Amazon Deal of the Day: Decorate Your Backyard for Fall With These Modern Solar String Lights and Save 54%

Yes, we all knew that Labor Day marked the unofficial end of summer for many of us, but don’t be too bummed about fall approaching and nighttime happening sooner. That’s because you can still enjoy those fall evenings with a solid set of string lights from Addlon, whether it’s spending time sipping a warm drink with that special someone, or using them as mood lighting for your next backyard event.

And for a limited time, you can save up to 54% on Addlon’s various string lights, which also includes a set of solar string lights that charge during the day and turn on at night. Your fall activities will certainly have a boost with these options.

Here at SPY, we’re always searching for new smart lights, and Addlon’s products and low prices have proven to be a major hit among SPY readers. This lightning sale ends tonight, so take this opportunity to save while you can.

Why These Addlon String Lights Are Great Deals

Here’s why we’re naming this the Amazon deal of the day for September 8, 2022:

Instant savings up to $38 off

Discounts between 25% to 54% off

Save an extra 10% off on select products with clippable coupon

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

There are a bunch of options to look over, but we’re confident you’ll find a deal that suits what you need. Here are just some of the best deals happening now we want bring to your attention, but you can find all the deals below.

What We Love About these Addlon String Lights

First of all we love the timeless look of Edison Vintage bulbs. For outdoor events, they add the right amount of ambiance with their warm glow. You can use them for a variety of events, so they’re perfect year round — including Halloween and Thanksgiving. They’re also weatherproof to withstand the elements outdoors, while its 45-feet length you’ll be working with is more than plenty enough to cover large spaces.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to spice things up, then check out the Addlon Edison Vintage LED String Lights with Twinkle Stripe Lights. In between each bulb are twinkle lights that glow to complement the entire set. It sort of reminds of the night sky and can really be a decorative element for your backyard, patio, and any other space outdoors.

And lastly, you’ll never have to worry about supplying power to one of Addlon’s string lights because you only need to thank the sun. We like that they also feature Edison Vintage bulbs, but we really love that there’s an included solar panel that soaks up sun rays during the day — so that the string lights can run for about five to six hours on battery power. This is especially handy if you need to put up a set of string lights that are nowhere close to an outlet.

