The 5 Best Clothing Subscription Boxes For Men Could Be a Perfect Last-Minute Gift Idea

In-store shopping can be a hassle, especially for men who hate going shopping and trying on clothes. Things can feel particularly difficult when you’re under the pressure of finding the best outfits for back to work, trying to create a capsule wardrobe, or are in search of new gear for a special occasion. This is where the best men’s clothing subscription boxes can be helpful.

The best men’s clothing subscription box will bring a variety of options to your doorstep, allowing you to try things on in the comfort of your home without the pressure of having to buy impulsively.

Clothing subscription boxes for men can be extremely beneficial if you’ve found yourself wearing the same outfits over and over again and are looking for a change. They’re great for updating and upgrading your wardrobe and also make great gifts for men — even the impossible man who is difficult to shop for.

Men with time limitations will enjoy having a clothing subscription since it allows them to keep up with the latest styles without needing to shop around.

Thanks to subscription services of all kinds becoming the new norm, there are now many men’s clothing subscription boxes to choose from, which you can select based on your style and shopping preferences.

Each clothing subscription service will provide different options, benefits, and payment plans, and many even offer beginner discounts to help you get started.

Looking for a subscription box to help refresh your wardrobe but don’t know where to begin? We’ve rounded up the best clothing subscriptions for men to help you get started.

While clothing subscription boxes can help you in the long run, it is important to narrow down your best options before deciding on the best clothing subscription box for you.

Things To Consider With Choosing A Clothing Subscription Box

How the subscription box works: Some subscription plans offer monthly plans while others allow you to receive products less frequently, offering quarterly options as well.

How much each subscription costs: When purchasing a subscription box plan, you’ll definitely want to consider prices and do a cost comparison between your favorite options to figure out the value and benefit you’ll get from each service.

Personal style and clothing needs: Personal style will play a large part in selecting the best clothing subscription box. Your choice should largely depend on what types of clothes you need and where you plan to wear them, whether it be office wear, athleisure, or undergarments.

best overall $Check Prices Stitch Fix delivers carefully curates wardrobe options through an in-depth questionnaire. A personal shopper then assists in creating a box full of stylist-approved outfits that suit your style and lifestyle.



With Stitch Fix, you can also set a budget between $25-$500 with the ability to opt-out whenever you desire. There is, however, a $20 per delivery styling fee to consider. The silver lining is that the fee is credited to any items that are kept. And if you just so happen to love everything in the box, they offer a 25% discount.

best for special occasions $Check Prices Taelor’s rental subscription box is a great option if you have a calendar of cocktail parties, weddings, or other fancy gatherings to attend. A personal stylist works with AI to send you a selection of upscale clothing pieces from recognizable brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, and more, offering up to 8 pieces of high-quality men’s clothing items per month that you can wear for weeks before returning them.



Taelor is technically a rental service. However, you are able to buy items you’d like to keep for up 70% off their retail price. What’s best is that they offer free shipping, free returns, and you don’t have to worry about shopping or cluttering your home with items you may never wear again – all for just $88 per month.

best for prime members $Check Prices Ah, Amazon — the one-stop shop for everything under the sun, including clothing subscription boxes. Yep, it’s true Amazon has one of the best clothing subscription boxes for men, we’ve seen, especially when it comes to convenience.



Subscribers can select up to eight items, including clothing and shoes to try on and are only charged for what they keep. The most amazing part is that Amazon Prime Wardrobe is offered along with Prime membership, so Prime subscribers are already privy to all of its wonderful benefits.



For professional styling, Amazon shoppers can sign up for Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe for an additional $5 per month. Amazon offers brands at various price points, making it easy to stay within your subscription plan budget.

best for accessories $Check Prices Men with an eye for accessories are the perfect candidate for Gentleman’s Box. It delivers four to six coordinating accessories each month like socks, watches, ties, cuff links, and more for $35 per delivery. Subscribers can choose from a monthly, quarterly, bi-annual, or annual subscription.