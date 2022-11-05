Dandy Del Mar’s Massive Sale Has Us Missing Summer Already

We’re fans of Dandy Del Mar at SPY. We covered the brand in our guide to resort wear in April and included the as one of the best menswear finds of the week in May. The fact that we’ve written about them primarily in spring and summer is no accident. Dandy Del Mar makes some of the dreamiest men’s leisurewear, including short sleeve knit polos, swim trunks and linen camp collar shirts. But even though we’re deep into autumn, we’re still keeping our eye on Dandy Del Mar. That’s because right now, they’re having their 30 Days of Dandy sale, slashing prices by as much as $62.

It might seem like an odd time to buy breezy shirts and swim shorts. But it’s actually a great time to take steep savings on out-of-season styles. Plus, you can take those steep savings and decamp for somewhere warmer. Even if you’re not a snowbird, some of the pieces, like the polos, can be great layering pieces. If you’re not going out at all this winter, stock up on Dandy Del Mar’s stylish bathrobes and lounge in style. In any case, savings like this on stylish and sustainable staples shouldn’t be slept on.

Some of the more discounted pieces are limited to just one size, so we prioritized options that are available in most sizes as of this writing. But we can bet that won’t last, so read on for our favorite picks from Dandy Del Mar’s massive savings event.

Save $31 The Gaucho shirt is as soft as a towel, because that’s what it’s made of. It’s made from an 80/20 cotton/poly terry fabric, so you can towel off right out of the water, and it’s inspired by Western dress shirts.

Save $16 Getting dressed is so much easier when there are matching pieces. These shorts match the Gaucho shirt featured above, and have a stretchy waistband and drawstring for all-day comfort.

Save $30 Your post-shower body deserves better. This terry bathrobe is perfect for after the shower, the beach, or just hanging out on the couch.

Save $35 These trunks seem inspired by the ones Daniel Craig wore in Casino Royale, length and all. If you’re not shy about the thigh, these are the trunks to get. Plus, they’re made from recycled polyester.

Save $43 For something marginally more modest, consider the Riviera trunks, which have a slightly longer inseam. The trippy wave print more than makes up for the longer inseam, though.

Save $30 Waffles are great in the morning, and even better on shirts. Like most of Dandy Del Mar’s polos, this one doesn’t have buttons. Because who can be bothered with buttons when you’re on Island Time?