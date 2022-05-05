Buying a Cooler with Wheels Will Make Your Life So Much Easier This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes you only realize how much you missed having an item after you own one. This is the case with a cooler, and not just any cooler, but the best cooler with wheels. While the stated case could easily be made for a standalone cooler, by adding wheels, the cooler becomes a summertime must-have that you won’t leave home without, whether you’re in the backyard or out on a fishing trip.

Like any cooler, the best cooler with wheels still delivers the essentials, which include the following.

Ice-Cold Food & Beverages

No matter where you find yourself, if your cooler is with you and your drinks inside haven’t succumbed to the exterior temperatures, you can always count on having a cool drink, or chilled food items, ready to go.

Go-To Seating

Most ruggedly built coolers provide a handy second function as a seat. This means that once they are in place, you get an extra seat as you enjoy your refreshing beverage. Some coolers even include multiple can holders and can function as a table or workstation when required.

However, unlike non-wheeled competitors, what sets a cooler box on wheels apart is weight capacity.

Weight Capacity

While you may be pretty darn strong, there’s no debate when it comes to the amount of energy expended when hauling dozens of cans from point A to point B in a cooler without wheels. Dragging something on wheels is always going to be easier. This benefit doesn’t just make your trip easier, it opens you up to being able to take more in your cooler, too. So your 30-can carrying limit just went up to an 80-can rolling limit, so long as your cooler capacity is big enough.

Below, you’ll find 12 of the best coolers with wheels available. They come in a range of different sizes and qualities, so it’s worth considering exactly how many people you need to pack for and how likely it is your cooler’s going to be attacked by a bear (yes, seriously). Read on to find the best cooler with wheels for you.

1. Coleman 316 Series Ice Chest

BEST OVERALL

With the capability to keep ice up to five days when surrounded by temperatures as high as 90 degrees, you know your food and drink are safe with the Coleman 316 Series Ice Chest in tow. This cooler achieves this impressive feat with its highly insulated walls and an equally insulated lid. The 100-quart capacity is enough to accommodate up to 160 cans, while the molded can holders in the have-a-seat lid ensure you’ve always got a place to park a can and your butt. Additionally, the heavy-duty wheels provide a smooth ride. The leak-resistant channel lets you drain your cooler without the need to tilt it, and the two-way handles provide a comfortable lifting experience when required. Clearly, this is the best cooler with wheels that money can buy.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler

RUNNER UP

You know YETI like the back of your hand at this point. From their new luggage line to their iconic insulated cups and mugs to a cooler in every color and size under the sun, the word YETI is almost synonymous with coolers. Aesthetics aside, the Tundra boasts Neverflat Wheels, a Strongarm handle and a virtually indestructible construction that all combine to give you a cooler ready to come with you to even the rowdiest tailgating parties. It’s capable of holding up to 45 cans and sports rubberized locks which allow for quick opening and closing while providing a secure hold.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Igloo Wheelie Cool Cooler

BEST BUDGET

With a 53-can capacity and a truly budget-friendly price, the Igloo Wheelie Cool Cooler is a steal. It’s ideal for all kinds of events, including tailgating and camping. The 38-quart size also ensures you’ve got space for a variety of drinks inside to please everyone. You’ll find a built-in tow handle to make pulling your cooler easy. The handle and wheels are ultra reinforced to give your cooler a long life span. Additionally, there are molded side handles to make carrying an option, and the liner inside the cooler is easy to clean. That’s because it’s both stain and odor resistant.

Courtesy of Walmart

4. Ozark Trail Rolling Cooler

MOST VERSATILE

While the Ozark Trail Rolling Cooler doesn’t have the largest capacity, what it does bring to the table is a versatility few other options can offer. The compact yet rollable design makes this cooler ideal for almost every occasion, especially when you’re only looking to store drinks. It includes a telescopic handle that can be stored away to fit your cooler into tighter spaces which is handy for in-car usage. You’ll also find side-mounted handles for easy carrying alongside mesh pockets for storing handy extras like a bottle opener.

Courtesy of Walmart

5. Coleman Portable Cooler

BEST SEAT COOLER

It’s all well and good having an ice-cold beer in your hand, but if you don’t have anywhere to sit, the relaxation can be lost. This Coleman Portable Cooler deals with this problem by being both a cooler and a half-assed chair. In addition to giving you a place to sit, the have-a-seat lid includes four molded can holders. Inside, the 50-quart capacity provides space for up to 84 cans, while the cooler’s heavy-duty wheels ensure you can travel over almost any terrain. Furthermore, the built-in telescopic handle means you always have an easy way to pull your cooler alongside you.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze 60 Can Collapsible Rolling Cooler

WELL REVIEWED

With three thick-as-hell layers of SuperFoam coating, this bad boy, the Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze truly means it with their brand name. This collapsible rolling cooler keeps 60 cans in total absolutely frigid no matter where you might be. It can carry up to 100-lbs total and has numerous exterior compartments for extra storage, including one in front that expands. While some coolers can’t help but absorb heat (even if it’s just a little), this one reflects it to ensure everything inside stays icy cold for hours upon hours.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Igloo Trailmate Journey Cooler

BEST FOR ALL TERRAIN

A picnic at the beach? One in the mountains? Bringing cold ones on a hike? No matter where you plan on sipping, the Igloo Trailmate Journey Cooler makes a great BFF for any awkward terrain you might be working with. This wheeled cooler uses oversized wheels with traction to roll over just about anything, getting your contents to your location safely. The cooler is a whopping 70 quartz total, with the ability to hold 112 brews in total. In addition, the cooler can also keep anything inside chilly for four days in total. Complete with a butler tray for serving snacks and a telescoping wheel for easy lugging, the Igloo Trailmate Journey Cooler will give you some serious bragging rights on your next trek.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. dbest products Ultra Compact Cooler Smart Cart

BEST COLLAPSIBLE

One of the worst things about rolling coolers? Storage. And, no, we’re not talking about storage within the cooler, we mean storing the cooler when you’re not using it. For those of us living in smaller apartments or homes without a lot of closets, a big, bulky cooler simply doesn’t make so much sense to have. That’s why dbest products’ Ultra Compact Cooler is perfect for anybody looking to save some space. This fully-insulated, leaf-proof rolling cooler weighs less than 3-lbs and has the ability to fully fold in on itself when the party’s over. It holds up to 36 cans plus ice to keep your beach days running smoothly and even has large exterior pockets for keeping other items.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Blue Coolers Ice Vault

MOST CHILLY

The Blue Coolers Ice Vault was built for keeping your drinks cold. You might be thinking, yeah, duh, it’s a cooler. What else would it be built for? While this is totally true, we haven’t found a cooler quite like the Ice Vault. With the ability to keep ice frozen inside for a whopping 10 days, nothing can top the cooling qualities seen in this ocean blue cooler with wheels. Cooling of this nature is made possible due to the two-inch-thick insulated wall that ensures cold means cold. Expect everything else you’d get in a classic wheeled cooler, too. You know, an easy transportation method, sturdy wheels, a solid exterior — the whole nine yards.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. RovR RollR 45

MOST BEAR RESISTANT

Yup, you read it right, the RovR RollR 45 boasts a bear-resistant body, meaning Yogi needs to look elsewhere for his picnic treats. The rugged design includes a number of anchor pins for attaching a range of accessories to your cooler, including a cup holder, a prep board and a table (which are sold separately). You’ll also get up to eight days of ice retention and a space capable of holding 60 cans. The telescopic handle provides a comfortable wheeling experience for users of any height, while the rubber, non-skid feet keep your cooler steady and in one place when you reach your destination.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Coleman 42-Can Soft Cooler

BEST SOFT COLEMAN

It’s safe to say that Coleman has some of the most iconic rolling coolers on this planet given how many we’ve thrown in here, but not many come in a softshell exterior except for this one. Coleman’s 42-Can Soft Cooler takes the cake as one of the best soft coolers money can buy. It’s treated with antimicrobials to stay stink-less and resist mold, mildew and fungus that typically form after extended use. Because it’s made with heat-welded seams, this cooler is also entirely leak-proof, too. Last but not least, there are convenient mesh pockets to provide extra storage no matter where you’re headed.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Pelican Elite Wheeled Cooler

BEST SPLURGE

If you’ve ever come across a Pelican product before, you’re already aware of the high-quality craftsmanship and the industry-leading standard the company applies to all its work, and the Pelican Elite Wheeled Cooler is no different. While it may be a little heavier on the wallet, the large 80-quart capacity is hard to beat. It’s also capable of keeping ice frozen for up to an unmatched 10 days using the freezer-grade gasket and two-inch insulation throughout. For ease of use, you’ll find ultra-wide latches, molded-in handles and molded-in tie downs for keeping your extras secure. Lastly, if you’re still not convinced, this USA-made cooler includes a built-in bottle opener and an integrated fish scale, so you’ll have everything you need to break out a cold one when you land your biggest catch to date.

Courtesy of Amazon

