Hey, Prime Members: This Hidden Coupon Code Lets You Save $160 on Anker Power Station

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve seen growing interest in power stations here at SPY, and there are a lot of reasons for that. With no end in sight for surging gas prices, runaway inflation, and extreme weather events like heat waves, energy isn’t something you can take for granted anymore. Likewise, lots of folks are looking for any way they can to save on their energy consumption. For all these reasons, portable power stations are a great investment for power generation at home, emergency backup, and camping adventures.

The best power stations can cost as much as $1,000, but there are deals to be found as well. Anker makes some of the best products in this category, and one of the brand’s popular power stations is on sale for Amazon Prime members.

For a limited time right now, you can save 44% off the Anker 523 Portable Power Station for total savings of $160. However, you’ll need to use a hidden coupon code during the checkout process to enjoy these savings. After you add the Anker 523 Power Station to your cart, don’t forget to use the coupon code “POWERHOUSE32” to instantly save $160 on your order.

USE COUPON CODE: POWERHOUSE32

Courtesy of Amazon.

Why The Anker 523 Portable Power Station Is a Great Deal

Originally $359.99, but now $199.99

Instant savings of $160 with coupon code: POWERHOUSE32

44% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About The Anker 523 Portable Power Station

First and foremost, we love that its portable size doesn’t take up much space when it’s stored in the trunk of a car. At 10 × 5.8 × 5.5-inches in size and tipping the scale in at 9.24 pounds, it’s actually one of the lighter and compact portable power stations around. There’s even a handle on the top to carry it around with ease.

Of course, there are the array of ports and outlets around the front of the Anker 523 Portable Power Station to meet all of your charging needs. For mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, wireless earbuds, and some very small laptops, it offers 60W power delivery via its USB-C port to charge them in no time at all. In fact, it can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in about 40 minutes — or an iPhone 12 to 50% in about 30 minutes.

Even more valuable is its ability to power small appliances such as mini-fridges, fans, and TVs with a stable power supply through the built-in AC wall outlet. There’s a pure sine wave inverter that ensures your devices are receiving the correct amount of power, while also reducing those audible and electrical noises that you can sometimes hear humming when sensitive appliances are connected.

Using the included power adapter, you can recharge the Anker 523 Portable Power Station in about five hours. If you’re looking for a sustainable alternative, you can pick up an optional solar panel that connects to the DC input port to recharge. On sunny days, you can rely on nothing more than sun power to recharge it, making it the perfect off-the-grid companion.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Looking for More from SPY?

The Best Wall Chargers For Multipurpose Charging