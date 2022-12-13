Drake’s OVO Collab With Looney Tunes Just Dropped — And It’s Almost Sold Out

Drake’s lifestyle brand, October’s Very Own, is taking us down memory this holiday season with their LOONEY TUNES collaboration. The capsule collection merges the OVO’s signature aesthetic with fan favorites and nostalgic cartoon characters adorned on accessory and apparel pieces, including hoodies, varsity jackets, sweatpants, t-shirts and more.

The October’s Very Own moniker and Bugs Bunny’s iconic carrot-eating imagery is featured on the crewnecks and sweatshirts in a few colors as the rest of the gear emphasizes the brand’s owl emblem, OVO phrases and even the classic quote — “That’s All Folks.” You can catch graphics of the whole gang of LOONEY TUNES characters on sweatpants and backpacks.

And if this didn’t force you to pull out your wallet, you may be prompted to do so after hearing this: half of the entire collection has already sold out. This is not a game; obsessive shoppers are on it. Gift-giving season is here, and you don’t want to miss out on grabbing the best Christmas gift for someone special on your list.

Additionally, Marvin the Martian, Tweety, Bugs Bunny and the Tasmanian Devil are embroidered on black beanies and sport caps. At the same time, consumers also have a chance to grab a limited edition LOONEY TUNES x OVO set of playing cards.

Drake’s label is no stranger to creating buzz around his collaborations designed for the hypebeast community. Previously, we’ve seen them join forces with the likes of CASETiFY, Canada Goose, and Playboy.

Whether you’re a stan of the Toronto rapper and his music or wish to take it back to the carefree days of your youth, time is running out to get your hands on what’s left in stock of the cartoon-inspired collection.

The complete collection ranges from $12-$698 and is available for purchase here.