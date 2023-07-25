The Best Batting Gloves for Men, According to Baseball Players

A pair of batting gloves is a worthwhile investment for anyone getting (back) into baseball or softball, full stop. They improve performance at the plate and protect the hands of the batter. (Technically, they’re also useful for keeping pine tar off of the hands, but that’s not likely a concern at the fields behind the local YMCA.) Wearing batting gloves doesn’t mean that one is taking a fun activity too seriously — it means that one is serious about doing their best in the heat of friendly competition, which happens to be where a lot of the fun comes from.

Precious few among us will ever get the chance to play World Series hero, but the joys of baseball and softball are great, and batting gloves are a way every player can unlock more of them.

What the Experts Say

“Even a casual recreational player might feel sting from the bat and might not tolerate that,” says Lindsey Naber, senior director of brand marketing for Rawlings. “I don’t think it’s absolutely critical at an entry level of play, but there are some inherent advantages [to owning one].” That’s the consensus among the experts — that batting gloves are necessary for serious players and nice to have for casual players.

They also agree that fit is paramount. “The number one most important factor that makes a good batting glove is a snug fit — a really snug fit,” says former baseball player and blogger Josh Ahrens. “You should be able to slide your palms against each other without the fabric of the batting glove curling up or leaving your skin at all. Loose-fitting batting gloves can actually propagate blister formation.”

David Herlich, founder of TheSportsTutor.com and a baseball and softball player for 50 years, agrees. He says that batting gloves should be snug but allow your fingers to move normally. “There should not be extra room at the tips of the fingers,” he adds. Snug but not restrictive, in other words, is the move.

Most manufacturers size their gloves according to the distance from the tip of the middle finger to the base of the palm, so that’s a good place to start in determining the right size. However, the only way to know if a pair of gloves fits is to try them on. A common rule of thumb is that if one can grab the palm and raise the glove fabric more than a quarter of an inch (with the hand flat but relaxed), then it’s too big. If one cannot grab the fabric at all, it’s too small. Those who aren’t sure of their size would do well to order multiple sizes and test them out, returning all but the best-fitting option.

Courtesy of Dicks Sporting Goods BEST OVERAL As close to iconic as batting gloves get, Franklin’s CFX Pro gloves adorn the hands of many A-list major leaguers like Francisco Lindor — and they’ve even escaped the baseball bubble via a collaboration with Supreme. Their popularity is rooted in their performance, which is in turn rooted in their thoughtful design and construction. The official batting gloves of Major League Baseball are built around a single, seamless piece of leather from Pittards, a centuries-old UK-based leather maker, that’s etched with grooves to improve bat grip and reduce palm bunching.



The rest of the glove is cut to mimic the natural curves of the hand. Ahrens says that low-quality gloves will have “thin cloth on the back of the hand,” so he recommends looking for a pair “that feels a bit thicker and more secure in that area.” These gloves definitely fit the bill.

Courtesy of Dicks Sporting Gloves BEST LEATHER $100.00 The 0.9-millimeter Cabretta leather is the headliner, here — its softness and durability are truly impressive — but it’s the cuff on these gloves that has the most direct effect on the wearer’s swing. That’s because the patent-pending double-inverse design provides plenty of support to keep wrists straight, producing more power and also protecting against the types of nagging injuries that can end a hobby prematurely.

Courtesy of Dicks Sporting Goods BEST SYNTHETIC $29.99 Batting gloves that use synthetic materials instead of leather tend to be less expensive but just as durable if not more. The pebbled palm is plenty grippy, while the mesh back ensures breathable comfort for as many innings as it takes. The Lycra gussets, which run up and down the sides of the fingers, are flexible and help ensure a snug fit.

Courtesy of Dicks Sporting Goods BEST COMFORT $39.99 These gloves, Rawlings’ most popular design, have a slew of comfort-focused features. There’s the soft leather palm, double-knit spandex gussets, extra palm padding, and a reinforced elastic wrist closure. It all adds up to a glove that stays snug and protects hands from the wear and tear of long at-bats and games.



Ahrens, in particular, is a fan of this glove, which he recommends for its “thicker, more substantial” material. “I have used Rawlings’ batting gloves in the past and they served me well,” he adds.

Courtesy of Dicks Sporting Goods BEST PROTECTION $34.95 Whether it’s a brush-off pitch high and inside or a wild throw from an inexperienced hurler, getting hit in the hand is a painful and potentially catastrophic possibility on the diamond. These Palmbard gloves are made to protect hands from that and other potential injuries. The brand’s patented Shock-Transfer System can eliminate the sting of making contact, with wrap-around padding in the index finger and thumb areas plus heel padding to make a bat grip more comfortable.

Courtesy of Academy Sports + Outdoors BEST FOR SOFTBALL $24.99 Designed in tandem with softball gold medalist Jennie Finch, these gloves are made with premium leather across the shock-absorbing palm and backhand, connected by lightweight, stretchy fabric. The result is a snug fit that doesn’t get in the way of the swing. And speaking of fit — the wristband is made of compression materials that provide stabilizing pressure on the joint, as well as neoprene, a durable synthetic material, for staying power. It’s all kept in place by a hook-and-loop strap that’s easy to adjust if it becomes dislodged after a particularly aggressive swing.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST GRIP $34.99 For the freedom to swing for the fences, having a glove that won’t let the bat slip is key (unless Luis Guillorme is in the dugout). Naber points out that batting gloves have become more of an aesthetic statement in recent years, and the aggressive styling of these gloves is proof positive.



And while they won’t win any points for subtle design, these gloves do the trick. Their unique spider web design is made of silicone, which can also be found in gloves worn by football receivers to snag passes out of the air. It’s nice and grippy, in other words.

Frequently Asked Questions About Batting Gloves Do casual baseball and softball players need batting gloves? Unless they’re doing a lot of hitting, probably not. Ahrens says that batting gloves are “a relatively cheap investment, and for those ultra-competitive players looking for a bit more grip, they may be a good option.” Plus, and not for nothing, there are some pairs that look cool as hell. What are the advantages of batting gloves? Better grip on the bat, protection from blisters, and keeping hands separate from any pine tar used on the bat. How do batting gloves sizes work? Batting gloves are sold in lettered sizes (XS to XXL, for instance) that correspond to measurements from the tip of the middle finger to the base of the palm. Franklin, which makes the official batting glove of Major League Baseball, sizes its adult gloves from 6.75 to 7 inches for a small in quarter-inch increments up to 8 to 8.25 inches for an XXL pair. That’s obviously a simple way to do things, so trying on gloves to make sure they fit snugly (but not restrictively) is key. What are batting gloves made of? Batting gloves typically have leather palms, though some brands use synthetic materials like silicone. Stretchy fabrics like Lycra or Spandex are commonly found on the gussets between the fingers, while Velcro (or Velcro-style) closures are typically used on the strap securing the glove to the wrist. Do players always wear two gloves? Nope! According to Herlich, for those who prefer to use just one batting glove, it’s almost always worn on the bottom hand (the one closer to the knob) — which, for right-handed batters, would be the left hand, and vice versa. It’s not something commonly seen in the big leagues, where the vast majority of players wear two gloves, with a notable minority opting for zero. Do you want to know the terrifying truth? Or would you rather sock a few dingers? Dingers! Dingers! Dingers!

