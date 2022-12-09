The New Todd Snyder x NBA Collection Brings Cashmere To Your Courtside Drip

Todd Snyder’s latest collection is a sports fans’ dream. After notable collaborations with recognizable brands such as New Balance, L.L. Bean, Timex, Converse, Harley Davidson, and Clarks, Snyder is now pairing up with the NBA to release a collection of fan gear for several of the league’s most popular teams.

The limited edition drop, called the Todd Snyder x NBA Courtside Collection, brings cashmere courtside, featuring silhouettes highlighted with some of your favorite teams’ logos: the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Golden State Warriors.

This collaboration offers chic and sophisticated silhouettes for all to love. Bridging luxe fabrics and design to sportswear, it’s filled with French terry sweatshirts and turtlenecks, cashmere sweaters, and leather varsity jackets — all inspired by Snyder’s days growing up in Iowa, playing basketball in his youth.

In one of our favorite pieces from the collection, Snyder effortlessly reworks the iconic NBA varsity jacket in melton wool, pairing it with leather raglan sleeves and a quilted satin lining.

There’s also a two-tone cashmere sweater with satin lettering on the chest and raglan sleeves, a fleece crewneck sweatshirt with striped ribbed trim at the cuffs and hem, a French terry turtleneck with a chenille logo patch on the front, and a French terry hoodie with a kangaroo pocket, double-layered hood, and a chenille chest patch.

Check out the full collaboration here or see some of the highlights from this beautifully designed collection below.

$1500 The classically chic Todd Snyder x NBA Letterman Jacket features Melton wool, leather sleeves, and a quilted satin interior. Each jacket is highlighted with four team patches in total: one on the back, one on the sleeve, and two on the chest. Choose your favorite team (choose from Warriors, Celtics, Nets, Knicks, Lakers, or Hawks) and get ready to celebrate because this jacket is a real winner.

$528 The Todd Snyder x NBA Cashmere Cardigan is made of 100% cashmere and features genuine black horn buttons down the front. The raglan sleeves are highlighted with ribbed cuffs while the brilliant chest patch features the logo of your favorite NBA team, including the Nets, Lakers, Celtics, Knicks, Warriors, or Hawks.

$268 Sweatshirt meets turtleneck in this Todd Snyder x NBA collaboration. It’s made of cozy French terry that feels high quality without being too hot. There’s a chenille logo patch on the front (choose from Lakers, Celtics, Nets, Knicks, Warriors, or Hawks) and a comfortable neck that can be worn up or down depending on your mood.

$498 This reimagining of the classic crewneck comes in two-tone cashmere with team lettering on the chest in satin and raglan sleeves with ribbed cuffs. Take your pick of Hawks, Knicks, Nets, Lakers, Warriors, or Celtics, and enjoy the soft, cozy feel.

$258 The Todd Snyder x NBA Crewneck Sweatshirt is made with the traditional “V” at the neck along with felt-on-felt applique featuring your favorite team’s logo in tonal stitching. The Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, and Los Angeles Lakers are all available in this style.