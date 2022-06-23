Camping Doesn’t Mean Forgoing Coffee Thanks to These Camping Mugs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a few quintessential moments for any camping trip to fall into the category of “great.” For example, no trip is complete without getting back to nature and enjoying a hike to discover everything Earth has to offer. A delicious campfire meal followed by an idyllic moment sitting around the campfire, sharing stories and making s’mores is a must. You also can’t go without enjoying a cup of joe from one of the best camping mugs, whether that be around the campfire in the evening or as you enjoy dewy morning views.

If your camping mug is up to the task, it will feature the following attributes:

Durable – Strong materials are paramount, as no doubt, your camping mug is going to take a knock or two. You’ll often see stainless steel utilized in camping mugs for both its strength and hygiene properties. Some traditional designs are dipped in enamel to protect against rusting, whereas other, more modern options opt for plastic-based alternatives.

Portable – Camping mugs are a great choice for your beverage, even in the comfort of your own home. However, their original purpose was to insulate hot drinks when adventuring out into the wilderness, and portability has remained key to their design. Consider the weight of your camping mug to avoid it being a drag as well as the space it requires during transit, too.

No matter whether it’s water, beer, juice or a camp fire-crafted cup of coffee, the right drinking vessel for your wilderness moments can definitely make a difference.

We’ve put together a list of the best camping mugs. Each option is well-reviewed by users and ideal for keeping you and your drink warm when it’s cold or refreshed when it’s hot. Take a look through our list, and find the right choice for your next camping trip.

1. Yeti Rambler Stackable Mug

BEST OVERALL

Yeti has made a name for itself among outdoor enthusiasts thanks to its durable, insulated products. These mugs can take on anything, from fishing to hiking, and keep you caffeinated (or even responsibly liquored up) at the same time. The brand new Yeti Rambler 10 Oz. Camping Mug is ideal for adventures thanks to its stackable and compact design.

Image courtesy of Yeti

2. Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler – 20 fl. oz.

CUPHOLDER FRIENDLY

Most camping mugs have handles, meaning they’re not cupholder friendly. But if you want a mug you can take camping and use on your daily commute, this tumbler from Hydro Flask is a great option. It’s 20 ounces and comes in a cupholder-friendly shape. You can replace the hot drink slider lid with a cold drink straw lid. And of course, it comes in a ton of different colors.

Courtesy of REI

3. REI Co-op Solid Graphic Camp Mug – 12 fl. oz.

BEST VALUE

REI’s camp mug is a great alternative to more expensive offerings from brands like MIIR and Hydroflask. It’s made from sturdy stainless steel, and it keeps you drink hot enough to savor but not so hot that you can’t drink it. The sipping lid has a rubber gasket for securely snapping into place in any position, making it comfortable to hold with either your left or right hand.

Courtesy of REI

4. Stanley Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle

ICONIC BRAND

Stanley’s classic thermos certainly isn’t for the minimalist packers, but if you need a sturdy bottle that can hold a lot of liquid, this is the one to get. It has a whopping 48 ounce capacity and a convenient carry handle. Plus, the cap doubles as a drinking cup, which solves the problem of thermoses that keep coffee too hot to drink. Simply pour it out and allow it to cool to a comfortable drinking temperature.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Fellow Carter Move Travel Mug

BEST FOR COFFEE

Every stainless steel mug, from the cheapest to the most expensive, has the same problem. They all leave a metallic taste in your coffee. Fellow’s Carter mug proves that this doesn’t have to be the case. The inside of the stainless steel mug has a ceramic coating, preserving your coffee’s true flavor. The lid is designed to be fully removed for a more natural sipping experience. Coffee purists, this is your mug.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Parks Project National Parks Enamel Mug

BEST ENAMEL MUG

Though stainless steel is more durable and better insulated, there’s nothing more iconic than an enamel mug for camping. This option from Parks Project pays homage to America’s national parks, including Arches, Joshua Tree and the Grand Canyon. It won’t keep your coffee hot for hours (it doesn’t come with a lid) but it will be a joy to drink out of when you step out of your tent in the morning.

Courtesy of Zappos

7. CamelBak 12 oz Camp Mug

BEST COLORS

Though they’re best known for their hydration packs, CamelBak makes by far some of the best everyday drinking vessels on the market. This camp mug is durable and stylish, and it has a silicone base to prevent it from sliding around. It has an easy-to-use slider lid, which is spill-resistant. Plus, it comes in a wide range of colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Sea to Summit Cool Grip X-Mug

BEST COLLAPSIBLE

For many hikers and campers, every ounce of weight and square inch of space counts. For them, we recommend this Cool Grip X-Mug, which is collapsible and weighs 2.5 ounces, while holding up to 16.2 fluid ounces. It’s made from silicone with a textured design that makes it comfortable to hold, even when there’s hot liquid inside. Plus, it doubles as a measuring cup.

Courtesy of REI

9. Miir 12oz Camp Cup

MOST STYLISH

If you want something that’s as stylish as it is practical, pick up this mug from Miir, made for surf-inspired brand Saturdays NYC. The blue mug has a speckled design that evokes a classic enamel mug, with the insulating benefits of stainless steel. The press-in lid is easy to remove to fill or wash the mug.

Courtesy of Saturdays NYC

10. Life Gear Stainless Steel Double Walled Mug

BEST VALUE

If you’re looking for a camping mug that screams, “I’m a capable outdoorsman,” look no further than the Life Gear Stainless Steel Double Walled Mug. This 10-ounce stainless steel cup comes with a carabiner clip handle. In addition to looking sleek, this handle allows you to attach the cup to your pack with ease. What’s more, the four-inch cup is lightweight and sports a double-walled construction to keep your drinks warm.

Image courtesy of Amazon

11. GSI Outdoors Infinity Backpacker Mug

MOST ECO-FRIENDLY

The GSI Outdoors Infinity Backpacker Mug was built for campers who want an environmentally friendly cup for their morning coffee. The mug is made from 100% recyclable polypropylene. It’s also BPA-free and weighs just three and a half ounces. Plus, it comes wrapped in a neoprene sleeve to keep your beverages warm for as long as possible and has a sealable lid for a spill-proof experience.

Image courtesy of Amazon

12. Beatea Wooden Camping Mug

WOODEN PICK

Made from rubber wood, the Beatea Wooden Camping Mug is BPA free and 100% naturally sourced. The unique, honeycomb-like exterior has been hand rubbed to ensure it has a smooth finish. Two holes of different sizes are punctured through the handle to offer hanging storage. One of them also has a thin leather string loop attached. You’ll definitely feel at one with nature when drinking from this camping mug.

Image courtesy of Amazon

13. Ello Campy Stainless Steel Bottle

MOST ALTERNATIVE DESIGN

The Ello Campy Stainless Steel Bottle is committed to being 100% leak-proof. Designed for an easy, one-handed open and close, its patented sealing slider lid is also dishwasher safe. Cold drinks can be kept chilled for up to ten hours, and hot drinks will remain heated for up to five hours inside the 16-ounce, vacuum-insulated stainless steel mug. Plus, the handle has been lined with cork to ensure a temperature-safe grip.

Image courtesy of Amazon

14. Snow Peak Insulated Mug

BEST SPLURGE

For the ultimate camping mug, you need the Snow Peak Insulated Mug. Designed in Japan, this top-quality design features a fold-out handle for a heat-free hold and easy storage. It’s super lightweight at only 110 grams, and the mug boasts double-wall insulation to keep both your hot and cold drinks as you want them. Plus, we love the rugged yet sleek appearance of the stainless steel exterior.

Image courtesy of Amazon

The Best Travel Mug For Your Busy Lifestyle, So You Never Commute Without Coffee