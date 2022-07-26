18 Camping Cots for When You Don’t Want To Sleep on the Ground

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

A great camping cot could be the difference between a good night’s sleep and tossing and turning over less-than-friendly cold terrain. But beyond comfort, camping cots also keep you off the ground, minimizing the risk of unwanted critters invading your space. Plus, by keeping you above the cold ground, camping cots help you stay warm. When combined with a cozy sleeping bag or outdoor blankets, you have everything you need for a great night’s sleep under the stars.

The best camping cots are small, sturdy and portable beds, usually outfitted with a metal frame for stability. Some camping cots feature a plush mattress topper for the ultimate glamping experience, while others simply feature a taut fabric sleeping surface. You may have slept on one at summer camp or in a crowded hotel room when all the beds were taken. Cots are easy to pack and you can put your sleeping bag right on top and snuggle in for a great night under the stars.

Depending on the size of the cot and your camping tent, make sure you check the dimensions first to see if the cot will fit inside your tent. There are different types of cots to choose from, varying from weight capacity, mattress comfort and frame design. New camping cot designs have made them more usable and transportable than ever. Many easily fit into cars and others can fold up to be carried inside packs. Further, they can turn any room into a guest room in a pinch.

Finally, take your upcoming trip scenario into consideration as you browse our options. Outdoor cots are usually best for RV and car camping, as most cots will be too heavy to carry on a backpacking trip.

If you want to bring some of the comforts of home along with you on your next camping trip, don’t worry, we have plenty of camping cots available for you to choose from below.

1. Teton Sports Outfitter XXL Camping Cot

BEST OVERALL

This easy to assemble cot will have you sleeping peacefully under the stars as soon as you unpack it. It can double as a bench around the fireside as well as it holds up to 600 pounds of weight. The shock-absorbing poles will leave you sleeping heavily no matter what crosses your path and the stretchy taunt material will give you enough bounce to rest easy. Slightly larger than a twin-size mattress, the Teton Sports cot weighs 26 pounds and comes with a storage bag so this is a sure pick for car camping adventures.

This top-rated camping cot has nearly 4,000 reviews from Amazon customers and a 4.6-star rating. Reviewers note that the XXL size cot is, well, really big. Hopefully, that doesn’t come as a surprise, but keep in mind that this product will take up a lot of space inside most tents.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Mountain Summit Gear Horizon Cot

RUNNER UP

Lounge under the stars in comfort with the Mountain Summit Gear Horizon Cot. Customers agree that this cot is sturdy, stable, and a welcome alternative to leaky air mattresses. It has a high weight capacity and an easy-fold frame for a hassle-free setup. For maximum comfort, add a foam mattress topper or camping pad. It has a built-in pocket on the side for you to keep your phone or other valuables.

Courtesy of REI

3. Coleman Trailhead II Camping Cot

CONTENDER

The Coleman Trailhead II Camping Cot is the next best cot for the no-frills camper. The max height is a little over 6 feet and the max weight is around 300 pounds. The camping cot also folds up into a bag and weighs just under 21 pounds, a bit on the heavier side. On the downsides, many reviewers noted this cot was a little difficult to put together, in particular, the final cross bar. Some reviewers also had the cot’s fabric rip after a few uses. But if you can manage one tricky step of assembly — many reviewers said watching assembly videos helped them and made assembly much easier — and don’t get a dud, the Coleman Trailhead II Camping Cot offers great value.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Kamp-Rite Oversize Tent Cot

MOST VERSATILE

This beauty is the best of both worlds when it comes to being in the outdoors. If you don’t want to carry a tent and a cot around on your back while you head up the mountain, why not consolidate them into one item? The Kamp-Rite Oversize Tent Cot does just that. It’s a tent, cot and chair all in one. With some strategic folding of the legs and zipping of the tent, you can sleep under the stars, go bug-free inside the tent or turn the cot into a chair or lounge for hanging around the campfire. We don’t know about you, but we find the campfire a bit more enjoyable when you aren’t sitting on the cold ground.

Keep in mind that the shipping weight is listed as 45 pounds, so this might be best for nearer to the car camping. It is an easy setup and comes with its own carrying case. For that reason, it’s also a great choice for backyard sleepovers on those warm summer nights when your kids want to sleep outdoors.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Coleman Camping Cot Air Mattress Combo

CAMPING COT FOR TWO

Coleman is one of the best camping brands out there and they’ve designed a cot that has a sturdy frame and a wonderful air mattress. Most cots come with a thin, scrappy mattress, but with Coleman, you’ll be lying in comfort. With a fancy side table attached with a cup holder, a pump for the mattress, and a double lock valve for keeping the air in, this comfy cot can’t be beaten. It can hold up to 300 pounds in weight and is best for people under 6 feet tall. At 30 pounds, this isn’t a trekking cot in the slightest, but it’ll be worth it for car camping or if you have guests.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Helinox Lite Cot

LIGHTEST TO CARRY

Although the best camping cots are often on the heavier side, you should still be able to buy a cot that’s lightweight enough to carry around, if needed. Ideal for backpackers, the Helinox Lite Cot is lighter and packs smaller than a pair of hiking boots. Still, it’s supportive enough to hold up to 265 pounds. The cot comes with a cover and zippered carrying case made from durable rip-stop polyester.

Courtesy of REI

7. Coleman Pack-Away Camping Cot

BEST FOR STAYING HYDRATED

If you’re one of those folks that simply needs to have some water nearby when sleeping, take a look at Coleman’s Pack-Away Camping Cot. It features a removable side table with a drink holder, so you can have a makeshift nightstand at all times during your camping adventures. It can hold up to 400 pounds and accommodate someone up to 6”6’. Keep your drinks, glasses and more safe and off the ground with this genius camping cot.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Guide Gear Dura Mesh Elevated Dog Bed

BEST DOG COT

You get to camp in comfort, so why shouldn’t Fido? Unfortunately, many of the dog camping cots on the market can only accommodate small dogs, but large pups or siblings will get to lounge in comfort, as this cot can support up to 120 pounds. The top is made of mesh for cooling benefits in warmer weather, but you can always layer blankets on top for added comfort.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Stoic Juniper Quick Set Adjustable Cot

BEST FOR READING

One of the best features of the Juniper Quick Set cot is that it’s adjustable, letting you get a good night’s rest in any position. It’s also padded with foam, allowing you to sleep on it directly if desired. Unlike a fully flat cot, you don’t have to uncomfortably lean on your side to watch your favorite show or read a book. The wider-than-usual feet on the aluminum frame also add more stability while stopping tent floors from getting damaged.

Courtesy of Backcountry

10. Stoic Convertible Cot

BEST BUNK BED PICK

Get maximum bang for your buck with this convertible bunk bed cot. When the two stacked costs aren’t being used, this device folds up into a couch. The steel frame ensures a reliable and long-lasting piece of multi-functional furniture, while built-in side pockets keep tiny essentials close at hand. An unusual piece of outdoor gear that accommodates two people. Along with being great for camping trips, it works as a lounger after attending concerts or hiking.

Courtesy of Backcountry

11. Cabela’s Camp Cot with Organizer

BEST FOR STAYING ORGANIZED

Are you always losing or misplacing things on your camping trips? Instead of keeping your personal belongings in a messy pile on your tent floor, opt for this camp cot with a built-in organizer. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, this easy-to-use cot features an organizer that hangs off the side. Beyond pockets for gear and personal items, there’s even a full-length compartment in the back for a fishing pole or rifle.

Courtesy of Bass Pro

12. Timber Ridge Folding Camping Cot

EASIEST TO SET UP

The Timber Ridge Folding Camping Cot is a decent cot: It’s got 600D polyester, a steel frame, about 6 feet of length and a bit over 2 feet of width. But what makes this cot great is its easy set-up. The entire cot is one piece, so there are no final bars to deal with or stretching of canvas over the frame. Just take it out of the bag, unfold it, pop the legs out, zip the polyester fabric, and you’re fully operational.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. REI Kingdom Cot 3

MOST COMFORTABLE

REI has a ton of wonderful products and their take on the classic camping cot is no different. It looks so comfortable that I wouldn’t mind dragging it to the park or outside to the backyard. Forget camping, this cot wouldn’t be a deal-breaker for a long day in the park. It holds up to 300 pounds in weight and has adjustable feet for uneven ground, making for a more comfortable sleep. The material is water-resistant and dries easily if you get caught in an unexpected storm. On top of that, its feet are tent-friendly and the metal frame folds up for easy transport. For camping, festivals and backyard sleepers, this is a fantastic outdoor cot.

This oversized “glamping” bed will keep you happy in the great outdoors, so much that you’ll forget you’re not at home.

Courtesy of REI

14. KingCamp Ultralite Camping Cots

EASY TO PACK

This sturdy cot is foldable and can be carried along to your next adventure. King Camp also makes a super compact and lightweight camping cot that’s great if you need to pack your cot for a hiking trip. The KingCamp Ultralight Camping Cot Bed. Despite only weighing 4.9 pounds and packing into a bag the size of a large brick, this camping cot will still comfortably fit your average person and support weights up to about 260 pounds.

15. Byer of Maine Easy Cot

BEST FOR TALL CAMPERS

Lightweight and easy to assemble, this simple cot will have you packing your bags every weekend for a getaway to the big outdoors. One major perk is the extended length of this camping cot; it can accommodate a 6’4 person and up to 330 pounds. The longest cot on our list, this is a great choice for Father’s Day or taking along with you to keep the taller people in your family more comfortable.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. RedCamp Folding Cot

ALSO CONSIDER

This cot is the sturdiest one you’ll find with the capacity for 500 pounds. Comfortable, water-resistant, and easy to assemble, this RedCamp cot will make your weekend trip so much better. It has a stainless steel frame and two extra legs attached for more stability on uneven ground. It comes with its own traveling case and is ready to go whenever you are.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Ivation Easy Bed Queen Air Mattress

FOR COUPLES

This blow-up mattress comes on short legs, which makes it more of a bed than a cot. Even so, it’s great for couples on a romatinc glamping expedition. The sturdy legs will keep you off the ground and comfortable. Plus, a convenient pump and a double valve will keep your camping air mattress from deflating. This easy-to-store air mattress is a great solution for those who don’t want to sleep on the ground outside.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. Marchway Ultralite Cot

LIGHTWEIGHT

This camping cot is lower to the ground, keeping you closer to your friends if you’re tucked inside the tent. It also makes a great bench for roasting s’mores by the fireside. At only 4.8 pounds, this is the ideal cot to take hiking or backpacking. But don’t let the compact size of this portable, foldable and packable camping cot fool you. This bed supports up to 245 pounds. This lightweight cot will fold comfortably into its pack and sit on your back as you summit the mountain for that spectacular view. At the end of the day, you simply unfold and stretch those legs.

Courtesy of Amazon

