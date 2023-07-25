The Best Baseball Sunglasses, According to Real Players

Sunglasses for baseball players make a strong style statement. Expansive sizes, unique shapes, and a kaleidoscope of mirrors and colors add up to a particular aesthetic that’s become synonymous with the sport. Yes, they might stand out in any other setting, but on the diamond, they’ll blend in because every player is (or should be) wearing them.

But baseball sunglasses are about much more than aesthetics. The best ones provide invaluable protection from the hazards present on the field, from flying balls, dirt, and dust to the sun’s harsh glare. Considering that, a solid pair is well worth the investment — improved performance in fielding and hitting is just the cherry on top. Ultimately, wearing them is a signal that one belongs in the dugout and not the stands.

What the Experts Say

Lindsey Naber, senior director of Brand Marketing at Rawlings, says that, while style is a big factor in choosing baseball sunglasses, it’s far from the only one. Features like lightweight frames, sweat resistance, and even flip-up lenses are more important for serious players.

Unsurprisingly, Dr. Jen Stewart, an optometrist and the founder of sports vision training program Performance 20/20, insists that players should think about baseball sunglasses as safety equipment. “Athletes of all sports should wear independently tested sports eyewear for protection and enhancement,” she says, pointing out that traditional glasses and sunglasses don’t “adequately protect against injury, even for adults.”

Stewart advises that players look for ASTM F803-19, the Standard Specification for Eye Protectors for Selected Sports. There are many glasses that aren’t advertised as meeting that standard, but if safety is the paramount concern, the ASTM F803-19 standard (not the less stringent, non-sports-specific ANSI standard) is a non-negotiable.

Courtesy of Oakley BEST OVERALL $264.00 Oakley’s Encoder Strike sunglasses feature a single lens perforated with a series of holes across the top to facilitate airflow (and minimize the chance of fogginess). This large lens covers more of a player’s field of vision and features Prizm technology, which increases contrast in bright conditions, while the temples are designed to fit comfortably under both hats and helmets. Aesthetically, these frames have the classic aggressive styling for which Oakley is known — they look at home anywhere on the diamond, whether in a stock color combination or a custom option available on the brand’s website.



Oakley doesn’t cite meeting the ASTM standard as a feature of these sunglasses, but the brand, ubiquitous in baseball at all levels, does say that its lenses “are designed and tested under extreme high-mass and high-velocity circumstances to ensure uncompromising protection across a wide range of demanding conditions.”

Courtesy of Eyeglasses.com BEST SAFETY $106.00 Believe it or not, the sunglasses Stewart recommends for safe competition in eye-risk sports are those endorsed by none other than basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal. “Look for independently tested eyewear that meets the proper standards for each sport,” she says. “For both baseball and softball, this standard is ASTM F803-19, or the Standard Specification for Eye Protectors for Selected Sports.” It applies to prescription and non-prescription eyewear, and these glasses meet it.

Courtesy of Nike BEST DOUBLE LENS $205.00 On this Nike pair, holes in the frame facilitate airflow and the adjustable temple arms are coated in rubber to keep them from slipping. The two-lens construction makes them feel a bit more compact than single-lens options, but their curve means they still cover plenty of real estate.

Courtesy of Roka BEST INTERCHANGEABLE LENSES $240.00 The superstar feature of these sunglasses from Roka are the interchangeable lenses. This allows players to change their look from game to game, but more importantly, it means that they can slot in different lenses to match their conditions, from one that allows just 14 percent of light (for super sunny days) to another that allows 40 percent (for overcast skies).

Courtesy of Backcountry BEST LIGHTWEIGHT $165.00 – $195.00 Some players might only wear glasses on the field and thus prefer the lightest frames possible. At just 23 grams, these featherweight frames fit the bill. The specially coated lenses resist scratches, water, dirt, and oil — all substances that are common on a baseball field.

Courtesy of Frames Direct BEST GOGGLES $185.76 $310.00 These prescription-compatible goggles offer ASTM-compliant lenses and frames that are held in place by an adjustable elastic strap. The snug fit around the eyes means they offer protection from wind and dust that traditional sunglasses can’t match.

Courtesy of Under Armour BEST PHOTOCHROMATIC $120.00 Under Armour’s Playmaker sunglasses feature lenses that automatically adjust to conditions so players can see clearly, no matter how much sun there is during a game or, crucially, throughout a game that begins at dusk and ends after sunset. They block 100 percent of the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays, which Stewart says is a crucial feature.

Frequently Asked Questions About Baseball Sunglasses What’s special about baseball sunglasses? Baseball sunglasses should have 100% UVA and UVB protection, lenses that make it easier to see the action, and, ideally, enough strength to protect a player’s face. And as Naber points out, the aesthetics of baseball sunglasses cannot be overlooked. Aside from cycling, it’s hard to think of a sport with more aggressive eyewear. Should baseball sunglasses be polarized? “Polarized lenses are a great way to cut down glare, but they can also cause some distortion,” says Stewart. Some report that polarized lenses can affect depth perception, which is less than ideal for tracking a fly ball or gauging whether a grounder is going to make it through the infield. Stewart says that tints such as yellow or orange (heightens contrast on overcast days), brown or copper (improves contrast against grass and blue skies) and green (improves contrast while keeping true color) are more common than polarization for that reason. How should baseball sunglasses fit? Like every other piece of equipment, baseball sunglasses should be snug but not restrictive. They shouldn’t be so big that they fall off easily or so small that they’re uncomfortable to wear through the entirety of an extra-inning affair.

