until they fog up when ditching subzero Midwestern temps for the interior of a steamy bar or coffee shop that I’m reminded I’m wearing them.

Would I Consider Zenni Stylish?

In short, absolutely.

The frames I’m currently wearing I have been fawning over for quite some time. They’re thin-framed, and more circular in appearance, and I saw someone on TikTok mention that they’re the hottest glasses men should wear in 2023. As someone that’s easily swayed by opinions on TikTok, I knew I had to try the style for myself. My confidence has skyrocketed ever since I put these on. Like, come on — just look at this shirtless and shameless Instagram selfie I posted below featuring my new Zenni glasses. You can’t say that I don’t look fantastic. Otherwise, you’d simply be wrong.

The best part about Zenni is that styles are available out the wazoo. They’ve got thick frames, more square-like frames, colorful frames, ovular frames — the options are really endless. And, everything will cost you so much less than anything you’ll find at Warby Parker, LensCrafters, heck, even the glasses section at your local Costco.

Verdict: Should You Buy Glasses from Zenni Optical?

Here’s the truth that no eyeglasses company aside from Zenni wants you to know: in 2023, you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to get some of the best eyeglasses money can buy. All of today’s greatest styles are available at Zenni for a fraction of the price you’d pay anywhere else.

That said, yes, you should absolutely purchase eyewear from Zenni Optical. To me, it’s a no-brainer — you shouldn’t be purchasing glasses from quite literally anywhere else.

Ready, set, Zenni. Shop Zenni Optical for yourself for thousands of unique frames at prices you won’t be able to find anywhere else because a new year means new eyewear.