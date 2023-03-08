This New YETI Cooler Color Is Perfect for Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

We are a touch over a week out from St. Paddy’s day celebrations. And just in time, the outdoor lifestyle brand YETI launched a new colorway for its coolers, mugs, and more. The Canopy collection is inspired by the luscious greens of the ancient rainforest but it also bears a striking resemblance to the green of a shamrock.

The Canopy colorway is available on nine different products from YETI including the ever-popular Rambler mug and the iconic tundra hard coolers.

YETI launched a second new colorway in its High Desert collection. This aesthetically pleasing burnt orange matches the clay color you’ll find in canyons of the American Southwest. If you’re journeying to Moab, one of these Rambler bottle slings might make the perfect companion. Just don’t set it down too far away from you or you’ll lose it in the lush scenery.

If you’re feeling particularly festive, perhaps you’ll want to get three new coolers to keep side by side. One in the new Canopy green, one in the new High Desert, and then one solid white one to stick in between them. Now you can store your Guinesses and keep them ice cold inside the national flag of Ireland.

$35.00 For those looking for an everyday tumbler, you won’t do better than the 20 oz Rambler. This piece of drinkware is made from durable stainless steel and its lid has a magnetic slider to keep liquids in while preventing heat or cold from escaping.

$40.00 For you hydro homies out there, this 26 oz tumbler is perfect for taking with you anywhere. the shatter-resistant top can twist off to expose a small spout for controlled sips or be removed entirely for a wide-mouth opening.

$450.00 This large, easy-transport cooler will become your best friend at tailgates. It can house up to 82 cans and its solid, single-piece tires can handle just about any terrain you take it over.