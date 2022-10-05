First Look: Anker’s New Power Station Gains a Pair of Wheels & Handle For On the Go Adventures

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Anker doesn’t take power for granted. The company already has a robust lineup of portable power stations that cover the gamut, but its latest one is its biggest and most powerful one to date.

During its Anker On Board event, the company known for its charging battery packs and mobile accessories unveiled the Anker 767 PowerHouse Portable Power Station. It’s the world’s first portable power station that’s powered by GaNPrime, which not only charges really fast, but efficiently too. It really does dwarf all of its previous power stations by a long shot, with room for expansion courtesy of expansion battery capsules you can tack on.

And oh yeah, Anker even came up with a thoughtful design by adding wheels and a retractable handle for easier travel wherever you go. Anker didn’t reveal its price, but instead will announce its final pricing in the coming weeks — with pre-orders opening up on November 14. It may be worth all the money given that it can recharge in about 2.5 hours with nothing more than sun power, or 2 hours through your standard outlet.

John Velasco | SPY

Learn More

What We Love About the Anker 767 PowerHouse Portable Power Station

First and foremost, the thing that stood out the most to us during our first look is that potential of limitless power. With the help of five Anker 531 Solar Panels that deliver a charge of 200W, the company states that the 767 PowerHouse could recharge in just about 2.5 hours. Given the challenges of charging with solar panels, this shorter time frame is an undeniably big perk. In fact, it’s on par to the recharge time of the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro.

Courtesy of Anker

Secondly, Anker makes it substantially easier to lug it around. Power stations by and large are bulky and heavy. While many of them come with a handle for easier handling, Anker’s offering comes with wheels and a retractable handle. Seriously, it’s like moving around a carry-on luggage — a far easier task than using your muscle power to lift and move traditional power stations.

John Velasco | SPY

In terms of power, the Anker 767 PowerHouse features a 2,400W output for just about any situation. For cross country travelers living the van life, its 2,048Wh battery is beefy enough to power just about any appliance you can think of. Who said you can’t have conveniences in the great outdoors, right? Well, you’ll be able to space heaters, microwaves, and even refrigerators.

John Velasco | SPY

Do you happen to own an RV? If so, you’ll also appreciate how it packs a TT-3-R AC outlet that lets recreational vehicles tap into the Anker 767’s power. It’s not something we find in many power stations, so this is a big deal. Now that’s on top of the plethora of outlets and charging ports it offers to power everything from TVs and projectors, to smartphones and tablets.

Pricing and Availability

Like we said in the beginning, the Anker 767 PowerHouse Portable Power Station’s final price will be disclosed in the next couple of weeks, but pre-orders will go live starting on November 14.

If it tickles your fancy, then you might be enticed by the offer Anker has if you sign up now for a reminder to pre-order on its website. Prospective buyers will receive a sweet $400 pre-order coupon and a free power bank.

Courtesy of Anker

Learn More

Find all the Latest Amazon Prime Day Deals Here