The Best Chairs for Fire Pits — Because You Can’t Stand and Roast Marshmallows

Having a backyard and having a backyard you actually use are not one and the same. A surefire way to make your backyard inviting is to have a fire pit. A fire pit will make your backyard the kind of place your family and friends will want to hang out in long after the sun goes down. But even when you’re not entertaining guests, you can curl up by the fire pit with a good book and a glass of the best whiskey.

Of course, no one really wants to just stand around the fire pit — you’ll need quality, comfortable outdoor chairs that can withstand the sun, the rain, the heat and the smoke from the fire pit. There are tons of great outdoor furniture options that will fit in with your style and offer enough comfort for you and your friends for fireside conversations that stretch late into the night.

Here are a few factors to consider when buying the best chairs for your fire pit:

Is the chair resistant to sun and rain?

Does it have a cushion?

How tall is the chair? Most of the chairs on this list sit low to the ground. Low chairs can be more comfortable for sitting around a fire because you get the warmth of the fire without the smoke directly in your face.

We’ve rounded up some of the best chairs for your fire pit, ranging from classic Adirondack chairs to stylish mid-century modern wood chairs. Here are a few of our favorites.

1. L.L.Bean All-Weather Waterfall Adirondack Chair

BEST OVERALL

L.L.Bean makes classic clothes that beg to be worn while sitting on an Adirondack in an upstate cabin. Turns out, they also make Adirondacks, too. This chair for your fire pit comes in a wide range of colors and is pretty much as classic as they come. It’s made from HDPE “lumber” that uses partially recycled materials.

Image Courtesy of LL Bean

2. Crate and Barrel Paso Green Outdoor Adirondack Chair

BEST UPGRADE

The Adirondack chair is an undisputed classic, but perhaps an update was overdue. The Crate and Barrel Paso chair accomplishes just that, making this option the perfect chair for fire pits. Its shape evokes a classic Adirondack, while the styling details, such as oversized wood panels and squared-off edges make for a more modern take. It comes in a range of colors, like this stylish green option.

Image Courtesy of Crate and Barrel

3. Achla Designs Curved Backless Bench

BEST BENCH

The possibilities are endless with this curved backless bench. Use it alone or buy several to make a circular seating arrangement around your fire pit. Made of sustainability harvested Eucalyptus grandis wood with a natural oil finish, the bench features a slatted seat design and sturdy legs for durability.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Vega Natural Stain Outdoor Patio Chair

BEST VALUE

This low-slung chair for fire pits is made from solid Acacia wood and has a natural finish, adding extra coziness to your outdoor patio area. The seat and back of the chair are woven with large gaps, allowing for easy airflow. That means that whether you’ve just gotten out of the pool or you’re sitting around the fire, you won’t have to worry about moisture or smoke damaging the fabric.

Image Courtesy of Target

5. Englewood Outdoor Hammock Weave Patio Chair

On Sale

Acapulco chairs are remarkably stylish, and they’re always a pleasant surprise to sit in. They don’t look terribly comfortable, but the unique shape and flexible material make them surprisingly supportive yet cozy. This option is available in a few colors (though only black is in stock at the moment) and it comes in a set of two.

Image Courtesy of Wayfair

6. REI Co-op + West Elm Outward Rope Chair

ADVENTURE-INSPIRED

REI collaborated with West Elm on this camp chair, which is portable enough for a day at the beach but stylish enough to be a permanent fixture in your backyard. The backrest and seat of the chair are made from a rope material inspired by climbing ropes, while the frame is made from sturdy powder-coated steel.

Image Courtesy of REI

7. REI Co-op Camp Low Chair

BEST FOR CAMPFIRES

Maybe you’d prefer a chair for fire pits that you can take with you for a campsite bonfire. This option from REI is a great pick. It sits low to the ground, for great comfort around the fire. It folds and has an easy shoulder strap for carrying. The padded chair for fire pits can support up to 250 pounds, but it only weighs 8 pounds. Plus, the chair seat is made using recycled polyester, making for a chair that’s light on your back and the planet.

Image Courtesy of REI

8. CB2 Sunset Teak Lounge Chair

BEST SPLURGE

If you’re willing to spend the money (and wait a while), these teak chairs for fire pits from CB2 are a beautiful addition to any outdoor space. Plus, they’re stylish enough for use indoors. They have a distinctive angular shape, giving this chair a modern look. The cushions are plush and comfortable. They are designed to be suited for the outdoors, though you may want to take extra care with these chairs and cover them when it’s raining, or bring the cushions inside.

Image Courtesy of CB2

9. Burr Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chair

BEST MODERN CHAIR

To call this an Adirondack feels like a stretch, other than the fact that it’s a low-slung outdoor chair for fire pits with a gentle recline. But whatever you want to call it, this chair is a great addition to any outdoor space. The chair is made from solid Acacia wood with a rope seat and back, allowing air to easily pass through. Plus, this chair weighs a modest 16 pounds and folds, making it easy to move around as needed.

Image Courtesy of Wayfair

10. RealComfort Midnight Patio Adirondack Chair

BEST BUDGET

A plastic chair won’t be as stylish as wood, but its value is hard to beat. This lightweight Adirondack is about the price of lunch, so you can easily stock up on a few for entertaining larger groups. And when you’re done entertaining, these chairs easily stack for convenient storage. The chairs are made from UV-protected plastic, so they’ll withstand the outdoors.

Image Courtesy of Home Depot

11. 4-Pack Outdoor All-Weather Poly Resin Wood Adirondack Chairs

BEST SET

These all-weather chairs for fire pits are a great deal if you’re looking to purchase a set. Each chair features comfortable wide arms and a slanted seat design for easy reclining. They are constructed of weather-resistant polystyrene that’s simple to clean and can accommodate up to 350 pounds. The best part is that they come in a wide range of vibrant colors including yellow, blue, green and red.

Courtesy of Overstock

